Moody's downgrades Zensun's ratings to B3/Caa1; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, June 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Zensun Group Limited (Zensun) to B3 from B2.

At the same time, Moody's has downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Zensun Enterprises Limited and guaranteed by Zensun.

The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that Zensun's liquidity will weaken over the next 6-12 months, driven by its declining contracted sales and cash flow, as well as sizable refinancing needs," says Daniel Zhou, a Moody's Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects the company's increased refinancing risks and worsening liquidity, amid tight funding conditions in China's property sector," adds Zhou.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Zensun's liquidity to weaken over the next 6-12 months because of deteriorating sales and operating cash flow.

Zensun's sales decreased 37% year on year to RMB7.1 billion in the first four months of 2022, against a broadly flat sales performance for 2021.

Moody's forecasts Zensun's contracted sales will fall around 25%-30% over the next 6-12 months, due to difficult operating and funding conditions in China's property sector. Declining contracted sales will strain the company's cash flow and liquidity.

Zensun's unrestricted cash declined to RMB1.9 billion as of the end of 2021 from RMB3.5 billion as of the end of 2020, despite a moderate reduction in short-term debt during the same period, as the company repaid some of its maturing debt with internal cash amid tight funding conditions in China's property sector.

Consequently, Zensun's unrestricted cash/short-term debt ratio dropped to 29% as of the end of 2021 from 45% as of the end of 2020, reflecting the company's weakened liquidity buffer. We expect the ratio to remain weak in the next 6-12 months.

Zensun has USD158 million of offshore bonds and RMB450 million of onshore bonds maturing in September and November 2022, respectively. Zensun will unlikely be able to issue new bonds at a reasonable cost for refinancing, given the company's weakened access to domestic and offshore bond markets. Moody's believes the company will deploy its cash on hand and cash from operations to meet these repayment obligations, but the company's continued usage of internal resources to repay debt will further strain its financial flexibility over the next 6-12 months.

The Caa1 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch lower than Zensun's CFR because of structural subordination risk. Most of Zensun's claims are at the subsidiary level and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination.

In terms of environmental, governance and social (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's private company status and concentrated ownership. Zensun has also undertaken a significant amount of related-party transactions with Henan Zhengyang Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. (ZYC), which is fully owned by a related party of Zensun's owner.

However, Moody's expects Zensun's transactions with ZYC, mainly conducted through its Hong Kong listed subsidiary Zensun Enterprises Limited, to be subject to the regulatory corporate governance standards of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near term, given the negative rating outlook.

However, the rating outlook could return to stable if Zensun improves its liquidity and demonstrates its ability to access funding by refinancing its onshore and offshore debt maturing over the next 6-12 months.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Zensun's ratings if the company's refinancing risks heighten, or its liquidity or access to funding deteriorates further.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Zensun Group Limited is a residential developer based in Zhengzhou, China. The company is 100% owned by Ms. Huang Yanping. Zensun's contracted sales totaled RMB32.4 billion in 2021.

