Moody's downgrades Zhenro to B3/Caa1, changes outlook to negative from stable

Hong Kong, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Zhenro Properties Group Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B1, and the company's senior unsecured ratings to Caa1 from B2.

Moody's has also changed the rating outlook to negative from stable.

"The rating downgrade reflects Zhenro's heightened refinancing and default risks because of its weakened operations, deteriorated funding access and sizable debt maturities over the next 12 months," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties around Zhenro's ability to address its debt maturities over the next 6-12 months," adds Lai.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has changed its assessment of Zhenro's liquidity profile to weak from adequate in view of the company's deteriorated operations, constrained access to funding and weak market sentiment. Moody's believes Zhenro's ability and willingness to address all of the company's maturing debt will be weak.

In particular, Zhenro's access to various funding channels has weakened, as reflected by the sharp decline in its share and bond prices, following the latest negative news around the company's financial positions. This deviates from Moody's expectation that Zhenro will proactively arrange refinancing for its maturing debts. While the company has made announcements on 14 February 2022 clarifying its situation, Moody's believes Zhenro's access to funding will have materially weakened. As a result, the company will unlikely be able to raise new funds at a reasonable cost to refinance its maturing debt over the next 6-12 months. The company also has a high exposure to its joint ventures, which could limit its ability to control its cash flow.

Zhenro's contracted sales fell materially, by 41% and 30% year-on-year in December 2021 and January 2022, respectively. Moody's expects Zhenro's contracted sales to decline substantially over the next 6-12 months because of weak consumer sentiment amid tight funding conditions. This will further pressure the company's operating cash flow and, in turn, its liquidity.

In addition, Zhenro's credit metrics will weaken over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects the company's debt leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, will worsen to 40%-45% over this period from 48% for the 12 months ended June 2021, as its revenue will decrease because of a drop in contracted sales and a slowdown in construction activities to preserve liquidity. Similarly, Zhenro's interest-servicing ability, as measured by EBIT interest coverage, will reduce to 1.4x from 1.8x over the same period.

Zhenro's Caa1 senior unsecured rating is one notch lower than its CFR to reflect the risk of structural subordination. This risk reflects the fact that most of Zhenro's claims are at its operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership by the Mr. Ou Zongrong and his son Mr. Ou Guowei, which held a 59.6% stake in the company as of 30 June 2021. Moody's has also considered (1) the fact that independent directors serve as chairs of the audit and remuneration committees; (2) the low level of related-party transactions and dividend payouts; and (3) the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook.

However, Moody's could return the outlook to stable if Zhenro improves both access to funding and operating cash flow and strengthens its liquidity.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Zhenro's access to funding and liquidity deteriorate further.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Zhenro Properties Group Limited was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2014 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in January 2018. As of 30 June 2021, Zhenro had 231 projects across China. Its key operating cities include Shanghai, Fuzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou, Jinan, Hefei, Tianjin, Wuhan and Xi'an.

The company was founded by Mr. Ou Zongrong, who indirectly owned 54.6% of Zhenro as of 30 June 2021. Mr. Ou Guowei, the son of Ou Zongrong, owned 5.0% of the company as of the same date.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

