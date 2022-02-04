Moody's downgrades Yell's ratings to Ca; outlook negative

London, 04 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Owl Finance Limited (Owl Finance) to Ca from Caa2, as well as its probability of default rating (PDR) to C-PD from Caa2-PD. Owl Finance is the indirect 100% shareholder of Yell Limited (Yell), a leading provider of digital marketing services to small and medium enterprises ("SMEs") in the UK.

The ratings downgrade follow the company's announcement on 28th January 2022 that it reached an agreement in principle with majority of its bondholders (representing around 97% of the outstanding notes) for a debt restructuring transaction. Bondholders will exchange GBP214 million of outstanding Notes for GBP65 million of amended notes and 95% of equity in Yell Holdco Limited, the Company's immediate parent. The agreement is subject to final negotiations and certain conditions (including approval by the shareholders of Yell Group Limited) and is expected to close in March/April 2022.

Moody's has concurrently also downgraded the rating for the GBP214.0 million of outstanding senior secured notes due 2023 issued by Yell Bondco plc to Ca from Caa2. The outlook on all ratings is negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects to consider this transaction as a distressed exchange which is a default under Moody's definitions. The agency will assign an "/LD" (Limited Default) to the PDR for a period of three business days, on completion of the 30-day grace period if Yell does not make the coupon payment due on its GBP214 million of outstanding bond on 15 March 2022 or upon the signing of the proposed restructuring agreement, whichever takes place earlier.

The company's capital structure had turned unsustainable. Its bond was falling due in 2023 and its leverage was elevated with a Moody's adjusted Gross Debt/ EBITDA of around 9.0x for the last twelve months ended 30 September 2021. Nevertheless, the company's cash balance of GBP24 million as of 31 December 2021 would have been sufficient to make the March 2022 coupon payment of GBP9 million.

The amended GBP65 million notes will have a coupon of 8.75% and a maturity date of 31 March 2027. The existing March 2022 coupon on the GBP214 million of outstanding Notes will be waived as part of the restructuring deal and Yell will have an option to capitalize the coupon for the year to March 2023 by adding it to the principal amount of the amended Notes instead of paying it in cash.

Moody's positively acknowledges that the completion of the announced debt restructuring will help to bring the company's debt leverage down meaningfully thereby restoring the company's financial flexibility. Moody's plans to reassess Yell's capital structure and its ratings upon the completion of the restructuring transaction.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Yell's Chief Executive, Claire Miles, who joined in October 2019 is aiming to turnaround the business via executing the 'stabilize-evolve-transform' strategy. The company also hired a new CFO, Adam Hurst in January 2021. However, the company has been suffering from high leverage and pressured operating performance over the past few years. On 23rd July 2020, Yell had indicated that it was in discussions with its largest bondholders to address its capital structure issues.

While the new capital structure will alleviate the financial pressures on Yell, we nevertheless remain cautious around the execution risks associated with the timely and successful implementation of the company's strategy for a return to sustained visible revenue and EBITDA growth.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The PDR of C-PD reflects that the default is expected to occur with the successful closing of the debt for equity swap transaction. Moody's expects that in a default scenario, recovery rates for bondholders are likely to be in the range of 35% to 65%, which is commensurate with a Ca rating on the GBP214 million bond.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the ratings reflects the high likelihood of default on the GBP214 million bond over the coming months, if the announced debt exchange transaction concludes successfully.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider assigning an "/LD" to the PDR for a period of three business days, on completion of the 30-day grace period if Yell does not make the coupon payment due on its GBP214 million of outstanding bond on 15 March 2022 or upon the signing of the proposed restructuring agreement, whichever takes place earlier.

In view of today's action and the negative rating outlook, Moody's does not currently anticipate upward rating pressure before the completion of the company's debt exchange transaction.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Owl Finance Limited

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa2

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to C-PD from Caa2-PD

..Issuer: Yell Bondco plc

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca from Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Owl Finance Limited

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Yell Bondco plc

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Yell is a leading provider of digital marketing services to small and medium enterprises ("SMEs") in the UK, helping SMEs to build and maintain an effective online presence and facilitating interaction with consumers. As of LTM period ended September 2021, Owl Finance (indirect holding company of Yell) reported revenue and EBITDA (as calculated by management) of GBP120.6m and GBP24.8m, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

