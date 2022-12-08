Moody's downgrades Zep's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Zep Inc.'s (Zep) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1, and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the company's senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and senior secured first lien term loan ratings to B3 from B2, and its senior secured second lien term loan rating to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook is negative.

The downgrades reflect that Zep's high financial leverage and negative free cash flow will make it challenging to refinance the 2024 revolver and term loan maturities. Zep's financial leverage is elevated at above 10x debt-to-EBITDA as of fiscal 2022 ending August 31, 2022. The leverage is significantly higher than Moody's previous expectation a year ago, hurt by declines in biosecurity product sales, as well as a lower EBITA margin due to significant raw materials cost increases and supply chain disruptions. Moreover, a large biosecurity product inventory write-down, consulting and restructuring charges, as well as higher interest costs amid raising interest rates will continue to lead to negative free cash flow generation in the next 12-18 months. Zep has been aggressively implementing pricing increases to offset cost pressures, and is having success passing on cost increases through pricing actions. However, Moody's expects the pricing actions may affect volume and continued cost pressures will be more difficult to pass along or occur with a lag. Zep also has taken a series of actions, including revamping senior management in early 2022, internalizing salesforce, as well as taking new cost efficiency initiatives. However, Moody's views the current leverage as unsustainable and is concerned that the first lien term loan maturity in August 2024 may not afford the company sufficient time to stabilize earnings and strengthen credit metrics enough to permit a successful refinancing of the debt without impairing creditors or at a manageable interest cost. Moody's thus views default risk as growing including the potential for a distressed exchange transaction such as a discounted debt repurchase by the company or private equity sponsor New Mountain Capital, LLC.

Moody's lowered the credit impact score to CIS-5 from CIS-4 and the governance issuer profile score to G-5 from G-4, reflecting the heightened risk of a pre-emptive distressed exchange or other debt restructuring because of the high leverage and as the private equity sponsor looks to preserve its equity position while addressing the maturities.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Zep Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD2) from B2 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD2) from B2 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Zep Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Zep's Caa2 CFR reflects its small scale with annual revenue below $700 million, weak credit metrics including leverage above 10.0x debt-to-EBITDA, negative free cash flow as of fiscal 2022 ended August 31, 2022, and exposure to volatile raw material costs. The company's private equity ownership and aggressive financial policies also constrain its credit profile. The company's ratings benefit from good product and end market diversity, and long-term relationships with top customers. Zep benefitted from an increase in sales of its industrial disinfectant products at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. However, sales have declined since Q3 2021 as Zep's industrial customers reduced their orders, as well as retailers and distributors continue to reduce high levels of disinfectant inventories. Moody's expects biosecurity product sales will stabilize and the company will focus on adding distribution channels with its retail customers as well as expanding sales with its food and beverage customers. Moody's expects Zep's sales and EBITDA to improve in 2023 through growth initiatives, price increases and cost efficiency initiatives. As a result, Moody's projects the company to reduce leverage to below 9.0x in fiscal 2023 and start to generate modest free cash flow in fiscal 2024. Moody's believes current leverage is unsustainable despite the de-leveraging benefit from repaying debt with proceeds of the December 2021 Zep Vehicle Care sale, and there is execution risk to execute an operational turnaround amid high inflation and a slowing US economy. The risk of a distressed exchange or other default is high due to the high leverage, negative free cash and likely increase in cash interest costs to address the 2024 and 2025 term loan maturities.

Zep's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5) driven by its exposure to very highly negative governance risks as a result of elevated risks of a distressed exchange or other default. Zep is moderately negatively exposed to environmental and socials risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the increased risks of default or distressed exchange that Zep faces due to challenges to improve EBITDA quickly, continued negative free cash flow, and high leverage. These factors are weakening liquidity and creating challenges for Zep to address the approaching maturities including the revolving credit facility that expires in May 2024 as well as the first lien term loan that matures in August 2024.

The ratings could be upgraded if leverage materially declines driven by improved operating results, and liquidity improves including successfully addressing maturities at a manageable interest cost.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if operating performance does not improve, liquidity deteriorates, the risk of a distressed exchange or other default increases, or debt recovery prospects weaken.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Zep Inc. produces chemical-based products including cleaners, degreasers, deodorizers, disinfectants, floor finishes and sanitizers, primarily for business and industrial use. Revenue for the 2022 fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 was $647 following the ZVC divestiture. Zep has been owned by private equity firm New Mountain Capital, LLC since 2015.

