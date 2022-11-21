Moody's downgrades YS Garments' CFR to Caa1

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded YS Garments, LLC's (dba "Next Level Apparel") ratings, including its corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B2, probability of default rating ("PDR") to Caa1-PD from B2-PD, and senior secured bank credit facilities to Caa1 from B2. The rating outlook remains stable.

The downgrade reflects governance considerations which include the approaching 2024 debt maturities and the risk that it will not be refinanced in a timely and economical fashion. In Q3'22 the company saw its customers significantly pull back on purchases in response to volatile demand and high inventory levels. As a result, the company ended the quarter with $29 million drawn on its $50 million revolving credit facility due February 2024. Moody's views liquidity as weak because the revolver is likely to become current while still being utilized as macroeconomic challenges continue. The company will also need to make progress on refinancing its term loan due August 2024 in an unfavorable debt market.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: YS Garments, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: YS Garments, LLC

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Next Level's Caa1 CFR reflects its 2024 debt maturities, its small revenue scale and narrow product focus relative to the global apparel industry as well as its high concentration of sales with three large distributor customers. The rating is supported the company's moderate credit metrics. While Moody's adjusted leverage is currently low at 2.2x for the LTM period ended September 30, 2022, Moody's expects it to approach 4x over the next 12-18 months. The rating also reflects Next Level's well-recognized brand name within the print wear industry, and stable customer relationships illustrated by strong sales momentum with top customers. The credit profile also considers the limited fashion risk of premium basic apparel, the shift in consumer preference towards higher quality basic apparel designs, fabric, and fit, and reduced-price differential versus more commoditized basic apparel. Next Level Apparel has grown rapidly since its creation in 2003, and with an asset-light and fully outsourced business model, it has achieved very strong profit margins that are consistent with many premium apparel brands.

The stable outlook reflects the company's moderate credit metrics and ability to curtail working capital to support its free cash flow.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Next Level's credit impact score has been lowered to CIS-4 from CIS-3 reflecting that the governance IPS has been lowered to G-4 from G-3. Despite solid credit metrics, the G-4 acknowledges the risk that the company's approaching debt maturities may not be refinanced in a timely or economical fashion and Moody's expectation that the revolver will become current while being used. YS Garments also has moderately negative environmental risks reflecting its exposure to physical climate and carbon transition as well as its use of natural capital. Social risks are highly negative related to its exposure to responsible production.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if liquidity improves, including a timely and economical refinancing of the company's debt maturities and the ability to generate positive free cash flow. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if lease-adjusted debt/EBITDAR remains below 6.5x and EBITA/Interest remains over 1.5x.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens for any reason or if refinancing risk or probability of default increases for any reason such as an increased likelihood of a debt restructuring or distressed exchange. The ratings could also be downgraded if the deterioration of the company's operating performance or if the expected recovery is longer than anticipated.

Headquartered in Torrance, California, Next Level Apparel designs and provides branded active wear to the premium basic segment of the US wholesale wearables promotional products industry. Private equity firm Blue Point Capital partners acquired a majority stake in the company in August 2018.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

