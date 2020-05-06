Moody's downgrades Wyndham Destinations' CFR to Ba3, outlook is negative

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Wyndham Destinations including its Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 from Ba2, its Probability of Default Rating to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD and senior secured bank facility and note ratings to Ba3 from Ba2. At the same time Moody's downgraded the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The outlook was revised to negative from stable.

"The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that Wyndham Destinations' earnings will be pressured in 2020 and 2021 due to travel restrictions and macroeconomic weakness related to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) which will lead to debt/EBITDA remaining above the downgrade indicator of 5.0x for the next two years," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's lodging and cruise analyst. Moody's forecast assumes a majority of the company's resorts are closed for most of the second quarter of 2020, resulting in weak tour flow and new timeshare sales, with sales recovering slowly into 2021. Wyndham Destinations entered 2020 with weak debt/EBITDA of 5.3x relative to our downgrade indicator of 5.0x. Vacation ownership interest sales make up almost half of total sales for Wyndham Destinations and softness in that segment will make it difficult for Wyndham Destinations to de-lever below 5.0x (Moody's calculation of debt includes standard adjustments and 100% of securitized debt).

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Wyndham Destinations

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wyndham Destinations

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The lodging sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Wyndham Destinations' credit profile, including its exposure to increased travel restrictions for US citizens which represents a majority of the company's revenue and earnings have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Wyndham Destinations from the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Wyndham Destinations' Ba3 credit profile benefits from its large scale -- it is the largest vacation ownership company, by revenue, and operates the largest timeshare exchange network in terms of number of members. The company also benefits from its licensing agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Ba1 on review for downgrade), its brand and geographic diversification and the stability of the timeshare exchange business and recurring property management fees. In the short run, Wyndham Destinations' credit profile will be dominated by the length of time that the timeshare industry continues to be highly disrupted and the resulting impacts on the company's cash consumption and its liquidity profile. The normal ongoing credit risks include the higher risk profile of the timeshare development and finance segment, including high default rates associated with timeshare consumer receivables, a higher capital investment requirement than its exchange business, and a reliance on the securitization market to recycle consumer receivables so that capital can be made available for other corporate objectives, including returns to shareholders. The company is also constrained by its high leverage, which Moody's estimates will be above 5.0x until at least the end of 2021. The company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects the company's good cash balances and fully drawn revolving credit facility. We expect these cash balances will be sufficient to cover cash needs in 2020.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that continued weakness caused by the disruption related to the spread of the coronavirus, and the resulting macroeconomic weakness, could pressure Wyndham Destinations' earnings further and result in debt/EBITDA as high as 6.0x through 2021.

Wyndham Destinations' liquidity is good with cash balances of about $1 billion, including proceeds from the full drawdown of its $1.0 billion senior secured revolver due 2023. Moody's forecasts this level of cash will be sufficient to cover the company's required inventory investment, accounts receivable originations, debt service requirements and capital expenditures through 2020. The $1.0 billion revolver is subject to financial maintenance covenants that are tested quarterly, including a maximum first lien net leverage ratio (as defined) of 4.25x and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5x (as defined). The company may need to seek covenant relief should earnings decline in line with our expectations. Moody's views the company as having modest access to alternative liquidity in a distressed scenario including the sale of receivables.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded further in the near term if the company's liquidity weakened in any way or if the recovery is delayed beyond our base assumptions. The ratings could also be downgraded if indications are that the company cannot de-lever to below 5.25x. The outlook could be revised to stable if the impacts from the spread of the coronavirus stabilizes, resorts open and vacation ownership interest sales increase, enabling the company to maintain debt/EBITDA below 5.25x. Ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to maintain leverage below 4.75x with EBITA/interest expense around 4.5x.

Wyndham Destinations is the largest vacation ownership company in the industry and operates the largest timeshare exchange business. Wyndham Destinations develops and sells vacation ownership (timeshare) intervals to individual consumers and provides consumer financing in connection with these sales. It also provides management services to hotels, rental properties, and vacation ownership resorts. 2019 net revenues were approximately $4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Trombetta

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

