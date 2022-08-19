Moody's downgrades Wolverine's CFR to Ba2

New York, August 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Wolverine World Wide, Inc.'s (Wolverine) ratings, including the corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1, probability of default rating to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD and senior unsecured notes rating to Ba3 from Ba2. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-2. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The downgrade reflects Wolverine's elevated leverage compared to Moody's original expectations and similarly rated peers, and risks to the pace of deleveraging given macroeconomic, foreign currency and supply chain pressures and the more promotional retail environment. In addition, the downgrade reflects governance factors, specifically Wolverine's continued high debt levels following the Sweaty Betty acquisition and as reduced cash flow generation and share repurchases prevented debt repayment.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.:

....Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

....Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, downgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from Ba2 (LGD5)

....Outlook, Changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wolverine's Ba2 CFR benefits from its diversified distribution in the global footwear industry and the dependable replenishment demand cycle of the footwear category due to normal product wear and tear. The company's product portfolio appeals to a broad range of consumer needs and demographics. About three quarters of Wolverine's revenue is generated from its top 5 brands, including Merrell, which is established, differentiated and well-positioned in its segment. Financial leverage is currently high, with debt/EBITDA at 5.0x for the twelve months ended July 2022, in part because of the incremental debt from the 2021 Sweaty Betty acquisition. Moody's projects debt/EBITDA to decline to high-3x over the next 18 months, driven by revolver repayment with free cash flow generation and modest earnings growth. Moody's expects inflationary pressures to be mitigated by the still solid spending for casual and sports footwear in the US in the near term, pent-up demand internationally, and improved supply chain conditions. The rating is also supported by the company's overall balanced financial strategies and good liquidity.

At the same time, the ratings are constrained by the company's relatively small revenue scale, narrow product focus primarily in the footwear segment, and fashion risk. In addition, Wolverine's growth strategy has included acquisitions, which introduce event, execution and financing risk. As a footwear company, Wolverine is also subject to social and environmental risks related to responsible sourcing, the treatment of work force, natural capital and customer relations.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Wolverine will reduce leverage and maintain good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company achieves and demonstrates a commitment to maintaining lower financial leverage on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require continued solid revenue and earnings performance, while maintaining at least good liquidity. Quantitative measures include Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.5x and EBITA/interest expense sustained above 4x.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance or liquidity deteriorate, or if the company undertakes aggressive financial strategy actions such as meaningful debt-financed share repurchases or acquisitions. Quantitative measures include Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.5x or EBITA/interest expense below 3.0x.

Headquartered in Rockford, Michigan, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a designer and marketer of casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. The company's portfolio of brands includes Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Sweaty Betty, Hush Puppies, Wolverine, Keds, Chaco, Bates, HYTEST and Stride Rite. The company also is the global footwear licensee of the Cat and Harley-Davidson brands. Revenue for the latest twelve months ended July 2, 2022 was $2.6 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021

