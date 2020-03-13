Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Kelda Group Limited Yorkshire Water Finance plc Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Ltd Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited Yorkshire Water Services Limited Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Ltd Related Research Credit Opinion: Yorkshire Water Services Limited: Update following CMA appeal and downgrade of Class A bonds to Baa2 Credit Opinion: Yorkshire Water Services Limited: Update following PR19 final determinations and initiation of rating review Credit Opinion: Yorkshire Water Services Limited: Update following FY18 results and corporate restructure Credit Opinion: Yorkshire Water Services Limited: Update following rating affirmation with negative outlook Credit Opinion: Yorkshire Water Services Limited: Regular update following FY 2016/17 reporting Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Yorkshire Water's Class A notes to Baa2 and changes outlook to negative 13 Mar 2020 London, 13 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 the senior secured rating of the Class A notes issued by Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited and Yorkshire Water Finance plc. Concurrently, Moody's confirmed the Baa2 corporate family rating (CFR) of Yorkshire Water Services Limited (Yorkshire Water) and other ratings of Yorkshire Water Services Finance and Yorkshire Water Finance plc. The outlook on the ratings is negative. The A2 rating of those bonds that are subject to a financial guarantee by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (A2 stable) of timely payments of scheduled interest and principal will continue to reflect the insurance financial strength rating of the guarantor. The rating actions follow Yorkshire Water's announcement that it will not accept the revenue limits set by the Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat) for the five-year regulatory period starting in April 2020 (AMP7). Ofwat will now refer its determination to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which will form its own conclusion on the price controls. The redetermination is likely to take at least six months and may be extended by a further six months. This concludes the rating review initiated on 20 December 2019, following publication of Ofwat's final determination for AMP7. A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE RATIONALE FOR CONFIRMATION OF THE CORPORATE FAMILY RATING Confirmation of the CFR and other ratings reflects, as positives (1) the company's low business risk profile as the monopoly provider of essential water and sewerage services; and (2) the stable cash flows generated under a transparent and well-established regulatory regime. The ratings are constrained by interest coverage metrics that are likely to be weak for the assigned rating during AMP7. Moody's base case scenario, reflecting the current final determination, is that Yorkshire Water will have an Adjusted Interest Coverage Ratio (AICR), including Moody's adjustments, of around 1.0-1.2x, which is below the 1.3x guidance for the current Baa2 rating. The AICR under Yorkshire Water's covenant definition will be approximately 0.2x higher than Moody's calculation because it includes receipts under certain swaps that Moody's excludes from its interest calculation; as a result, Moody's expects the company to maintain headroom to distribution lock-up covenants under its financing structure. The rating is also constrained by the company's leverage. Taking into account the fair value of existing borrowings as well as derivatives, Moody's estimates that Yorkshire Water had gearing of over 130% of RCV as of March 2019. Although erosion of equity value could weaken incentives for shareholders to provide further funding to support the business, Moody's notes, as positives, Yorkshire Water's decision to limit dividends during AMP7 and the recent refinancing of debt at Yorkshire Water's holding company. RATIONALE FOR DOWNGRADE OF THE CLASS A RATINGS The downgrade of the Class A notes reflects the persistently high and growing mark-to-market loss (MTM) on Yorkshire Water's derivative portfolio, which was around GBP2.6 billion (37% of Regulatory Capital Value) as of January 2020. In a default scenario, if creditors demand payment acceleration, the company would be required to make a termination payment based on swap counterparties' assessment of their total losses, which is likely to be close to the MTM at that time. This payment would rank ahead of principal and interest on senior debt and would, at current levels, materially reduce senior debt recovery. Yorkshire Water's intercreditor arrangements contain provisions intended to reduce the likelihood of an event of default and, if one were to occur, to allow resolution prior to enforcement action. In particular, an automatic standstill of up to 18 months follows the occurrence of an event of default (resulting from, for example, non-payment of scheduled payments, maintaining forward-looking liquidity of less than six months, violation of licence terms, rating downgrades from multiple agencies or breach of default financial ratios). The standstill is designed to allow time for secured creditors to pursue options that could include a sale of the regulated business. During the standstill period, no other enforcement of creditor's rights is allowed, including payment acceleration that would trigger termination payments to swap counterparties. Yorkshire Water's MTM is largely associated with RPI-linked swaps dating from the company's acquisition in 2008, many of which extend to the mid-2040s or beyond. The MTM reflects an increase in the present value of future payments because real interest rates have fallen, as well as accretion payments that have accrued to date and are included in Moody's calculation of net debt. In addition, Yorkshire Water has entered into swap restructurings under which it will receive over GBP280 million from swap counterparties over AMP7 and AMP8, which will result in increases in the MTM reflecting probable future outflows. Moody's believes that Yorkshire Water's credit quality is likely to weaken from the start of AMP7. An increase in the probability of default, albeit from a very low base, increases the relevance of expected recovery rates. RATING OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects credit metrics that are weakly positioned for the assigned rating, based on Ofwat's final determination. However, the AICR could improve if the company receives a more favourable determination from the CMA or if it is able to significantly outperform its cost allowances. Yorkshire Water may also take steps to improve financial flexibility, for example through de-gearing the business. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING Moody's currently does not envisage any upward rating pressure. The outlook could be stabilised if Yorkshire Water receives a more favourable outcome from the CMA, if it achieves strong outperformance, or if it demonstrates the ability and willingness to take balance-sheet-strengthening measures. The rating could be downgraded if the CMA provides a less favourable redetermination or if, taking into account such measures as management may implement, it appears that Yorkshire Water will not have sufficient financial flexibility to accommodate the regulatory determination. In particular, the rating could be downgraded if the company appears unlikely to achieve an AICR of around 1.3x while maintaining gearing, measured by net debt to RCV, not materially above 80%. In addition, downward rating pressure could result from (1) adoption of a more aggressive financial policy, (2) a significant increase in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of regulatory earnings, which in each case are not offset by other credit-strengthening measures, or (3) unforeseen funding difficulties. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Downgrades: ..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Finance plc ....Backed Senior Secured MTN Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1 ....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 ..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited ....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 ....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 Confirmations: ..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Finance plc ....Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Ba1 Confirmed ....Backed Subordinate MTN Note Program, Confirmed (P)Ba1 ...Issuer: Yorkshire Water Services Limited ....LT Corporate Family Rating, Baa2 Confirmed Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Finance plc ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review ..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review ..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Services Limited ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review Yorkshire Water Services Limited (Yorkshire Water) is the fifth largest of the 10 water and sewerage companies in England and Wales by both RCV and the number of customers served. Yorkshire Water provides drinking water to around 5 million people and around 130,000 local businesses over an area of around 14,700 square kilometres encompassing the former county of Yorkshire and part of North Derbyshire in Northern England. Kelda Group Limited, the parent company of the Yorkshire Water group, is ultimately owned by GIC Special Investments Pte Limited, the private equity investment arm of the Government of Singapore; Corsair Infrastructure Management, as a custodian for a number of infrastructure investment funds; Deutsche Asset Management's infrastructure investment arm; and SAS Trustee Corporation, the trustee of certain New South Wales public-sector superannuation schemes. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 