Moody's downgrades Whole Earth Brands' CFR to B3, outlook remains negative

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Whole Earth Brands, Inc.'s ("Whole Earth Brands") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD. In addition, Moody's also downgraded the ratings on the company's first lien revolving credit facility and first lien term loan to B3 from B2. The outlook is negative.

The downgrade reflects Whole Earth Brands' weaker than expected results for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 and Moody's expectations that earnings will remain weak, and that leverage will remain elevated in the next 12 to 18 months. Inflationary cost pressures combined with supply chain challenges have been headwinds for the company in the last twelve months. As of September 30, 2022, Whole Earth Brand's Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA was approximately 7.6x, which is meaningfully higher than Moody's had forecasted for the B2 credit rating. Higher interest rates on the term loan will also negatively impact free cash flow and Moody's forecasts fiscal 2023 free cash flow to remain weak at a roughly break even level despite higher earnings and a reduction in working capital.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Whole Earth Brands, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Whole Earth Brands, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects Whole Earth Brands' relatively small scale with approximately $500 million in annual revenues and focus on the mature and competitive sweetener categories. Whole Earth Brands is experiencing operational challenges including cost pressures and demand headwinds in a slowing economy in part because sweetener products are generally higher priced than raw sugar. Free cash flow is expected to be negative for fiscal 2022 and rising interest rates are likely to lead to negligible free cash flow again in 2023 despite the benefits from a potential working capital reduction. Increased revolver borrowings and lower earnings are contributing to high financial leverage, estimated to be 7.6x debt-to-EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis as of September 30, 2022 and Moody's projects leverage will remain elevated in a 6.5-7.0x range in 2023. The company's credit profile benefits from a global presence in the natural and sugar free sweeteners categories as well as its global leadership position in natural licorice extracts and derivatives. The rating also reflects the company's good profitability from its asset light business model. Moody's projects modest low single digit growth over the next few years driven by consumer demand for healthier sweetener options.

Whole Earth Brands' SGL-3 rating reflects adequate liquidity based on $21 million in cash as of September 30, 2022, roughly break even projected free cash flow in 2023, $44 million of remaining undrawn capacity on the $125 million revolver, and no debt maturities through 2026. The cash sources provide adequate resources for the $3.75 million of required annual term loan amortization, reinvestment needs and potential acquisitions. There are no term loan financial maintenance covenants and Moody's projects the company will maintain adequate cushion within the maximum 5.5x net leverage and minimum 1.25x fixed charge coverage ratio maintenance covenants in the revolver.

Whole Earth Brand's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4). The CIS score reflects the company's highly negative governance risk and moderately negative environmental and social risks. ESG attributes have a limited impact on Whole Earth Brand's current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact. Moody's believes Whole Earth Brands' appointment of a new interim CEO effective January 1, 2023 that has limited public company management experience contributes to execution risk for the operational improvement initiatives as well as governance risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that Whole Earth Brands will be challenged to stabilize earnings and generate positive free cash flow over the next year due to continued cost pressures and higher interest expense on its term loan. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Whole Earth Brands' debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis will decline to a range of 6.5-7.0x in the next 12 to 18 months.

Whole Earth Brands' ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to restore organic revenue and EBITDA growth, capture a growing share of the sweeteners market, maintain adequate liquidity, and sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 5.0x.The company would also need to generate consistent and comfortably positive free cash flow to be considered for an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance and EBITDA do not improve, the company is unable to reduce leverage, free cash flow is weak or negative, EBITA-to-interest is less than 1.5x, or liquidity otherwise deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. ("Whole Earth Brands", NASDAQ: FREE) based in Chicago, Illinois, is a publicly traded global platform of branded products and ingredients focused on the consumer transition towards healthier lifestyles, such as free from sugar, natural solutions, plant-based and clean label. With brands such as Whole Earth, Swerve, Pure Via, Equal, and Canderel, Whole Earth Brands has formed a global presence in the zero/low sugar, calorie sweeteners and reduced sugar categories. The Company's branded product line, Magnasweet, offers versatile masking agents, sweetness intensifiers and extenders and flavor enhancers. Whole Earth Brands generated net sales for the LTM period ended September 30, 2022 of $532 million.

