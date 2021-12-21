Moody's downgrades Wisdom Education's CFR to B3; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Wisdom Education International Hldgs. Co Ltd's corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Ba3.

The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects Wisdom's likely significantly weaker business profile and smaller scale as a result of its announced deconsolidation of its schools," says Shawn Xiong, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties over the company's evolving business model and execution risks regarding its business restructure," adds Xiong.

However, Moody's expects the deconsolidation of Wisdom Education's schools to enhance the company's compliance with new regulations on the sector.

On 14 May 2021, China State Council announced "the Implementing Regulations of the Private Education Promotion Law", which came into effect on 1 September 2021.

On 19 December 2021, Wisdom announced that the company has ceased its control over a list of schools on 31 August 2021. As a result, the carrying amount related to the net assets of the affected entities was deconsolidated from the consolidated statements of the company as of 31 August 2021.

The company estimates that revenues from affected entities were around RMB2.04 billion, while its remaining business contributed around RMB220 million for the fiscal year ended 31 August 2021.

Wisdom's remaining business following the deconsolidation is mainly engaged in the provision of ancillary services to students.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wisdom's B3 CFR reflects the company's track record of providing ancillary services to its deconsolidated schools, its expected asset-light business model, moderate leverage and adequate liquidity for now.

The rating also takes into consideration the risks stemming from Wisdom's very small scale and evolving business model.

Wisdom has adequate liquidity. As of 31 August 2021, its total unrestricted cash of RMB402 million, pledged cash deposits of RMB83 million and investment in debt securities of RMB129 million, along with cash flow from operations, are sufficient to cover its short-term borrowings of RMB174 million and financial guarantee contracts of RMB272 million.

Wisdom's rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

The company benefits from rising demand for private education, driven by Southern China's growing population and income levels, which will potentially translate into demand for its ancillary services.

However, the recent policy change highlighted the regulatory uncertainties private education providers are exposed to, thus driving the rating action on Wisdom.

Wisdom's shareholding is concentrated in its two founders. The concentrated ownership is partly tempered by its listed and regulated status. The company paid a special dividend of around RMB230 million in October 2021, which has weakened its liquidity buffer amid the regulatory challenges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The outlook could return to stable if (1) Wisdom successfully executes on its business restructuring; and (2) the company maintains an adequate liquidity position with continued funding access.

The rating could be downgraded if (1) the company loses or fails to renew material ancillary service contracts; or (2) the company's adequate liquidity position deteriorates significantly on a sustained basis; or (3) Wisdom's operating performance weakens, whereby its cash flow declines, with adjusted debt/EBITDA rising above 5.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Wisdom Education International Hldgs. Co Ltd was founded in 2003 and was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 26 January 2017.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Shawn Xiong

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

