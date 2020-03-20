Moody's downgrades Whiting Petroleum CFR to Caa1, notes Caa2

|
|
20 Mar 2020
New York, March 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Whiting Petroleum Corporation's (Whiting) Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
to Caa1 from B1, its B1-PD Probability of Default Rating
(PDR) to Caa1-PD and its B2 senior unsecured notes rating to Caa2.
Whiting's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating has been downgraded to SGL-4
from SGL-3. The outlook is changed to negative from stable.
"Whiting faces daunting prospects in its effort to refinance its near-term
maturities, which could compel it to pursue a distressed exchange
of its maturing debt," commented Andrew Brooks, Moody's Vice
President. "Whiting operates an attractive asset base in
the Williston Basin's Bakken and Three Forks formations where it is predominantly
oil-weighted, targeting breakeven cash flow by reducing costs
through maximizing drilling and completion efficiencies."
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Whiting Petroleum Corporation
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3
.... Corporate Family Rating , Downgraded
to Caa1 from B1
....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch.
Bond, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded
to Caa2 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Whiting Petroleum Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Whiting is confronting debt maturities in 2020 and 2021, which could
prompt a springing forward of the maturity of its $1.75
revolving credit facility to December 2020 if the 2021 maturity is not
addressed. Whiting's revolving credit facility has the capacity
at present to accommodate the refinancing of these two maturities.
However, should this low commodity-priced environment lead
to a downward redetermination of the revolver's $2.05
billion borrowing base, Whiting could face a liquidity squeeze.
These risks resulted in the downgrade of the company's rating to
Caa1 CFR with a negative outlook.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Whiting's credit profile have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and Whiting remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and
oil prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the
impact on Whiting of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply
shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Whiting's SGL-4 rating reflects weak liquidity, with Whiting
facing a $262 million debt maturity April 1, 2020 and a $774
million maturity in March 2021. Its $2.05 billion
secured borrowing base revolving credit facility, under which $1.75
billion is committed, was drawn in the amount of $375 million
at year-end 2019. The revolver's available unused capacity
could be used to refinance upcoming debt maturities, although the
company runs the risk of a downward borrowing base redetermination,
which would restrict its available borrowing capacity . Under the
terms of a September 13, 2019 amendment to its revolving credit
facility, subject to a number of conditions including compliance
with a 3.25x debt/EBITDAX leverage ratio, Whiting is permitted
to repurchase, redeem or prepay its unsecured notes under the revolver.
Whiting's revolving credit facility is scheduled to mature in April 2023.
However, to the extent that any of its senior notes have a maturity
date prior to 91 days after April 12, 2023 (specifically the $774
million notes due March 2021), and other than the 2020 convertible
notes, the revolver's maturity date would advance to 91 days prior
to the March 2021 maturity date of the 2021 notes, or December 15,
2020. Without a resolution of the springing maturity, the
revolver would mature on this date.
Whiting's Caa1 CFR reflects the challenges the company faces in its efforts
to refinance upcoming unsecured senior note maturities in 2020 and 2021,
whose outstanding principal amounts aggregate $1,036 million
as of December 31, 2019. Moreover, despite substantial
debt reduction since 2014's peak, Whiting continues to carry
high absolute debt levels, with financial leverage at $23,000
debt on production and $8.00 debt on proved developed reserves
at year-end 2019. Whiting's Caa1 CFR is supported by the
scale of the company's 485 million Boe reserve base (55% oil;
74% proved developed) and production (65% crude oil),
and a deep drilling inventory in the core of the Bakken Shale.
In addition to its Williston Basin production, Whiting produced
10.4 thousand Boe per day in Colorado's DJ Basin (the "Redtail"
area) in 2019's fourth quarter. Considered non-core,
Redtail is being operated to maximize cash flow, with minimal capital
spending allocated for well completions.
Whiting has stabilized its production levels after falling steeply following
2016's collapse in crude prices. Production averaged 125 thousand
barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) per day in 2019, although with recently
announced capital spending cuts in response to low crude prices,
it is likely that 2020's production will now fall below the company's
initially guided 8% decline. Whiting had achieved relatively
stable production while approaching breakeven cash flow at year-end
2019. A 30% reduction in 2020's originally guided
capital spending will reinforce company's focus on enhancing its
operating cash flow. Retained cash flow (RCF) to debt in 2019 dropped
to 27% from the prior year's 36%, and Moody's
expects this measure to fall again in 2020, possibly dropping below
20%.
The Caa2 rating on Whiting's unsecured notes is one notch below its Caa1
CFR, reflecting the subordination of these notes to Whiting's secured
revolving credit facility.
The rating outlook is negative, reflecting the challenges faced
by Whiting as it confronts near-term debt maturities in a low-priced
oil environment. Whiting's ratings could be downgraded if a resolution
of upcoming debt maturities reduces liquidity available to Whiting,
or results in a distressed exchange of debt. Ratings could also
be downgraded if RCF/debt drops below 10%. Whiting's ratings
could be upgraded upon a successful refinancing of its 2020 and 2021 debt
maturities, should production stabilize while generating positive
free cash flow.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent exploration and production
company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, 90% of whose
production is derived from the Williston Basin's Bakken and Three Forks
formations.
