Moody's downgrades Yuzhou to B2/B3; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited to B2 from B1. At the same time, Moody's has downgraded the company's senior unsecured rating on the bonds to B3 from B2.

The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects Yuzhou's weakened funding access and our expectation that its financial metrics over the next 6-12 months are more appropriate for a B2 CFR under the challenging and funding conditions," says Celine Yang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Yuzhou's contracted sales will decline, thereby reducing its liquidity buffer over the next 6-12 months," adds Yang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Yuzhou's B2 CFR reflects its 1) track record of developing and selling residential properties in the Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Rim and West Strait area, 2) geographic diversification in different economic regions in China, and 3) adequate liquidity.

At the same time, the B2 rating reflects the company's weak credit metrics and high reliance on sales from joint ventures (JVs) and associates, which constrain its corporate transparency.

Moody's expects Yuzhou's contracted sales to decline over the next 6-12 months, driven by weaker homebuyer confidence amid tight funding conditions. This will weaken the company's operating cash flow and in turn its liquidity.

Yuzhou's key credit metrics will remain weak over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects the company's leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, to be around 41%-44% in 2021-22. Its homebuilding EBIT interest coverage will be around 1.6x. For the 12 months ended 30 June 2021, the company's leverage was 30%, while its homebuilding EBIT interest coverage was 1.3x. The company's overall credit profile is more in line with B2 rated property peers.

Yuzhou has a large amount of onshore and offshore debt maturing by the end of December 2022 -- in particular USD700 million of offshore bonds and RMB6.5 billion of onshore bond maturing or becoming puttable during the period.

Moody's believes Yuzhou will face uncertainty in issuing new onshore and offshore bonds at reasonable funding cost to refinance its maturing debt, in view of the volatile offshore debt capital markets and the recent decline in its onshore and offshore bond prices.

Moody's expects the company to use its internal cash to repay some of its maturing debt, but the repayment will reduce the funding available for its operations over the next 12-18 months. The company's financial flexibility will also be hurt if the weakness in offshore debt capital markets persists. As of 30 June 2021, the company had unrestricted cash RMB25 billion, compared with reported short-term debt of RMB15.2 billion.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered Yuzhou's concentrated ownership given the controlling shareholder, Mr. Lam Lung On, holds a 58.81% stake in the company as of 30 June 2021. Yuzhou had a relatively high dividend payout ratio of 46.8% in 2019, compared with 35%-36.5% in the previous four years.

Yuzhou's B3 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch below its CFR because of the risk of structural subordination. This subordination risk reflects the fact that most of Yuzhou's claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade over the next 12-18 months is unlikely. However, Moody's could return Yuzhou's outlook to stable if the company improves its liquidity and is able to access funding by refinancing its onshore and offshore debt maturing over the next 6-12 months.

Moody's could downgrade Yuzhou's rating if the funding or operating environment deteriorates further, such that the company's funding access weakens; or if the company accelerates its land acquisitions, thereby weakening its financial metrics and liquidity. Metrics indicative of a downgrade include (1) unrestricted cash/short-term debt below 1.0x; (2) EBIT/interest coverage below 1.5x; or (3) revenue/adjusted debt below 40% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited is a property developer that focuses on residential housing in the Yangtze River Delta and the West Strait Economic Zone. Established in Xiamen in the mid-1990s, Yuzhou is one of the city's largest developers. The company moved its headquarters to Shanghai in 2016, and launched Shanghai-Shenzhen dual headquarters in 2020.

Yuzhou listed its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2009. As of 30 June 2021, Yuzhou's land bank totaled 22 million square meters in saleable gross floor area.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

YuYing (Celine) Yang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

