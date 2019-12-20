Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Zhengzhou Zhongrui Industrial Group Co., Ltd Zhongrui Industrial Group Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: Zhengzhou Zhongrui Industrial Group Co., Ltd: Update following change in outlook to negative Credit Opinion: Zhengzhou Zhongrui Industrial Group Co., Ltd: Update to credit analysis Announcement: Moody's: Chinese non-financial companies' credit conditions will be negative in 2020 Announcement: Moody's: US-China trade tensions and slowing economic growth cloud 2020 outlook for Asian (ex-Japan) non-financial companies Announcement: Moody's: Liquidity in China's onshore bond market has improved Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Zhengzhou Zhongrui's CFR to B3; changes outlook to stable 20 Dec 2019 Hong Kong, December 20, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Zhengzhou Zhongrui Industrial Group Co., Ltd's (Zhongrui) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and the senior unsecured rating to the notes issued by Zhongrui Industrial Group Limited and guaranteed by Zhongrui, China Coal Solution Co., Ltd and Hechang Real Estate Group Co., Ltd to Caa1 from B3. Moody's has changed the outlooks on all the ratings above to stable from negative. RATINGS RATIONALE "The downgrades reflect our expectation that Zhongrui's credit metrics will weaken over the next 12-18 months," says Danny Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst. "In particular, softer sales and lower revenue recognitions from its property business will continue to weigh on Zhongrui's credit metrics, amid a challenging operating and credit environment for small property developers, and despite the company's recent efforts in improving its working capital cycles for its coal trading business and lowering its debt." Moody's forecasts that Zhongrui's net debt/EBITDA will weaken to around 8.5x over the next 12-18 months from 8.2x for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019. Meanwhile, its interest coverage will stay weak at around 1.2x-1.3x over the next 12-18 months, similar to the level for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019. Moody's has changed the outlooks on all the ratings above to stable from negative. RATINGS RATIONALE "The downgrades reflect our expectation that Zhongrui's credit metrics will weaken over the next 12-18 months," says Danny Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst. "In particular, softer sales and lower revenue recognitions from its property business will continue to weigh on Zhongrui's credit metrics, amid a challenging operating and credit environment for small property developers, and despite the company's recent efforts in improving its working capital cycles for its coal trading business and lowering its debt." Moody's forecasts that Zhongrui's net debt/EBITDA will weaken to around 8.5x over the next 12-18 months from 8.2x for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019. Meanwhile, its interest coverage will stay weak at around 1.2x-1.3x over the next 12-18 months, similar to the level for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019. These projected metrics position the company's CFR at the B3 level. "The downgrades also reflect Zhongrui's high refinancing risks, given its large quantity of short-term debt and the tight credit conditions in China," adds Chan. Zhongrui's revenue will likely stay flat or fall slightly over the next 12-18 months, given the weaker performance in its two core businesses of property development and coal trading. In addition, the tightened credit environment in China will constrain its business growth and weigh on profitability over the next 1-2 years. In the first six months of 2019, the company's revenue and EBITDA fell by 12% and 29% respectively, following a modest 2.8% and 11% year-on-year growth in 2018. Moody's expects that the company will report weaker contracted sales of around RMB25-RMB26 billion over the next 12-18 months, including contracted sales from Shenzhen Yunchang Management Consulting Co., Ltd and other joint ventures compared to RMB29 billion in 2018. Moody's points out that the effect of softened sales on cash flow could be partly mitigated by the company's efforts to improve working capital and lower its debt levels. Over the past 9 months, the company has reduced its gross debt by about RMB5 billion through (1) controlling land acquisitions, (2) trimming down its factoring business, and (3) shortening its working capital cycles for its coal trading business. On liquidity, Zhongrui's cash holdings of RMB7.1 billion as of 30 September 2019, including unrestricted and restricted cash on a consolidated basis, was insufficient to cover its short-term debt of about RMB10 billion as of the same date. Nevertheless, Moody's expects that the company can manage the refinancing of its trade debt, which is mostly supported by cash, inventory or accounts receivables. Zhongrui's will also have about RMB2.6 billion of bonds maturing over the next 12 months, including RMB2 billion onshore bonds due July and August 2020, and USD85 million offshore bonds due February 2020. While the tight credit conditions in China could increase uncertainties, Zhongrui has a track record of accessing funding from the onshore and offshore debt capital markets. In July 2019, Zhongrui raised USD100 million through a private placement in the offshore bond markets. Any sign of a weakening in the company's access to funding would further pressure Zhongrui's rating. Zhongrui's B3 CFR reflects the company's track record in property development in Zhengzhou, Henan. It also considers the strengths of its coal solution business in terms of its scale, track record in coal trading, professional integrated management services and quality clients, and the risk diversification offered by this business. However, Zhongrui's B3 CFR is constrained by its high debt leverage and weak interest coverage, because of the debt-funded growth of its property and coal trading businesses, as well as high refinancing risks. In terms of environmental, social and governance risks, Moody's has considered Zhongrui's moderate governance risk, due to its private company status, with less rigorous corporate governance requirements when compared with listed companies. Zhongrui's ownership is also concentrated in its chairman, who owns 70% of the company. But, this risk is mitigated by the track record of equity provided by the chairman to support the growth of Zhongrui's businesses. Zhongrui's B3 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than its CFR because of structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the consideration that most claims are positioned at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors to reduce structural subordination risk for its unsecured debtholders. As a result of these factors, the likely recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower. The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain stable credit metrics over the next 12-18 months, and can manage its refinancing needs over the next 12 months. Downward rating pressure could arise, if Zhongrui''s liquidity deteriorates due to (1) a material decline in contracted sales or cash flow, or (2) an inability to refinance its maturing debt over the next 6-12 months. Credit metrics that would indicate a possible downgrade include (1) EBITDA/interest falling below 1.0x, or (2) cash/short-term debt dropping below 50% on a sustained basis. On the other hand, Moody's could upgrade the rating if Zhongrui (1) improves its operating performances, (2) reduces its debt leverage, and (3) strengthens its liquidity and broadens its funding access. Credit metrics that would indicate a possible upgrade include (1) net debt/EBITDA falling under 5.0x-5.5x, (2) EBITDA/interest consistently above 1.5x, and (3) cash/short-term debt staying above 75% on a sustained basis. The principal methodology used in these rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Zhengzhou Zhongrui Industrial Group Co., Ltd is a privately-owned enterprise engaged in two major businesses: property development and coal solutions. At 30 June 2019, the company was 70% owned by Mr. Wan Wongzing, its founder and chairman, and 30% by Mr. Liu Yi. The principal methodology used in these rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Zhengzhou Zhongrui Industrial Group Co., Ltd is a privately-owned enterprise engaged in two major businesses: property development and coal solutions. At 30 June 2019, the company was 70% owned by Mr. Wan Wongzing, its founder and chairman, and 30% by Mr. Liu Yi. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Danny Chan

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

