Moody's downgrades Yinchuan Tonglian's CFR to Ba2, changes outlook to negative

Hong Kong, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Yinchuan Tonglian Capital Investment Operation Co., Ltd. (Yinchuan Tonglian).

Moody's has also changed the rating outlook to negative from stable.

"The downgrade reflects the company's constrained access to funding with large upcoming debt maturities over the next 12 months, as well as reduced government cash payments. As such, Yinchuan Tonglian's overall credit profile is more in line with that of its Ba2 rated local government financing vehicle (LGFV) peers," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around regional funding conditions and the company's ability to strengthen its funding access over the next 12 months," added Zhang, also Moody's Lead Analyst for Yinchuan Tonglian.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects tightened credit conditions of LGFVs in northwestern China. Yinchuan Tonglian's access to funding remains constrained in 2022. The company only issued one onshore bond with credit enhancement from a guarantee company in the first eight months of 2022. In the first half (1H) of 2022, the company continued to record a net funding outflow in financing activities, and its cash balance further decreased to RMB435 million as of the end of June 2022 from RMB890 million as of the end of 2021.

At the same time, Yinchuan Tonglian's government cash support has been declining. Moody's does not expect a material increase in government cash support over the next 12 months given the challenging macro-economic situation. Yinchuan Tonglian receives government cash payments from the Yinchuan city government in the form of operating subsidies, cash injections, government funds allocation and government buyback of infrastructure projects. Yinchuan Tonglian received total government cash support of around RMB1.1 billion in 2021, as compared with around RMB2.6 billion in 2018.

Nevertheless, Moody's believes the Yinchuan government will mobilize resources to support the company's liquidity needs, given that the company is the largest state-owed enterprise (SOE) in Yinchuan city that provides essential public services and develops public infrastructure projects. Yinchuan Tonglian's CFR incorporates Moody's expectation that the Yinchuan government has adequate resources that it can mobilize to underpin the company's rating at the Ba level.

The negative outlook considers the uncertainty around the refinancing of debt maturing within the next 12 months, amid the Yinchuan government's efforts to monitor and facilitate the company's refinancing. Potential government support measures include injections of state-owned assets from the government, facilitating coordination with financial institutions, and emergency funds set up by the government to provide liquidity support.

However, due to tightening credit markets and weak credit sentiment in the region, it remains unclear if the measures can adequately improve Yinchuan Tonglian's ability to refinance its maturing debts with long-term bank loans or bonds. Moody's estimates Yinchuan Tonglian has RMB6.3 billion bonds coming due or becoming puttable over the next 12 months, including USD300 million notes due in June 2023.

Yinchuan Tonglian's Ba2 rating is based on the Yinchuan government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa1; and Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Yinchuan government's propensity to support, which results in a four-notch downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of Yinchuan government's GCS reflects Yinchuan's status as the capital of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, a moderate-risk province in the western region of China (A1 stable), and the city's sound fiscal profile and lower contingent liabilities, balanced against weaker economic fundamentals, including a smaller economy compared with the capital cities of more developed regions.

The Ba2 rating also reflects the Yinchuan government's propensity to support Yinchuan Tonglian because of its 100% ownership of the company and the status of Yinchuan Tonglian as the largest SOE that provides essential public services in the city, including gas supply and public transportation.

However, the four-notch downward adjustment from the Yinchuan government's GCS score reflects Yinchuan Tonglian's weak funding access and government cash payments, medium exposure to commercial activities and contingent risk.

Yinchuan Tonglian's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

The company bears high social risks as it implements public-policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Yinchuan. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect the Yinchuan government's propensity to support the company.

As for governance considerations, Yinchuan Tonglian is subject to oversight by the Yinchuan government and has to meet several reporting requirements, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or Yinchuan government's GCS weakens, which could arise from a significant weakening in Yinchuan city's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in Chinese government's policies prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to LGFVs; or (3) the company's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Yinchuan government's propensity to support, such as:

- Its access to funding further deteriorates;

- A weakening in its position as the largest and dominant public service provider in Yinchuan city;

- Its core businesses undergo material changes, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities that results in significant losses or at the cost of public services;

- Its debt and leverage rapidly increase without a corresponding rise in government payments, leaving the company reliant on high-cost financing, including through non-standard channels; or

- It significantly increases loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties from current levels.

An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely, given the negative outlook. However, Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if Yinchuan Tonglian strengthens its funding access and its liquidity profile. For example, if the company raises funds from the bond market at a reasonable cost with a long-term tenor.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 2008, Yinchuan Tonglian Capital Investment Operation Co., Ltd. is 100% owned by the Yinchuan government. The company is the largest SOE in Yinchuan city, and engages in various businesses, including municipal infrastructure projects construction, public transportation and gas supply in Yinchuan city.

The local market analyst for this rating is Cindy Yang,+ (86)10-6319 6570 .

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Roy Zhang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ivan Chung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

