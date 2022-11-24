Moody's downgrades Wizz Air to Ba1, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, November 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today withdrawn the Baa3 long term issuer rating of Wizz Air Holdings plc (Wizz Air) as per the rating agency's practice for corporates transitioning to speculative grade and assigned both a Ba1-PD Probability of Default rating and a Ba1 Corporate Family rating to Wizz Air. Concurrently, Wizz Air Finance Company BV's backed senior unsecured and backed senior unsecured medium term note program ratings have been downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3 and to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3 respectively. The outlook on both entities changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Wizz Air's backed senior unsecured rating to Ba1 from Baa3 mainly reflects the company's very weak point-in-time credit metrics for an investment grade rating and the difficulty to bring back those metrics in line with a level commensurate with an investment grade rating by fiscal year end March 2024 under Moody's ratings case. The absence of capital measures to protect the investment grade rating, the group's aggressive medium term fleet strategy as well as more uncertainty regarding the pace of recovery in an increasingly weaker macroeconomic environment have also played a role in our assessment. Wizz Air's rating remains supported by the company's superior cost base, very efficient fleet and strong liquidity profile.

Wizz Air, over the three quarters leading up to Q2 2022/23, has underperformed both in absolute terms but also relative to peers. While several factors causing the underperformance such as the invasion of Ukraine and the industry disruptions due to inefficiencies at airports and across the air travel value chain were outside of the company's control, the decision of Wizz Air to discontinue fuel hedging during the pandemic has been very costly. As a result Wizz Air' credit metrics are very weak with a Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA expected well in excess of 15x expected at year-end March 2023 and a company reported LTM September 2022/23 EBITDA of €34.5 million. The weakness in credit metrics is not solely due to depressed earnings as Wizz Air's gross financial debt excluding leases has increased from €27 million pre-pandemic to €1030 million as per 30th September 2022. Wizz Air has currently around €1 billion more gross and net financial debt than we had forecasted when we affirmed the company's Baa3 rating with a negative outlook back in May 2020. The company's EBITDA and operating cash flow are also well below the level we had forecasted at that time.

In light of the distance of point-in-time credit metrics of Wizz Air to our target metrics we believe Wizz Air will face headwinds in restoring an investment grade credit profile by fiscal year-end March 2024. The growth in revenue, earnings and operating cash flows required to reach a Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA of below 3.5 and RCF/net debt of more than 20% is material, even more so in a context of a more challenging macroeconomic environment and weaker consumer confidence expected for the next 12 to 18 months at least.

Wizz Air has ruled out several times in public earnings calls the possibility to raise equity at the current juncture to protect its rating. This is in contrast to many other European rated airlines including investment grade airlines that have diluted shareholders to protect their credit profiles. We also note Wizz Air's aggressive fleet strategy as a constraining factor for the rating although we believe that the increased share of A321 aircraft in the fleet will improve the overall economics and energy intensity of the fleet. Lastly, whilst the fleet strategy is aggressive, Wizz Air has always focused on profitable fleet growth and value creation rather than scale per say in the past and we would expect the company to scale back its fleet growth ambitious if needed. We also believe that Wizz Air would have sufficient contractual flexibility and bargaining power with Airbus to postpone deliveries.

Wizz Air's rating remains supported by the company's superior cost base and very efficient fleet. Wizz Air had one of the lowest cost base across European airlines before the pandemic with an ex-fuel CASK of around 2.3 Euro cent in FYE March 2020 and is on its way to restore pre-pandemic ex-fuel CASK metrics during the course of fiscal year 2024 assuming a steady recovery in passenger traffic and gradual normalization of industry disruptions. This should enable the company to continue growing its network and offering seat capacity more swiftly than other rated peers. Wizz Air's fleet is the youngest with an average age of 4.6 years and most fuel efficient across our European rated universe. The very sizeable A321 order book that Wizz Air has with Airbus positions the company well to maintain one of the most energy efficient and economic fleet in the industry over the foreseeable future.

Wizz Air's rating is also well supported by the company's strong liquidity profile. The company had €1,630 million of cash on balance sheet as per 30th September 2022 or 55% of LTM September 2022 revenue and 59% of FYE March 2020 revenue. Liquidity is deemed more than sufficient to maneuver through a 12-month period of weak operating conditions if market conditions deteriorate during FYE March 2024. Wizz Air faces two debt maturities of €500 million each in January 2024 and January 2026.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the ratings reflects our expectation that Wizz Air will focus all its attention to restore credit metrics in line with our requirement for a Ba1 rating (e.g. Debt/EBITDA below 4.5x) over the next 12 to 18 months. The stable outlook is also supported by the company's very strong liquidity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Wizz Air's ESG Credit Impact Score is Moderately Negative (CIS-3). This reflects limited credit impact to date, but the potential for carbon transition and related social risk factors to pressure the rating over time. Wizz Air has moderately negative corporate governance practices. Pre-pandemic, Wizz Air maintained generally conservative financial policies but its track record of maintaining a low leverage has deteriorated in recent quarters. The company has ruled out to raise equity to support its credit profile, which is in contrast with other rated airlines. On a positive note Wizz Air has always very high liquidity buffer, which served them well during the early stages of the pandemic. Wizz Air has an ambitious growth strategy with material capital investment plans for the purchase of new aircraft over the next 3 to 5 years at least.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Wizz Air Finance Company BV's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba1, at the same level of the corporate family rating, in line with our Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies (LGD) methodology published in December 2015. This reflects the fact that all the financial debt of Wizz Air is senior unsecured and issued by a finance subsidiary backed by the parent company of Wizz Air.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term due to the currently very depressed credit metrics and the time it will take to restore metrics commensurate with an investment grade rating. More longer term positive rating pressure could develop if (i) Wizz Air reduces its Debt/EBITDA sustainably below 3.5x , (ii) its Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin exceeds 15% on a sustained basis, (iii) retained cash flow (RCF)/debt is in excess of 20%, and (iv) its strong liquidity profile is maintained.

Moody's could downgrade Wizz Air if over the next 12 to 18 months (i) gross adjusted leverage remains sustainably above 4.5x, (ii) RCF/net debt stays below 15%, and (iii) adjusted EBIT margin stays sustainably below 10%.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Wizz Air Finance Company BV

Downgrades:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Wizz Air Holdings plc

Assignments:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba1-PD

Withdrawals:

.... LT Issuer Rating , previously rated Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stanislas Duquesnoy

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

