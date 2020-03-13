Moody's downgrades Yorkshire Water's Class A notes to Baa2 and changes outlook to negative

London, 13 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today downgraded to Baa2
from Baa1 the senior secured rating of the Class A notes issued by Yorkshire
Water Services Finance Limited and Yorkshire Water Finance plc.
Concurrently, Moody's confirmed the Baa2 corporate family
rating (CFR) of Yorkshire Water Services Limited (Yorkshire Water) and
other ratings of Yorkshire Water Services Finance and Yorkshire Water
Finance plc. The outlook on the ratings is negative.
The A2 rating of those bonds that are subject to a financial guarantee
by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (A2 stable) of timely payments of scheduled
interest and principal will continue to reflect the insurance financial
strength rating of the guarantor.
The rating actions follow Yorkshire Water's announcement that it
will not accept the revenue limits set by the Water Services Regulation
Authority (Ofwat) for the five-year regulatory period starting
in April 2020 (AMP7). Ofwat will now refer its determination to
the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which will form its
own conclusion on the price controls. The redetermination is likely
to take at least six months and may be extended by a further six months.
This concludes the rating review initiated on 20 December 2019,
following publication of Ofwat's final determination for AMP7.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR CONFIRMATION OF THE CORPORATE FAMILY RATING
Confirmation of the CFR and other ratings reflects, as positives
(1) the company's low business risk profile as the monopoly provider of
essential water and sewerage services; and (2) the stable cash flows
generated under a transparent and well-established regulatory regime.
The ratings are constrained by interest coverage metrics that are likely
to be weak for the assigned rating during AMP7. Moody's base case
scenario, reflecting the current final determination, is that
Yorkshire Water will have an Adjusted Interest Coverage Ratio (AICR),
including Moody's adjustments, of around 1.0-1.2x,
which is below the 1.3x guidance for the current Baa2 rating.
The AICR under Yorkshire Water's covenant definition will be approximately
0.2x higher than Moody's calculation because it includes receipts
under certain swaps that Moody's excludes from its interest calculation;
as a result, Moody's expects the company to maintain headroom
to distribution lock-up covenants under its financing structure.
The rating is also constrained by the company's leverage.
Taking into account the fair value of existing borrowings as well as derivatives,
Moody's estimates that Yorkshire Water had gearing of over 130%
of RCV as of March 2019. Although erosion of equity value could
weaken incentives for shareholders to provide further funding to support
the business, Moody's notes, as positives, Yorkshire
Water's decision to limit dividends during AMP7 and the recent refinancing
of debt at Yorkshire Water's holding company.
RATIONALE FOR DOWNGRADE OF THE CLASS A RATINGS
The downgrade of the Class A notes reflects the persistently high and
growing mark-to-market loss (MTM) on Yorkshire Water's
derivative portfolio, which was around GBP2.6 billion (37%
of Regulatory Capital Value) as of January 2020. In a default scenario,
if creditors demand payment acceleration, the company would be required
to make a termination payment based on swap counterparties' assessment
of their total losses, which is likely to be close to the MTM at
that time. This payment would rank ahead of principal and interest
on senior debt and would, at current levels, materially reduce
senior debt recovery.
Yorkshire Water's intercreditor arrangements contain provisions
intended to reduce the likelihood of an event of default and, if
one were to occur, to allow resolution prior to enforcement action.
In particular, an automatic standstill of up to 18 months follows
the occurrence of an event of default (resulting from, for example,
non-payment of scheduled payments, maintaining forward-looking
liquidity of less than six months, violation of licence terms,
rating downgrades from multiple agencies or breach of default financial
ratios). The standstill is designed to allow time for secured creditors
to pursue options that could include a sale of the regulated business.
During the standstill period, no other enforcement of creditor's
rights is allowed, including payment acceleration that would trigger
termination payments to swap counterparties.
Yorkshire Water's MTM is largely associated with RPI-linked
swaps dating from the company's acquisition in 2008, many
of which extend to the mid-2040s or beyond. The MTM reflects
an increase in the present value of future payments because real interest
rates have fallen, as well as accretion payments that have accrued
to date and are included in Moody's calculation of net debt.
In addition, Yorkshire Water has entered into swap restructurings
under which it will receive over GBP280 million from swap counterparties
over AMP7 and AMP8, which will result in increases in the MTM reflecting
probable future outflows.
Moody's believes that Yorkshire Water's credit quality is
likely to weaken from the start of AMP7. An increase in the probability
of default, albeit from a very low base, increases the relevance
of expected recovery rates.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects credit metrics that are weakly positioned
for the assigned rating, based on Ofwat's final determination.
However, the AICR could improve if the company receives a more favourable
determination from the CMA or if it is able to significantly outperform
its cost allowances. Yorkshire Water may also take steps to improve
financial flexibility, for example through de-gearing the
business.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING
Moody's currently does not envisage any upward rating pressure.
The outlook could be stabilised if Yorkshire Water receives a more favourable
outcome from the CMA, if it achieves strong outperformance,
or if it demonstrates the ability and willingness to take balance-sheet-strengthening
measures.
The rating could be downgraded if the CMA provides a less favourable redetermination
or if, taking into account such measures as management may implement,
it appears that Yorkshire Water will not have sufficient financial flexibility
to accommodate the regulatory determination. In particular,
the rating could be downgraded if the company appears unlikely to achieve
an AICR of around 1.3x while maintaining gearing, measured
by net debt to RCV, not materially above 80%.
In addition, downward rating pressure could result from (1) adoption
of a more aggressive financial policy, (2) a significant increase
in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory
changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of
regulatory earnings, which in each case are not offset by other
credit-strengthening measures, or (3) unforeseen funding
difficulties.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Finance plc
....Backed Senior Secured MTN Program,
Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited
....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Finance plc
....Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Ba1 Confirmed
....Backed Subordinate MTN Note Program,
Confirmed (P)Ba1
...Issuer: Yorkshire Water Services Limited
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Baa2
Confirmed
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Finance plc
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Services Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
Yorkshire Water Services Limited (Yorkshire Water) is the fifth largest
of the 10 water and sewerage companies in England and Wales by both RCV
and the number of customers served. Yorkshire Water provides drinking
water to around 5 million people and around 130,000 local businesses
over an area of around 14,700 square kilometres encompassing the
former county of Yorkshire and part of North Derbyshire in Northern England.
Kelda Group Limited, the parent company of the Yorkshire Water group,
is ultimately owned by GIC Special Investments Pte Limited, the
private equity investment arm of the Government of Singapore; Corsair
Infrastructure Management, as a custodian for a number of infrastructure
investment funds; Deutsche Asset Management's infrastructure investment
arm; and SAS Trustee Corporation, the trustee of certain New
South Wales public-sector superannuation schemes.
