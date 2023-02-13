Moody's downgrades Yak's CFR to Ca upon entering a Restructuring Support Agreement

New York, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Yak Access, LLC's ("Yak") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa1, its Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to C-PD from Caa1-PD, its first lien credit facilities' ratings – including its 1st lien Term Loan and its revolving line of credit – to Ca from B3, and the rating on its 2nd lien Term Loan to C from Caa3. The rating outlook remains negative.

The downgrades reflect governance considerations, including financial strategy and risk management, following the company's announcement that it has entered into a restructuring support agreement ("RSA") with holders of nearly 78% of its funded debt obligations and its majority equity holder.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Yak Access, LLC

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa1

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to C-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to C (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Yak Access, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Yak's Ca CFR reflects very high likelihood of a default given the proposed RSA, which is expected to be executed through an out-of-court exchange. Execution of the RSA would be considered an event of default under Moody's definition. The proposed RSA includes exchange of existing holders into a combination of new loans maturing in 2028 and equity, elimination of over $500 million of debt, new liquidity infusion of $121 million, and placement of a new revolving credit facility.

Yak's operating performance has deteriorated over the past few years due to weakness in the midstream pipeline sector which led to lower mat utilization from project delays and reduced new project opportunities, along with lower margins on mat sales and fewer new mat leases.

The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that the RSA will be completed, which would be considered an event of default under Moody's definition. The company is not expected to have sufficient liquidity to run its business without completion of the transaction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade remains unlikely given the proposed transaction.

Ratings could be downgraded if expectations for Yak's family recovery rate deteriorates further or the company files for bankruptcy.

Yak Access, LLC, headquartered in East Columbia, Mississippi, is a specialty equipment leasing and logistics company focused on temporary access solutions to remote construction sites mostly serving energy infrastructure repair and development work in North America.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

