Moody's downgrades Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine CJSC to B3; outlook developing

10 Apr 2020
London, 10 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to
B3-PD from B2-PD the probability of default rating (PDR)
of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine CJSC (ZCMC), one of the largest
exploration and mining companies in Armenia. The outlook on all
ratings has been changed to developing from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of the company's CFR to B3 from B2 reflects increase
in debt and leverage due to acquisition of a 75% of its own shares
from the controlling shareholders for about $165 million in December
2019, modification of the company's streaming contracts,
which resulted in the outflow of about $41.5 million in
Q1 2020 amid deteriorating market environment and weak liquidity.
Average copper and ferromolybdenum prices were fairly high in 2019,
at about $6,000 per tonne and $26 per kilogram,
respectively, which allowed the company to generate Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA of about $98 million (2018: $96 million).
However, copper prices fell to about $4,900 per tonne
as of early April 2020 compared with a $5,500-$6,500
per tonne range in 2019 while the price for 65% ferromolybdenum
fell to about $20 per kilogram in early April 2020 from a $21-$29
per kilogram range in 2019. In October 2019 and December 2019 the
company entered into agreement with its shareholders, CRONIMET Mining
GmbH and Makur Erkati Gortsaran OJSC (Plant of Pure Iron), respectively,
to acquire 60% and 15% of the share capital in ZCMC,
respectively, for a total consideration of about $165 million.
In accordance with the terms of the sales-purchase agreements (SPAs),
ZCMC settled $65 million of the purchase consideration in December
2019 while the remining $100 million will have to be paid in two
installments: $50 million until the end of 2020 and $50
million until the end of 2021. Moody's estimates that this
transaction caused the company's leverage, as measured by
Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to increase to about 4.0x
as of 31 December 2019 compared with Moody's initial estimate of
about 2.0x as of the same date and with 2.3x as of 31 December
2018. Under the scenario of depressed copper and ferromolybdenum
prices of about $5,000 per tonne and $20 per kilogram,
respectively, the company's Moody's-adjusted
leverage will be sustained at a fairly elevated level of about 4.6x
as of 31 December 2020 potentially growing to 5.8x as of 31 December
2021 due to negative free cash flows in 2020-21, unless copper
and ferromolybdenum prices recover and the company raises equity to materially
reduce its debt.
Recognising the challenges, which the elevated debt could have on
the company's credit profile, the company initiated a search
for a strategic investor, to which it aims offering up to 50%
minus one share in the share capital of ZCMC before cancelation of treasury
shares. The company is in advanced stages of negotiation with the
potential investors and estimates the closing of the sales-purchase
transaction with the successful bidder by the year-end 2020 as
highly probable. This transaction has fairly high execution risks
amid copper price volatility and financial markets turmoil. Under
the scenario when the company completes this transaction the company is
capable to materially decrease its debt with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA
falling towards 3.5x-3.8x as of year-end 2021
even under the fairly stressful assumption of copper and ferromolybdenum
prices of about $5,000 per tonne and $20 per kilogram,
respectively.
The company expects a bit more pronounced effect from the upcoming farming
out of the minority stake in ZCMC to a potential investor on the company's
balance sheet and estimates that this transaction would lead to leverage,
as measured by company's reported debt/EBITDA falling to about 3.5x
as of year-end 2020 and to about 2.8x-3.0x
by year-end 2021.
In December 2019, the company also modified its streaming agreements
with two of its streaming customers in such a way that it accrued a contract
asset (and obligation) of about $44 million in exchange for the
right to settle the streaming obligation by cash rather than deliveries
of copper concentrate with substantial discount, which shall save
the company about $15-$20 million per annum of cash
flows (the company's estimate) and will positively impact its working
capital dynamics. As a result, the company's obligation
under streaming contracts increased to $105 million as of 31 December
2019 from about $61 million as of 31 December 2018. The
company settled about $34 million in Q1 2020 under its streaming
obligation and has a fairly flexible maturity profile until 2031 with
no repayments in 2021. Despite the positive impact on the profitability
of the company's operations and working capital, this settlement
negatively impacted the company's cash flows from operations in
Q1 2020 and will result in negative free cash flow in 2020. Moody's
does not view ZCMC's streaming transactions as debt financing.
Therefore, the agency does not add the initial streaming payments
to ZCMC's debt because Moody's views them more as a minority
equity interest in a project or a forward sale transaction, with
the underlying liability similar to deferred revenue. Modification
of contracts does not substantially change the substance of agreements
apart from the fact that the company improved the economics of its commodities
sales under such contracts as it can now discharge its obligation via
settling it by cash proceeds it receives from sales of copper concentrate
at market value (without a discount).
The downgrade also incorporates Moody's view that difficult industry conditions
will persist, continuing to pressure ZCMC's financial performance.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The mining sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in ZCMC's credit profile, including its exposure
to copper metal have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions and ZCMC remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action also
reflects the impact on ZCMC of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
As manufacturing activity slows globally, supply chain and logistical
disruptions spread, and consumer confidence and spending wane,
downward pressure on copper prices may sustain. China accounts
for at least 50% or more of the global consumption of copper.
Economic expectations strongly influence price movement. Moody's
revised its growth forecasts downward for 2020 as the rising economic
costs of the coronavirus shock and the policy responses to combat the
downturn are becoming clearer. Moody's now expects G-20
real GDP to contract by 0.5% in 2020, followed by
a pickup to 3.2% growth in 2021. Moody's also
forecasts China real GDP growth of 3.3% in 2020 (substantially
lower than its prior estimate of a 5.2% growth), followed
by 6.0% growth in 2021.
