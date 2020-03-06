Moody's downgrades Yes Bank's ratings; ratings remain under review

Singapore, March 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded Yes Bank Limited's
(Yes Bank) long-term foreign currency issuer rating to Caa3 from
B2. The ratings remain under review, with the direction uncertain.
Moody's has also downgraded the bank's long-term foreign and local
currency bank deposit ratings to Caa1 from B2, and its foreign currency
senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)Caa3 from (P)B2. The
ratings remain under review, with the direction uncertain.
In addition, Moody's has downgraded the bank's long-term
domestic and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) and long-term
Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) to Caa1 from B1 and Caa1(cr)
from B1(cr) respectively. The ratings remain under review,
with the direction uncertain.
At the same time, Moody's has downgraded Yes Bank's
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to ca from caa2.
For a detailed list of the affected ratings for both Yes Bank Limited
and Yes Bank, IFSC Banking Unit Branch, please refer to the
end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of Yes Bank's issuer and senior unsecured MTN program
ratings to Caa3 from B2 and (P)Caa3 from (P)B2 respectively is a result
of an event of default triggered by the Reserve Bank of India's
(RBI) 30-day moratorium, which prevents Yes Bank from making
a full and timely payment to its senior creditors.
Despite the event of default, the Caa3 rating takes into account
Moody's expectation that although recovery rates for the banks'
senior creditors may be high given the close involvement of the Indian
authorities and stated intention to resolve the bank quickly, the
ultimate timing and form of eventual resolution remains uncertain.
Actions by the authorities to date have not reduced the probability of
default as evidenced by the moratorium announcement, and highlights
the continued uncertainty around private sector bank resolutions in India
and the recovery prospects for senior creditors.
The downgrade of the bank's long term deposit rating to Caa1 from
B2 also reflects the RBI moratorium, which constitutes an event
of default. Nevertheless, Moody's expects there is
a higher probability of low loss rate for depositors and as a result Moody's
has differentiated the bank deposit ratings from the issuer rating,
which applies to non-deposit senior creditors. The assurance
made by the RBI to protect depositors' interests provides greater
certainty that the risk of losses to depositors is lower.
Yes Bank's long-term ratings remain under review with the
direction uncertain, reflecting Moody's expectation of a potential
for different outcomes. A prompt resolution of Yes Bank,
that minimizes losses to depositors and creditors could result in a stabilization
or upgrade of the bank's ratings. But, a protracted
resolution that extends the moratorium could result in lower recovery
rates for the bank's creditors and could lead to a further downgrade
of the bank's ratings.
That said, Yes Bank can continue to discharge its liabilities arising
from repurchase transactions (repo). However, the RBI moratorium
prevents the bank from making fully and timely payment of some of its
other operational liabilities, such as uncollateralized derivatives
obligations. As a result, Moody's has downgraded the
bank's CRR and CR Assessment to Caa1 from B1 and Caa1(cr) from B1(cr)
respectively.
The RBI action also confirms Moody's view that the bank's
standalone viability, in the absence of extraordinary support from
Indian authorities, is in question. This has led to the downgrade
of the bank's BCA to ca from caa2. Nevertheless, Moody's
expects high recovery prospects for the principal and interest on the
bank's deposits, as indicated by the final rating on those
instruments.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
Moody's could upgrade the ratings or change the outlook to stable
if Indian authorities conclude a material capital raise, reconstruct
the bank's assets and liabilities, or amalgamate the bank
with another stronger bank, such that any action taken reduces the
risks of losses to senior creditors and depositors.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
Moody's could further downgrade the bank's ratings if Indian
authorities are unable to resolve the bank within the planned moratorium
period or if the moratorium is extended, such that it further impairs
the bank's ability to make timely payments to depositors and senior
creditors. Any risk of a likelihood of burden-sharing by
Yes Bank's senior creditors in the bank's resolution will
lead to a downgrade of the bank's senior debt ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Yes Bank Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and reported total assets
of INR3.5 trillion ($49.1 billion) at 30 September
2019.
List of affected ratings
Yes Bank Limited
- Long-term foreign currency issuer rating downgraded to
Caa3 from B2, on Review Direction Uncertain, Outlook is ratings
under review
- Long-term foreign and local currency deposit ratings downgraded
to Caa1 from B2, on Review Direction Uncertain, Outlook is
ratings under review
- Short-term foreign and local currency deposit ratings
affirmed at NP
- Foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating downgraded
to (P)Caa3 from (P)B2, on Review Direction Uncertain
- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA downgraded
to ca from caa2
- Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment)
downgraded to Caa1(cr) from B1(cr), on Review Direction Uncertain
- Short- term CR Assessment affirmed at NP(cr)
- Long-term domestic and foreign currency counterparty risk
rating (CRR) downgraded to Caa1 from B1, on Review Direction Uncertain
- Short-term domestic and foreign currency CRR affirmed
at NP
- Outlook Action: Outlook is ratings under review
Yes Bank, IFSC Banking Unit Branch
- Foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating downgraded
to (P)Caa3 from (P)B2, on Review Direction Uncertain
- Foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating downgraded to Caa3
from B2, on Review Direction Uncertain, Outlook is ratings
under review
- Long-term CR Assessment downgraded to Caa1(cr) from B1(cr),
on Review Direction Uncertain
- Short-term CR Assessment affirmed at NP(cr)
- Long-term domestic and foreign currency CRR downgraded
to Caa1 from B1, on Review Direction Uncertain
- Short-term domestic and foreign currency CRR affirmed
at NP
- Outlook Action: Outlook is ratings under review
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
