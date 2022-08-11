Moody's downgrades Yak's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, August 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Yak Access, LLC's ("Yak") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, its first lien credit facilities' ratings – including its 1st lien Term Loan and its revolving line of credit – to B3 from B2, and the rating on its 2nd lien Term Loan to Caa3 from Caa2. The rating outlook is changed to negative from stable.

"The downgrade of Yak's ratings reflects its tight liquidity, limited covenant headroom, looming revolver maturity, combined with our expectation for insufficient cash flow generation to support cash needs over the next 12-18 months" said Sandeep Sama, Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Yak Access, LLC.

Governance considerations under Moody's ESG framework include financial strategy, liquidity risk, and management track record. These were key drivers of the rating action.

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Yak Access, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Yak Access, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Yak Access, LLC's Caa1 corporate family rating reflects its weak interest coverage, tight liquidity, high absolute level of debt at about 200% of LTM revenues, its relatively small scale, limited end market diversity, moderate customer concentration and the cyclicality of its key midstream pipeline end market, which has somewhat weak near-term prospects. The rating is supported by its strong market position with only a few major competitors in the end markets it serves, with many of those competitors unable to provide the same breadth and volume of products and range of services. In addition, the company serves mostly blue-chip customers in the power line and midstream pipeline sectors.

Yak's operating performance has deteriorated over the past two years due to weakness in the midstream pipeline sector which is leading to lower mat utilization from project delays and reduced new project opportunities, along with lower margins on mat sales and fewer new mat leases. This occurred after the company increased its borrowings in 2019 to fund the expansion of its inventory of longer lasting mats and to complete the acquisition of Klein's Restoration Services in July 2019.

Yak's credit metrics have substantially deteriorated, with its adjusted leverage ratio rising to 5.8x (Debt/EBITDA) in March 2022 from 4.1x in December 2019 and its interest coverage declining to 0.6x (EBITA/Interest) from 1.3x. We expect metrics to remain pressured for the remainder of 2022, with some improvement likely in 2023, driven by relatively better outlook for the powerline and alternative energy sectors.

However, liquidity remains the biggest challenge for Yak, especially in light of elevated interest expense resulting from higher interest rates (Yak's 1L TL has a coupon of L+5%, and the 2L TL has a coupon of L+10%), and amortization payments required under the 1L Term Loan ($34 million) and notes payable (~$11 million), combined with the upcoming revolver maturity in July 2023. As of Mar 31, 2022, Yak had only $16 million of liquidity consisting of $11 million of cash and $5 million of availability on its $125 million revolver, which had outstanding borrowings of $118.3 million as of March 2022. Its liquidity would be weaker if not for a $5 million unsecured loan provided by Platinum Equity, which is due in December 2022. Covenant headroom also remains very low, with Yak barely in compliance with its first lien net leverage ratio covenant as of March 2022, and we expect this to remain tight in the near-term. The first lien credit agreement was amended in September 2021 and the springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant was raised to 4.5x from 4.0x. This ratio is tested when utilization exceeds 35% of the total commitments.

The negative outlook reflects Yak's tight liquidity, our expectation for weak free cash flow generation in the near-term, their revolver which is now current, an untenable capital structure, and a heightened risk of default under the Moody's definition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We expect upward rating pressure to be limited in the near-term, absent a significant improvement in Yak's end-market outlook, combined with an improvement in liquidity, which would be needed to support such a favorable turn. We would also need to see a more tenable capital structure in place, along with a revolver maturity extension, to consider a higher rating.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) operational performance weakens further, (2) liquidity deteriorates further and the risk of a default increases, (3) credit metrics continue to remain weak, (4) Yak is unable to secure a revolver maturity extension, which is now current, and (5) there is a breach of the first lien net leverage ratio covenant.

Yak Access, LLC, headquartered in East Columbia, Mississippi, is a specialty equipment leasing and logistics company focused on temporary access solutions to remote construction sites mostly serving energy infrastructure repair and development work in North America. The company generated revenues of $442 million during the twelve months ended March 31, 2022. Platinum Equity owns ~65% of Yak Access, LLC and Beasley Forest Products owns ~32%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sandeep Sama, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