Despite placing an equivalent of $55 million of local bonds in
Q4 2019, ZCMC has weak liquidity, which requires ongoing efforts
to term out debt coming due with a heavy reliance on relationship banks
and its trader, Trafigura PTE, although Moody's recognises
the company's established relationships with the local banks and
good access to funding. As of 31 March 2020, the company
had about $5 million of cash supported by long-term overdraft
and revolver facilities totalling around $15 million from local
banks. Moody's expects the company to generate operating
cash flow of around $36 million under the assumption of copper
and ferromolybdenum prices of $5,000 per tonne and $20
per kilogram, respectively, and receive $21 million
from its former shareholder over the next 12 months. This liquidity
barely covers the company's cash outflows, namely its short-term
debt maturities of around $44 million, which the company
aims to refinance at least in part in order to fund its capital spending
requirements of about $40 million. The company has a track
record of refinancing its upcoming debt maturities with its relationship
banks under fairly stressful market conditions and is likely to be able
to refinance part of its short-term maturities in case of need.
The company's liquidity will be propped up by a $120 million
facility from Trafigura PTE, which the company expects to sign in
April 2020, of which about $42 million will be used to roll
over the unamortised part under its existing $70 million facility
which the company received in March 2019 and $78 million will be
used for refinancing of existing credit facilities, working capital
and capital spending requirements. Prepayment from Trafigura PTE
will be offset through the delivery of copper concentrate on market terms
over more than 3 years from date of the facility receipt. Prepayment
from Trafigura PTE is accounted for as debt in the company's financial
statements.
RATIONALE FOR DEVELOPING OUTLOOK
The developing outlook reflects the fact that at this stage the long term
capital and shareholding structure of the company remains uncertain.
The outlook balances the potential for a strengthening of the balance
sheet from the planned disposal of up to a 50% minus one share
in the company to a strategic investor, which could be credit positive,
if reinforced by prudent financial policies and strengthened liquidity,
and the risk that the scenario not leading to a material deleveraging
amid low copper or molybdenum prices and elevated debt following acquisition
of 75% of own shares could create further negative rating pressure
on the B3 rating, which at that point would become weakly positioned.
Further direction of the rating will also consider the impact of the shareholding
structure changes on the company's financial policies, risk
tolerance and liquidity management.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the near term given the currently
weak operating environment, significant execution risks related
to farming out of a minority stake in the company to a potential strategic
investor and projected negative free cash flow in 2020-21.
Over time, Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the company (1)
raises new equity and uses the proceeds to reduce leverage, as measured
by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, to below 3.5x
while sustaining an EBIT margin of at least 8%; and (2) consistently
demonstrates prudent liquidity management with liquidity cushion sufficient
to weather volatility in copper and molybdenum prices over 18 months horizon.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) the company's leverage,
as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, deteriorates
to above 4.5x on a sustained basis; (2) weak liquidity is
not timely addressed; or (3) operating metrics (production,
metal content, recovery) materially weaken.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
ZCMC's mining activities are exposed to environmental and safety risks,
in particular to the potential collapses or leakages of tailings dams.
However, these risks are somewhat mitigated by the company's operational
track record and continuous investments focusing on increasing beneficiation
efficiency, expanding capacity for the tailings dams and enlarging
processing capacity within the grinding process. The company operates
Artsvanik tailings dam with the design capacity of 390 million cubic meters
(m3) and actual volume of 250 million m3, which is located 36 kilometers
from ZCMC on the Artsvanik river, where the company performs ongoing
restoration works and which will operate until at least 2031, with
annual fill-in volume of 12 million m3. The second tailings
dam, Hanqasar, which is located on the river Geghi,
is not currently operational, and will be subject to restoration
works in 2022-25. New tailing facility is being planned
in-pit, at the mined out part of the mine, which the
company estimates will allow for water reusage possibility as it will
be close to its current mining operations and will allow to reduce ZCMC's
environmental footprint.
ZCMC has a concentrated ownership structure with 25% of the company
owned by the company's management and a private investor,
and 75% of the company's shares being treasury shares,
which the company expects to cancel during 2020. The company's
board of directors lacks independent members. ZCMC used to have
substantial related party transactions, which included molybdenum
processing under tolling scheme and molybdenum sales, which were
conducted with the companies under common control on an arm's length basis.
Inter alia, molybdenum concentrate was processed at the Plant of
Pure Iron and AMP Holding LLC under a tolling arrangement at a fixed fee
into ferromolybdenum and was exported by ZCMC on an arm's length
basis to Cronimet Mining AG and Cronimet Metal Trading AG, which
used to be ZCMC's direct parent and the company under common control,
respectively. Following acquisition of a 75% stake in the
company from its former shareholders, Makur Erkati Gortsaran OJSC
(Plant of Pure Iron) and CRONIMET Mining AG, the transactions related
to molybdenum processing and molybdenum sales via the above mentioned
entities continue, however only AMP Holding LLC could be considered
as a related party as its controlled by the company's management.
The company has substantial balance of loans given to its former shareholders
of about $21 million as of 31 December 2019, which the company
expects will be repaid by year-end 2020.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine CJSC (ZCMC) is one of the largest exploration
and mining companies in Armenia. The company principally produces
copper concentrate and molybdenum from its single open-pit mine.
Moody's estimates that the company generated revenue of $455
million and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of $98 million in 2019.
ZCMC is privately owned by the company's management and a private investor
(25%), while 75% of the company's shares are
treasury shares, which the company expects to cancel during 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Denis Perevezentsev, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Victoria Maisuradze
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
