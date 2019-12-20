Moody's downgrades Zhengzhou Zhongrui's CFR to B3; changes outlook to stable

Hong Kong, December 20, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Zhengzhou Zhongrui Industrial
Group Co., Ltd's (Zhongrui) corporate family rating
(CFR) to B3 from B2 and the senior unsecured rating to the notes issued
by Zhongrui Industrial Group Limited and guaranteed by Zhongrui,
China Coal Solution Co., Ltd and Hechang Real Estate Group
Co., Ltd to Caa1 from B3.
Moody's has changed the outlooks on all the ratings above to stable
from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The downgrades reflect our expectation that Zhongrui's credit metrics
will weaken over the next 12-18 months," says Danny
Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst. "In
particular, softer sales and lower revenue recognitions from its
property business will continue to weigh on Zhongrui's credit metrics,
amid a challenging operating and credit environment for small property
developers, and despite the company's recent efforts in improving
its working capital cycles for its coal trading business and lowering
its debt."
Moody's forecasts that Zhongrui's net debt/EBITDA will weaken to around
8.5x over the next 12-18 months from 8.2x for the
12 months ended 30 June 2019. Meanwhile, its interest coverage
will stay weak at around 1.2x-1.3x over the next
12-18 months, similar to the level for the 12 months ended
30 June 2019. These projected metrics position the company's
CFR at the B3 level.
"The downgrades also reflect Zhongrui's high refinancing risks,
given its large quantity of short-term debt and the tight credit
conditions in China," adds Chan.
Zhongrui's revenue will likely stay flat or fall slightly over the next
12-18 months, given the weaker performance in its two core
businesses of property development and coal trading. In addition,
the tightened credit environment in China will constrain its business
growth and weigh on profitability over the next 1-2 years.
In the first six months of 2019, the company's revenue and EBITDA
fell by 12% and 29% respectively, following a modest
2.8% and 11% year-on-year growth in
2018.
Moody's expects that the company will report weaker contracted sales
of around RMB25-RMB26 billion over the next 12-18 months,
including contracted sales from Shenzhen Yunchang Management Consulting
Co., Ltd and other joint ventures compared to RMB29 billion
in 2018.
Moody's points out that the effect of softened sales on cash flow
could be partly mitigated by the company's efforts to improve working
capital and lower its debt levels.
Over the past 9 months, the company has reduced its gross debt by
about RMB5 billion through (1) controlling land acquisitions, (2)
trimming down its factoring business, and (3) shortening its working
capital cycles for its coal trading business.
On liquidity, Zhongrui's cash holdings of RMB7.1 billion
as of 30 September 2019, including unrestricted and restricted cash
on a consolidated basis, was insufficient to cover its short-term
debt of about RMB10 billion as of the same date. Nevertheless,
Moody's expects that the company can manage the refinancing of its
trade debt, which is mostly supported by cash, inventory or
accounts receivables.
Zhongrui's will also have about RMB2.6 billion of bonds maturing
over the next 12 months, including RMB2 billion onshore bonds due
July and August 2020, and USD85 million offshore bonds due February
2020.
While the tight credit conditions in China could increase uncertainties,
Zhongrui has a track record of accessing funding from the onshore and
offshore debt capital markets. In July 2019, Zhongrui raised
USD100 million through a private placement in the offshore bond markets.
Any sign of a weakening in the company's access to funding would
further pressure Zhongrui's rating.
Zhongrui's B3 CFR reflects the company's track record in property development
in Zhengzhou, Henan. It also considers the strengths of its
coal solution business in terms of its scale, track record in coal
trading, professional integrated management services and quality
clients, and the risk diversification offered by this business.
However, Zhongrui's B3 CFR is constrained by its high debt leverage
and weak interest coverage, because of the debt-funded growth
of its property and coal trading businesses, as well as high refinancing
risks.
In terms of environmental, social and governance risks, Moody's
has considered Zhongrui's moderate governance risk, due to its private
company status, with less rigorous corporate governance requirements
when compared with listed companies. Zhongrui's ownership is also
concentrated in its chairman, who owns 70% of the company.
But, this risk is mitigated by the track record of equity provided
by the chairman to support the growth of Zhongrui's businesses.
Zhongrui's B3 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than its
CFR because of structural subordination risk.
This risk reflects the consideration that most claims are positioned at
the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding
company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding
company lacks significant mitigating factors to reduce structural subordination
risk for its unsecured debtholders. As a result of these factors,
the likely recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.
The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will maintain stable credit metrics over the next 12-18 months,
and can manage its refinancing needs over the next 12 months.
Downward rating pressure could arise, if Zhongrui''s liquidity
deteriorates due to (1) a material decline in contracted sales or cash
flow, or (2) an inability to refinance its maturing debt over the
next 6-12 months.
Credit metrics that would indicate a possible downgrade include (1) EBITDA/interest
falling below 1.0x, or (2) cash/short-term debt dropping
below 50% on a sustained basis.
On the other hand, Moody's could upgrade the rating if Zhongrui
(1) improves its operating performances, (2) reduces its debt leverage,
and (3) strengthens its liquidity and broadens its funding access.
Credit metrics that would indicate a possible upgrade include (1) net
debt/EBITDA falling under 5.0x-5.5x, (2) EBITDA/interest
consistently above 1.5x, and (3) cash/short-term debt
staying above 75% on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these rating was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018. Please see the
Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of
this methodology.
Zhengzhou Zhongrui Industrial Group Co., Ltd is a privately-owned
enterprise engaged in two major businesses: property development
and coal solutions. At 30 June 2019, the company was 70%
owned by Mr. Wan Wongzing, its founder and chairman,
and 30% by Mr. Liu Yi.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
