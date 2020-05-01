Moody's downgrades Wisconsin Center District, WI's senior lien special tax bonds to A3; outlook negative

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to A3 from A2 the rating on Wisconsin Center District (WCD), WI's outstanding senior lien and assigns an A3 rating to its $78.7M Senior Dedicated Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A (Taxable). Concurrently, we downgrade to Baa1 from A3 the rating on the district's outstanding junior lien special tax debt. Following the sale, the district will have $140.2 million in outstanding senior and $161.8 million in junior lien special tax debt. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade undertaken on April 7, 2020. A negative outlook has been assigned.

In a separate rating action, we assigned an A1 rating to the district's $19.8 million Junior Dedicated Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B (Taxable), which are backed by the moral obligation of the state of Wisconsin (Aa1 stable).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrades reflects the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on current economic conditions which will likely continue to weaken pledged revenues and strain debt service coverage. While restructuring will provide the district with near-term fiscal relief, the situation with the pandemic is fluid, casting uncertainty on the trajectory of pledged revenues for future payments. Our baseline scenario assumes a gradual recovery beginning in the second half of 2020 with slow improvement over the ensuing months, which could lead to debt service coverage well below projections. Favorably, both the senior and junior lien bonds carry satisfactory legal provisions, including a debt service reserve fund, and the collection and remittance of tax revenue from the state directly to the trustee.

The rating distinction between the liens reflect the priority and respective subordination within the flow of funds.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive

credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on WCD.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the district's sole dependence on economically sensitive revenues for debt service. These revenues are suffering an immediate and substantial drop from a coronavirus-induced slowdown, and sustained declines which narrow debt service coverage beyond anticipated levels could result in downward rating action.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage on all debt

- Recovery of pledged revenues

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Declines in pledged revenues which further weaken debt service coverage

- Significant further leveraging of either senior or junior lien debt

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's Series 1996A, 2003A, 2016A and 2020A bonds are secured by a senior lien on the following special taxes: a 2.5% Basic Room Tax, a 0.5% Local Food and Beverage Tax, and a 3% Local Rental Car Tax, all of which are levied across Milwaukee County (Aa2 stable) and can only be used for debt service. The bonds are additionally secured by a 7% Additional Room Tax levied in the City of Milwaukee (A1 negative), which is pledged first to debt service and then any lawful purpose.

The district's Series 1999, 2013A, 2016B and 2020B bonds are secured by a junior lien on the same special tax revenues. The 1999 and 2020B bonds also carry a moral obligation pledge from the State of Wisconsin.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020A Senior Bonds will be used to advance refund a portion of the district's outstanding Senior Dedicated Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 1996A.

The issuance is designed to address the current and expected direct negative impact on the district's tax revenues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The intention is to lower debt service payments in order to maintain the district's ability to cover debt service as well as certain capital costs.

PROFILE

The Wisconsin Center District was established in 1994 for the purpose of promoting, operating, and maintaining exposition center facilities in Milwaukee County. The district is independent of any municipality and is governed by a 17-member Board of Directors including the City of Milwaukee Comptroller; the Milwaukee County Comptroller; the Speaker and Minority Leader of the State Assembly; the State Senate Majority and Minority Leaders; the State Secretary of Administration; the City of Wauwatosa (Aaa) Mayor; four private sector appointments made by the Milwaukee County Executive, which include representatives of the food and beverage and lodging industry; two private sector appointments made by the City of Milwaukee Mayor; and three public sector appointments made by the City of Milwaukee Common Council President. The district is coterminous with Milwaukee County and has an estimated population of roughly 954,200.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

