Moody's downgrades Zhenro to B3/Caa1, changes outlook to negative from stable

Hong Kong, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Zhenro Properties Group
Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B1, and
the company's senior unsecured ratings to Caa1 from B2.
Moody's has also changed the rating outlook to negative from stable.
"The rating downgrade reflects Zhenro's heightened refinancing and default
risks because of its weakened operations, deteriorated funding access
and sizable debt maturities over the next 12 months," says
Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties around Zhenro's ability
to address its debt maturities over the next 6-12 months,"
adds Lai.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has changed its assessment of Zhenro's liquidity profile
to weak from adequate in view of the company's deteriorated operations,
constrained access to funding and weak market sentiment. Moody's
believes Zhenro's ability and willingness to address all of the
company's maturing debt will be weak.
In particular, Zhenro's access to various funding channels has weakened,
as reflected by the sharp decline in its share and bond prices,
following the latest negative news around the company's financial
positions. This deviates from Moody's expectation that Zhenro
will proactively arrange refinancing for its maturing debts. While
the company has made announcements on 14 February 2022 clarifying its
situation, Moody's believes Zhenro's access to funding
will have materially weakened. As a result, the company will
unlikely be able to raise new funds at a reasonable cost to refinance
its maturing debt over the next 6-12 months. The company
also has a high exposure to its joint ventures, which could limit
its ability to control its cash flow.
Zhenro's contracted sales fell materially, by 41% and
30% year-on-year in December 2021 and January 2022,
respectively. Moody's expects Zhenro's contracted sales to decline
substantially over the next 6-12 months because of weak consumer
sentiment amid tight funding conditions. This will further pressure
the company's operating cash flow and, in turn, its liquidity.
In addition, Zhenro's credit metrics will weaken over the next 12-18
months. Moody's expects the company's debt leverage, as measured
by revenue/adjusted debt, will worsen to 40%-45%
over this period from 48% for the 12 months ended June 2021,
as its revenue will decrease because of a drop in contracted sales and
a slowdown in construction activities to preserve liquidity. Similarly,
Zhenro's interest-servicing ability, as measured by
EBIT interest coverage, will reduce to 1.4x from 1.8x
over the same period.
Zhenro's Caa1 senior unsecured rating is one notch lower than its CFR
to reflect the risk of structural subordination. This risk reflects
the fact that most of Zhenro's claims are at its operating subsidiaries
and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario.
In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors
for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery
rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership by the Mr.
Ou Zongrong and his son Mr. Ou Guowei, which held a 59.6%
stake in the company as of 30 June 2021. Moody's has also considered
(1) the fact that independent directors serve as chairs of the audit and
remuneration committees; (2) the low level of related-party
transactions and dividend payouts; and (3) the presence of other
internal governance structures and standards as required by the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook.
However, Moody's could return the outlook to stable if Zhenro improves
both access to funding and operating cash flow and strengthens its liquidity.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Zhenro's
access to funding and liquidity deteriorate further.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Zhenro Properties Group Limited was incorporated in the Cayman Islands
in 2014 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in January 2018.
As of 30 June 2021, Zhenro had 231 projects across China.
Its key operating cities include Shanghai, Fuzhou, Nanjing,
Suzhou, Jinan, Hefei, Tianjin, Wuhan and Xi'an.
The company was founded by Mr. Ou Zongrong, who indirectly
owned 54.6% of Zhenro as of 30 June 2021. Mr.
Ou Guowei, the son of Ou Zongrong, owned 5.0%
of the company as of the same date.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Cedric Lai
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Franco Leung
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077