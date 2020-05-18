Moody's downgrades YMCA of Greater New York, NY to Baa2; outlook negative

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the rating for the YMCA of Greater New York, NY to Baa2 from Baa1. This action impacts approximately $130 million of rated debt, including debt issued by the Build NYC Resource Corporation. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Baa2 is based on expectations of a material decline in operating performance resulting from revenue declines impacted by coronavirus-driven facility closures. It also incorporates modestly increased debt and anticipated use of reserves to meet short-term operating needs. Operating performance, historically breakeven given the YMCA's service mission, will weaken considerably in fiscal 2020 despite significant expense reduction measures already in place. Membership fees and most other program revenue, which comprise over half of the YMCA's total revenue of $196 million for fiscal 2018, almost completely halted in mid-March, when all but 8 of the YMCA's 23 branches were closed. The remaining branches have residential facilities that are being used to meet critical housing needs.

The YMCA has implemented drastic cost-saving measures, including the furlough of 2,600 employees, and continues to receive some revenue, including from that portion of programs that moved online. However, in order to fund ongoing necessary expenses, the YMCA has fully drawn its $20 million operating line of credit, thereby increasing debt, which was already elevated relative to reserves and operating scale. Management expects that line of credit funds will cover operating losses through the early fall, at which point the YMCA will need to tap into its own operating reserves with no rebound in membership and program revenue. Assuming that branches do not reopen this calendar year, current estimates show sufficient operating reserves to maintain operations and cover debt service well into calendar year 2021, without spenddown of the approximately $60 million endowment, of which an estimated $28 million is unrestricted. A date has not been set for reopening branches, and when facilities reopen, management indicates that programming will be adjusted to meet health and safety requirements and constituent needs while meeting financial obligations.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has created dislocation across industries and geographies and triggered urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The pandemic further heightens the YMCA's already elevated social risk given its location in an outbreak epicenter and its widespread operations, which include serving at-risk populations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook is driven by expectations that operating performance will remain weak throughout fiscal 2020 (December 31 year end), with modest use of reserves. An extended period of operating loss with potential material use of reserves into fiscal 2021 or additional debt could result in further credit deterioration. Should downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively impacted. Local, state or federal aid that provides a meaningful offset to operating losses could favorably impact credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained and consistent move to operating surpluses

- Material growth in flexible reserves providing additional cushion relative to debt and operations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material use of operating funds, endowment or quasi-endowment funds to support operations

- Inability to adjust operations to offset declines in key revenue drivers including membership, programs, lodging and fundraising

- Decreased support from local, state or federal sources

- Heightened financial leverage beyond line of credit use

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are an unconditional general obligation of the YMCA of Greater New York. Series 2015 bonds have a debt service reserve and a debt service coverage test of 1.15x. Coverage was a strong 3.1x for fiscal 2018 and estimated at over 2x for fiscal 2019. A violation of the debt service coverage covenant is not an event of default as long as the YMCA undertakes a plan to improve performance.

PROFILE

The Young Men's Christian Association of Greater New York is a not-for-profit community service organization that was originally established in 1852. The organization is the largest YMCA system in the US and is spread across the five boroughs of New York City, providing health and fitness, youth services, and residence facilities. Fiscal 2018 operating revenues totaled $196 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Susan Shaffer

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dennis Gephardt

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

