Moody's downgrades YMCA of the Greater Houston Area, TX's to Ba1; outlook negative

New York, July 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Ba1 from Baa2 the revenue rating of YMCA of the Greater Houston Area, TX. The rating action affects $57.5 million in rated debt. The YMCA has an additional approximately $68 million in outstanding parity obligations not rated by Moody's. The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ba1 from Baa2 is driven by a combination of membership declines with uncertain prospects for recovery, high leverage which could pose greater future credit risk depending on the recovery of earned revenues, and residual debt structure risks, highlighted by the failure to meet a debt service covenant in fiscal 2021 (December 31 fiscal year end). Social considerations are a key driver of this action. The YMCA is subject to societal and demographic trends in terms of attracting and retaining members, with the current macroeconomic environment, particularly high inflation, introducing risk to the projection of membership recovery. Further, the pandemic, a health and safety consideration, will have lingering business model impacts.

Steep declines in membership driven by the pandemic adversely affected revenues resulting in thin debt service coverage and a covenant violation at fiscal 2021. If the YMCA fails to meet the covenant for a second year, the Master Trustee could accelerate all debt. While cash and liquidity provide good ongoing flexibility for annual operations, they would be insufficient to repay debt in the event of an acceleration.

The Ba1 remains supported by ongoing management credibility as the team focuses on a combination of revenue recovery and expense management, as well as community support for the YMCA's important role in Houston. The latter is evidenced by good fundraising as well as access to state and federal relief funds. Management has evidenced an ability over multiple years to adapt to event risk and changing circumstances, not only during the pandemic but also during Hurricane Harvey, which was a highly disruptive event. Current management forecasts indicate that with the combination of budget measures and one time relief funds, the debt service covenant for fiscal 2022 is on track to be met. While the YMCA continues to have debt structure risks, management simplified the debt profile and reduced risks in recent years, a positive reflection of financial strategy and risk management.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects uncertainty around the pace of earned revenue recovery and resulting implications for the YMCA's ability to achieve sustainably balance operations with good debt service coverage absent unusual one time revenues. It also reflects ongoing debt structure risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial growth in reserves providing additional cushion relative to debt and operations

- Evidenced ability to rebuild membership and earned revenue, driving financially sustainable operations and stronger debt service coverage - Continued reduction in leverage with either reduction in debt structure risks or greater headroom relative to covenants

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Inability to adjust operations to offset declines in key revenue streams; failure to execute the expense containment plan developed in fiscal 2022

- Material use of unrestricted financial resources to support operations - Further covenant violations or rising potential of acceleration of debt due to failure to meet financial covenants - Decreased support from local, state or federal sources

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2013A bonds and parity privately placed Series 2019 bonds are general obligations of the YMCA secured by a pledge of Gross Revenues. In addition, the Series 2013A fixed rate bonds have a cash funded debt service reserve fund of approximately $5.7 million held by trustee. Both bonds carry a historical debt service coverage covenant, a liquidity covenant, and limitations around additional indebtedness; however, the covenants on the Series 2013A bonds are measured annually whereas the covenants on the Series 2019 bonds are measured quarterly (by Capital One, the YMCA's lender).

The historical debt service coverage covenant requires at least 1.2x coverage and minimum liquidity of at least 20% unrestricted cash and investments relative to debt measured semiannually. At fiscal 2021 year-end, the YMCA was not in compliance with the coverage test (0.82x compared to 1.2x). The YMCA did meet the minimum liquidity requirement for fiscal 2021, reporting 39%.

Because debt service coverage was below 1.0x in fiscal 2021, the YMCA was required to hire an independent consultant to develop a remediation plan. This consultant was hired as of May 2022. If the YMCA fails to meet the 1.2x coverage requirement again in fiscal 2022, it will have to hire an additional consultant to revise the plan. More seriously, an event of default will occur if the YMCA's debt service coverage falls below 1.0x for a second year (in fiscal 2022), providing the Master Trustee the option of accelerating the debt.

The bank (Capital One) holding the Series 2019 bonds is the majority holder of the YMCA's debt and waived the debt service coverage covenant for fiscal 2021, with certain other provisions. The YMCA created a debt service reserve fund in May 2022, and funded it with $6.8 million in available cash reserves. While this does reduce liquidity available for operations or for Series 2013A bondholders, it also minimizes risk of future covenant violations.

PROFILE

The Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) of the Greater Houston Area is a not-for-profit community service organization that was originally established in 1886. Membership totaled approximately 48,000 at fiscal 2021 year-end, up from 30,000 the year prior. Fiscal 2021 operating revenues were $102 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/61538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

