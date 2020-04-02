Moody's downgrades William Hill's ratings to Ba3; ratings placed on review for downgrade

London, 02 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded William Hill plc's ("William Hill") corporate family
rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba1, the probability of default rating
(PDR) to Ba3-PD from Ba1-PD, and the instrument ratings
on the GBP350 million senior unsecured notes due 2026 and GBP350 million
senior unsecured notes due 2023 and GBP375 million notes due June 2020
to Ba3 from Ba1. Ratings were placed on review for downgrade.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to retail gaming shop closures and the cancellation of
sports events. More specifically, the weaknesses in William
Hill's credit profile have left it vulnerable to revenue losses
in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable
to the outbreak for as long as the current lockdowns and cancellations
continue. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the
impact on William Hill of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Moody's-adjusted gross leverage increased to over 3.2x in
2019 from 2.6x in 2018 following the UK government's April
2019 implementation of a GBP2 limit on fixed odds betting terminals
("FOBTs" or B2 machines) and online tax increases which greatly
reduced revenue and cash flow, and forced the company to close over
700 licensed betting offices (LBOs). Moody's expects the
impact of coronavirus to further drive Moody's-adjusted leverage
above 6x in 2020, exceeding the previous downgrade trigger of 3.5x,
not including any drawings under the company's RCF. Liquidity
has deteriorated, with the upcoming GBP203 million bond maturity
in June and a high level of cash burn since the sporting event cancellations
and LBO closures began.
William Hill's Ba3 rating is also constrained by (1) its limited geographic
diversity, with the UK contributing 76% of net revenue in
2019, although this is reducing with the US expansion, and
European expansion through the recent acquisition of Mr. Green
& Co A.B. (MRG), and; (3) its mature land-based
retail business which has reduced by around 30% and weakened its
competitive position; (4) the volatility of sports results,
and; (5) risk of adverse regulatory change and tax increases,
which may be a lower risk in the near term.
The Ba3 rating benefits from the company's (1) relatively strong positions
in the UK retail betting industry; (2) significant opportunity for
online growth in Europe through MRG and in North America as the number
of US states to legalise sports betting grows; (3) strong brand name
and the retail segment's high barriers to entry.
William Hill is publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a
good corporate governance track record. The company has also demonstrated
adherence to a prudent financial policy over the last few years,
which we regard as commensurate with the company's rating level.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers the company's liquidity profile as adequate for
its near-term needs, but only on the basis that its RCF lenders
accommodate an amendment or waiver of its financial covenants, as
otherwise Moody's assumes there will be a covenant breach in either
June or December 2020. Under the combined GBP425 million committed
multi-currency RCFs, maturing November 2022 and October 2023,
William Hill has to comply with two financial covenants, a maximum
leverage ratio of 3.5x and a minimum net interest cover of 3.0x.
Sources of cash include (1) unrestricted cash balance of GBP372 million
at end of 2019 and (2) the GBP425 million committed revolving credit facilities
which have been fully drawn down. However, the company has
a GBP203 million of bond maturity in May 2020 and will burn significant
cash for each month the LBOs are closed and significant sporting events
are cancelled.
STRUCTURE
William Hill's Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) is aligned
with the corporate family rating (CFR), reflecting the assumption
of a 50% family recovery rate, customary for capital structures
including bank debt and bonds. The Ba3 rating on the senior unsecured
notes is also aligned with the CFR, as their priority ranking is
equal to the RCF.
The notes benefit from an unconditional, irrevocable guarantee of
first demand from William Hill Organization Ltd, which operates
the UK retail business and is the holding company for the group's online
operations, WHG (International) Limited.
RATIONALE FOR RATING REVIEW
The review process will be focusing on the company's ability to
confirm continuing covenant compliance, increase external sources
of liquidity (if needed) and successfully repay the GBP203 million bond
at maturity in June.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought
under control, licensed betting offices reopen and sporting events
resume. At that stage Moody's would evaluate the balance sheet
and liquidity strength of the company and positive rating pressure would
require evidence that the company is capable of substantially recovering
its financial metrics and restoring liquidity headroom within a reasonable
horizon, as well as adherence to a balanced financial policy.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published
in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Established in 1934, William Hill plc is a leading sports betting
and gaming company that operates predominantly in the UK, a market
that provided approximately 76% of the company's net revenues in
fiscal year 2019.
William Hill's main delivery channels are retail and online. The
former through over 1,600 licensed betting shops in the UK with
over-the-counter betting, SSBTs and gaming machines,
and the latter offering sports betting, casino games, poker,
bingo and live casino via mobile and internet connections primarily in
the UK, Spain and Italy but also in 100 other countries.
The company is also present in the US where it is the largest operator
of land-based sports books in Nevada with a 56% share by
number of outlets. In the US, William Hill is also the exclusive
bookmaker for the State of Delaware's sports lottery and provides mobile
sports betting services in Nevada.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
