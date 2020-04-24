Moody's downgrades Xella's CFR to B3; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of the German manufacturer
of wall-building and insulation materials LSF10 XL Investments
S.a r.l. (Xella) to B3 from B2 and the probability
of default rating (PDR) has been downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD.
Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the instrument ratings
on the €1,674 million senior secured term loans B (TLB) and
€175 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) issued
by LSF10 XL Bidco SCA and guaranteed by LSF10 XL Investments S.a
r.l. to B3 from B2. The rating outlook on both entities
has been changed to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented, and Moody's views
them as a social risk factor under its assessment of ESG considerations.
Today's rating action reflects Moody's belief that Xella will
face challenging operating conditions across Europe, where the company
generates almost all of its revenues. Moody's expects a deep
recession in Europe in 2020 that will diminish demand for Xella's
products. Lockdowns and social distancing are disrupting construction
activity and supply chains, raising the risk of project delays and
cancellations. Moreover, Moody's anticipates that the
eventual pick-up in construction activity once the lockdowns are
lifted will only be gradual and companies with large exposure to new-build
construction such as Xella will be more affected by a drop in business
activity.
Consequently, Xella's already significant financial leverage (Moody's
adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA of around 6.8x in 2019), which
was already high for the previous B2 rating, will likely deteriorate
in 2020 and will remain elevated also in 2021. And even on a net
leverage basis (Moody's adjusted net debt/ EBITDA was 5.6x
in 2019), the metrics will likely exceed the 6x threshold in the
next 12-24 months.
However, Xella's rating is supported by its solid market position
across Building Materials and Insulation business units and its largely
variable cost structure. But even more important, the rating
is supported by the company's strong liquidity position before the
virus outbreak. Moody's expects that the company's
€331million of cash on the balance sheet is sufficiently large to
cover the eventual negative cash flow generation this year and also the
working capital build-up in the first half of 2021. The
€175 million RCF, fully undrawn at the end of 2019, provides
additional liquidity buffer, although the covenant headroom in case
of over 35% drawdown will be tight and may require negotiations
with key lenders later this year.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's
solid liquidity would allow it to cushion the earnings and cash flow setback
in 2020 while the recovery in the following year would enable credit metrics
to return to metrics more commensurate with its B3 rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS - UP
Positive rating pressure could arise if:
• Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declines sustainably below 6x;
• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ net debt in high single
digit
• Positive free cash flow generation with FCF/ debt approaching mid-single
digit
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS -- DOWN
Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:
• Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA increases sustainably above
8x;
• Moody's adjusted EBITA/ Interest below 1x;
• Substantial deterioration in liquidity profile as a result of large
negative FCF, aggressive shareholder distributions or M&A.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATION
In the loss-given-default (LGD) assessment for Xella,
Moody's ranks pari passu €1,674 million senior secured TLB
and the €175 million RCF, which share the same collateral package,
mainly consisting of share pledges over operating subsidiaries of the
Xella group accounting for at least 80% of the group's assets and
EBITDA. The instruments are rated B3 in line with the corporate
family rating. Moody's is using a standard recovery rate of 50%
due to the covenant lite package.
LIQUIDITY
The liquidity profile of the company is good. This is reflected
in €331 million of cash at the year-end 2019 and full availability
under the €175 million RCF. Moody's believes that Xella's
high cash position can cover the eventual negative free cash flow in 2020
even in case of a very large drop in earnings with the RCF providing additional
liquidity buffer. Xella has a covenant lite debt structure with
a spring net leverage covenant of 8.25x only applicable to the
revolver if it is drawn by more than 35%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials
published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
Headquartered in Luxembourg, LSF10 XL Investments S.a r.l.
(Xella) is the holding company of the Xella group. Xella is a leading
European multi-brand manufacturer of modern wall-building
and insulation materials. Xella was acquired by certain Lone Star
Funds in a secondary leveraged buyout in April 2017. In 2019 the
company reported revenues of €1.6 billion.
