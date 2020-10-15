Moody's downgrades WildBrain to B3

Toronto, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded WildBrain Ltd.'s (WildBrain) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. At the same time Moody's has affirmed the B2 senior secured credit facilities ratings. The outlook remains unchanged at stable and the speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-2.

"The downgrade reflects reduced earnings and high leverage of around 8x, which we expect to be sustained for the next 12-18 months" said Moody's Analyst Jonathan Reid.

The following summarizes WildBrain's ratings and today's actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: WildBrain Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

Affirmations:

..Issuer: WildBrain Ltd.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: WildBrain Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

WildBrain's credit profile is constrained by: 1) lower revenue and EBITDA from its Spark AVOD platform as the company implements measures to regain revenue it lost as a result of YouTube eliminating targeted advertising to children and a decline in advertising revenues driven by the Coronavirus pandemic; 2) high leverage, with debt/EBITDA of around 8x including Moody's adjustments over the next 12-18 months; and 3) small scale, which limits the company's ability to absorb rapid shifts in viewing and distribution trends and leads to volatility in its credit metrics. WildBrain is supported by; 1) the company's good track record of producing children's content and its extensive portfolio of media content that includes several high profile brands such as Peanuts; 2) good demand for children's content that should support longer term revenue and EBITDA growth; and 3) good liquidity supported by positive free cash flow generation.

WildBrain has good liquidity (SGL-2), with sources of around C$120 million over the next four quarters with no mandatory debt amortization. Sources are comprised of free cash flow of about C$35 million over the next four quarters, C$58 million operating cash (C$68 million of unrestricted cash on balance sheet at June 30 2020 less around C$10 million we believe the company needs to run the business) and around C$30 million of availability under its approximately C$40 million revolving credit facility (equivalent to US$30 million) which is committed to June 30, 2022. The term loan and revolver feature a Total Net Leverage Ratio covenant which is currently limited to 6.75x, and we expect the company to be compliant over the next four quarters. The company has assets it could easily monetize however the company would have to use the proceeds to repay debt.

The stable outlook reflects our view that WildBrain will generate positive free cash flow and maintain good liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if EBITA/interest was sustained below 1x (1.6x at LTM June20) or if the company experienced a deterioration in liquidity likely driven by sequential negative free cash flow generation and deterioration of industry fundamentals. An upgrade could be considered if the company sustained debt/EBITDA below 6.5x (7.9x at LTM June20) while sustaining EBITA/interest above 2x (1.6x at LTM June20).

Moody's loss given default model indicates that the company's senior secured credit facility's rating should be notched up 2 levels from WildBrain's CFR. Due to uncertainties around how the company's C$120 million convertible subordinated debenture and C$25 million exchangeable debenture fits into a permanent capital structure however, we have opted to rate the facility only one notch above WildBrain's B3 CFR. The convertible instruments provide loss absorption cushion which our liability-based model then uses to suggest that the senior secured obligations be notched-up from the CFR; were the instruments converted to equity, our liability-based model would have a much reduced loss absorption.

WildBrain is exposed to social risks through viewership patterns that continue to evolve and disrupt traditional methods of content distribution and through regulation that is beginning to catch up with streaming platforms. The company's governance risk is minimal in our view as the company is publicly traded and management has exhibited a prudent track record of debt management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

WildBrain Ltd. Is a public company headquartered in Halifax, Canada, that produces children's content for broadcast TV as well as internet streaming platforms. It owns brands such as Peanuts, Inspector Gadget, Teletubbies and Strawberry Shortcake.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Reid

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald S. Carter, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

