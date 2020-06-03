Moody's downgrades YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities, MN to Baa1; outlook negative

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the rating for the Young Men's Christian Association of the Greater Twin Cities (YGTC), MN to Baa1 from A3. This action impacts approximately $30 million of rated debt. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Baa1 is based on an expected deterioration in the YGTC's operating performance in fiscal 2020 driven by the revenue impact of the closure of many of its facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. Sharp drops in membership and program revenues, that comprise the bulk of the YGTC's $168 million budget, reflect closures of all its branches, although child care centers and some other programs are still being delivered. The rating revision also incorporates reduced reserves as liquidity will be drawn to support operations during this period. Debt structure is becoming an increased risk since there are provisions for debt acceleration if financial covenants, including debt service coverage, are breached. Mitigating factors include a healthy level of internal liquid reserves that are currently in excess of total debt but will diminish as they are drawn to support operations.

Management and governance have responded forcefully to the unprecedented revenue declines in order to maintain financial sustainability, a credit positive under our governance taxonomy, and one that supports the Baa1 at this time. Strong governance with a sound and supportive Board, careful expense management, and detailed scenario planning will mitigate bottom line impacts. The YGTC has furloughed about 90% of its workforce, reducing retirement contributions, and lowering leadership salaries, and has plans to make further cuts if required. Most capital expenditures have also been postponed. However, cuts will be insufficient to replace significant revenue declines without re-opening some activities this year. Liquidity buffers, including unrestricted endowment and other cash and investment of $67 million, should be more than sufficient to manage operations and cover debt service through the rest of the year even assuming no resumption of operations. Management expects that some activities will begin in the mid to late summer, diminishing the need for draws on liquidity. Should pandemic conditions persist into fiscal 2021, downside credit risk would be considerably heightened.

The Baa1 rating further favorably incorporates the YGTC's well-established brand as one of the nation's largest YMCAs and its critical role as a community service partner throughout greater Minneapolis - Saint Paul region. Leverage remains favorable and will continue to decline with amortization and no additional borrowing plans.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has created dislocation across industries and geographies and triggered urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The pandemic further heightens the YMCA's already elevated social risk because of its widespread operations, which include serving at-risk populations. Re-opening activities which involve close group interactions will also be complicated by new configurations to meet health and safety concerns and could have implications for revenue generation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the possibility that the YMCA's operating performance could be negatively affected over a multi-year period due to the coronavirus and knock-on effects. A prolonged period of low revenues with greater than anticipated draws on reserves and inability to meet financial covenants would result in further credit deterioration. Should recent unrest in Minneapolis result in damage to the Y's facilities, it could compromise its ability to re-open some of its activities.

LEGAL SECURITY

YGTC's Series 2016, 2018 and 2019 (unrated) bonds are an unconditional unsecured obligation of YGTC. The series 2016 bonds have a debt service reserve fund.

PROFILE

The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities is a not-for-profit organization formed in 2012 following the merger of the YMCAs of Minneapolis and of Saint Paul, established in 1866 and 1856, respectively. It reports a growing base of about 82,000 membership units across the Minneapolis - Saint Paul metro area, southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. YGTC has 30 locations and program sites, 18 overnight and day camps and more than 90 child care sites in its service region. Fiscal 2019 operating revenue totaled $168 million.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth in balance sheet reserves and liquidity

- Stronger operating performance and cash flow generation, including from higher fundraising

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Escalation of downside risks, with longer term projections for weaker operating performance

- Inability to meet financial covenants resulting in debt acceleration

- Greater than anticipated use of unrestricted liquidity and balance sheet reserves to support operations

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

