Moody's downgrades Wyndham Destinations' CFR to Ba3, outlook is negative

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
the ratings of Wyndham Destinations including its Corporate Family Rating
to Ba3 from Ba2, its Probability of Default Rating to Ba3-PD
from Ba2-PD and senior secured bank facility and note ratings to
Ba3 from Ba2. At the same time Moody's downgraded the company's
Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1.
The outlook was revised to negative from stable.
"The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that Wyndham Destinations'
earnings will be pressured in 2020 and 2021 due to travel restrictions
and macroeconomic weakness related to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)
which will lead to debt/EBITDA remaining above the downgrade indicator
of 5.0x for the next two years," stated Pete Trombetta,
Moody's lodging and cruise analyst. Moody's forecast
assumes a majority of the company's resorts are closed for most
of the second quarter of 2020, resulting in weak tour flow and new
timeshare sales, with sales recovering slowly into 2021.
Wyndham Destinations entered 2020 with weak debt/EBITDA of 5.3x
relative to our downgrade indicator of 5.0x. Vacation ownership
interest sales make up almost half of total sales for Wyndham Destinations
and softness in that segment will make it difficult for Wyndham Destinations
to de-lever below 5.0x (Moody's calculation of debt
includes standard adjustments and 100% of securitized debt).
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Wyndham Destinations
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba3 from Ba2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Wyndham Destinations
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The lodging sector has been one of the sectors
most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in
Wyndham Destinations' credit profile, including its exposure
to increased travel restrictions for US citizens which represents a majority
of the company's revenue and earnings have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the
company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Wyndham Destinations from the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
Wyndham Destinations' Ba3 credit profile benefits from its large scale
-- it is the largest vacation ownership company, by revenue,
and operates the largest timeshare exchange network in terms of number
of members. The company also benefits from its licensing agreement
with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Ba1 on review for downgrade),
its brand and geographic diversification and the stability of the timeshare
exchange business and recurring property management fees. In the
short run, Wyndham Destinations' credit profile will be dominated
by the length of time that the timeshare industry continues to be highly
disrupted and the resulting impacts on the company's cash consumption
and its liquidity profile. The normal ongoing credit risks include
the higher risk profile of the timeshare development and finance segment,
including high default rates associated with timeshare consumer receivables,
a higher capital investment requirement than its exchange business,
and a reliance on the securitization market to recycle consumer receivables
so that capital can be made available for other corporate objectives,
including returns to shareholders. The company is also constrained
by its high leverage, which Moody's estimates will be above
5.0x until at least the end of 2021. The company's SGL-2
Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects the company's good cash balances
and fully drawn revolving credit facility. We expect these cash
balances will be sufficient to cover cash needs in 2020.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that continued
weakness caused by the disruption related to the spread of the coronavirus,
and the resulting macroeconomic weakness, could pressure Wyndham
Destinations' earnings further and result in debt/EBITDA as high
as 6.0x through 2021.
Wyndham Destinations' liquidity is good with cash balances of about
$1 billion, including proceeds from the full drawdown of
its $1.0 billion senior secured revolver due 2023.
Moody's forecasts this level of cash will be sufficient to cover
the company's required inventory investment, accounts receivable
originations, debt service requirements and capital expenditures
through 2020. The $1.0 billion revolver is subject
to financial maintenance covenants that are tested quarterly, including
a maximum first lien net leverage ratio (as defined) of 4.25x and
a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5x (as defined).
The company may need to seek covenant relief should earnings decline in
line with our expectations. Moody's views the company as
having modest access to alternative liquidity in a distressed scenario
including the sale of receivables.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded further in the near term if the company's
liquidity weakened in any way or if the recovery is delayed beyond our
base assumptions. The ratings could also be downgraded if indications
are that the company cannot de-lever to below 5.25x.
The outlook could be revised to stable if the impacts from the spread
of the coronavirus stabilizes, resorts open and vacation ownership
interest sales increase, enabling the company to maintain debt/EBITDA
below 5.25x. Ratings could be upgraded if the company is
able to maintain leverage below 4.75x with EBITA/interest expense
around 4.5x.
Wyndham Destinations is the largest vacation ownership company in the
industry and operates the largest timeshare exchange business.
Wyndham Destinations develops and sells vacation ownership (timeshare)
intervals to individual consumers and provides consumer financing in connection
with these sales. It also provides management services to hotels,
rental properties, and vacation ownership resorts. 2019 net
revenues were approximately $4 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
