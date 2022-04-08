Moody's downgrades Wittur's CFR to Caa1 and senior secured bank facility to B3; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD of German elevator components manufacturer Wittur International Holding GmbH ("Wittur" or "group"). Moody's also downgraded the instrument ratings on the group's debt facilities, including the ratings on the €565 million backed senior secured first-lien term loan B and €90 million backed senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility (RCF) to B3 from B2, and the rating on the €240 million backed senior secured second lien term loan to Caa3 from Caa2, issued by Wittur Holding GmbH, a direct subsidiary of the group. The outlook on all ratings for both entities changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the CFR to Caa1 reflects an extended period of time in which Wittur's operating performance and credit metrics did not meet the expectation for its previous B3 rating and Moody's concerns about the speed of Wittur's deleveraging to a more sustainable level, given the increased uncertainty of the business environment in which the company operates. Wittur's financial leverage reached 14.9x Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA in 2021 compared to 11.6x and 8.5x in 2020 and 2019, respectively, which continues to exceed the expectations for its previous B3 rating. In addition, the company has not generated positive Moody's adjusted Free Cash Flow (FCF, after interest paid) in the past four years, with the trend deteriorating each year to around €60 million of negative FCF in 2021, driven by reduced profitability due to the time lag of pass-through of steel price increases and high net working capital consumption because of revenue growth and increased inventory to be covered for supply chain pressures.

Moody's expects some improvements in credit metrics and a substantial reduction of cash burn in 2022, based on the expectation of a recovery in EBITDA margins because of the implemented price increases. However, the credit metrics will likely remain below the expectations for the previous B3 rating through 2023, including Moody's adjusted Debt /EBITDA clearly above 7.5x and no meaningful positive FCF generation available to reduce its very high debt load. Moody's expects the inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges will likely persist in 2022 limiting the potential improvements in earnings and reduction of net working capital. While its contracts with the elevator Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) include contractual pass-through provisions for raw materials, these are subject to a six months' time lag. In addition, some inflationary cost components are not covered and need separate negotiations.

Moody's believes that Wittur's high exposure to China presents a downside risk to earnings growth in the next 18-24 months. Recent economic data suggest construction activities are projected to decrease in the region due to the tightened liquidity situation in the property markets. In addition, the investor sentiment remains weak, as rising geopolitical risks have increased financial market uncertainty. According to the company, order intake and revenues in China remain robust year-to-date, and its business in China was historically more resilient than the wider construction market because its customers had outperformed the market in a downturn and outsourced more business to a large reliable supplier, such as Wittur. However, the elevator OEMs continue to warn of high price competition, which may put at risk the company's future profitability margins, irrespective of installation volumes.

The stable outlook primarily reflects the company's still adequate liquidity position with low refinancing risk, given that it will not face meaningful debt maturities before 2026. As of the end of December 2021, the company operated with €81.6 million of cash on the balance sheet, and an undrawn €70 million of RCF. Moody's calculates that Wittur would need to face a further substantial cash burn and substantial EBITDA decline to breach the springing covenant in the revolving facility agreement, which is tested when RCF drawn less cash and cash equivalents exceed 40% of total revolving facility commitments. As such, the agency considers it unlikely that Wittur will face issues with the covenant compliance in the next 12-18 months. The management targets at least break-even FCF generation in its budget for 2022, through an increased focus on the net working capital management, contractual pass through mechanism in its contracts with OEMs and implemented price increases. In addition, Moody's understands that there is some flexibility to postpone certain capital expenditure and other projects, in case the earnings fall short of the budgeted levels.

At the same time, the liquidity remains constrained by a reliance on short-term uncommitted lines in China and in other regions, which has increased during 2021, with total drawings reaching around €59 million at December-end 2021. As such, if banks did not extend the credit lines, the company would have reduced sources in a highly uncertain and volatile period.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating for the pari passu-ranked senior secured first lien term loan B and the RCF is one notch above the Caa1 CFR of Wittur, which reflects the seniority of these facilities to the Caa3 rated senior secured second lien term loan.

The short-term lines of around €59 million in 2021 (increase from €30 million in 2020) at operating entities are likely to sit structurally ahead of the senior secured first and second lien instruments. This is likely to reduce the recovery prospects of these instruments.

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality.

Moody's governance assessment for Wittur takes into account its very aggressive financial policy, illustrated by repeated incremental debt issuances during the last five years, resulting in a consistently highly levered capital structure, which reflects high risk tolerance of its private equity owner. The relatively frequent changes in its top management in recent years and a fairly poor track record of meeting its forecasts is also a relevant governance consideration.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with the expectations for Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 7.5x, and for the meaningful positive FCF and maintenance of an adequate liquidity profile.

The ratings could be downgraded with the expectation that the company's liquidity weakens, or that the capital structure is becoming increasingly unsustainable.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Wittur International Holding GmbH is as a private-equity-owned manufacturer of elevator components, based in Germany. Wittur produces and sells elevator components such as automatic elevator doors, lift cars, safety components, drives, elevator frames and complete elevators to customers that include major multi-national corporations as well as independent companies. In 2021, Wittur generated €835 million in sales and company-adjusted EBITDA of €90 million (11% margin).

Wittur is owned by funds advised by Bain Capital Europe Fund IV L.P. and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board ("PSP Investments"), which acquired a 32% stake in Wittur from Bain Capital in March 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

