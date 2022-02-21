Moody's downgrades Zhenro's ratings to Caa2/Caa3, outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, February 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Zhenro Properties Group
Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3, and
the company's senior unsecured ratings to Caa3 from Caa1.
The ratings outlook remains negative.
"The rating downgrades reflect Zhenro's heightened default risk,
following its proposed consent solicitation[1] to its senior perpetual
capital securities holders. In addition, Zhenro had provided
inconsistent debt repayment plans to the market over the past two months,
which raise concerns over the company's financial strategy and risk management--factors
that form part of our governance considerations of the company,"
says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty over the company's ability
to address all its near-term debt maturities amid challenging funding
conditions," adds Lai.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 18 February 2022, Zhenro announced a consent solicitation to
its securities holders for the USD senior perpetual capital securities
senior notes due in March 2022 with a total principal amount of USD200
million. The proposal seeks holders' consent to (1) waive
any default if the company does not redeem the senior perpetual capital
securities and (2) delay a contractual coupon step-up until March
2023. The company also said that it may not be able to fully redeem
the securities if the consent solicitation is not successful.
The proposal indicates Zhenro's tight liquidity and high default risk.
Moody's expects the company' cash holdings, which were
RMB35.0 billion (unrestricted) as of the end of June 2021,
together with its operating cash flow, will not be sufficient to
fully cover its maturing debt, including USD1.0 billion offshore
bonds and RMB2.1 billion of onshore bonds maturing or becoming
puttable by the end of 2022. In addition, the company has
a high exposure to its joint ventures, which could limit its ability
to control its cash flow.
Moody's expects Zhenro's contracted sales to decline substantially over
the next 6-12 months amid weak consumer sentiment and tight funding
conditions. This will reduce the company's operating cash flow
and, in turn, its liquidity.
Zhenro's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's weak liquidity with high default
risks over the next 12-18 months, and Moody's expectation
that the company will face difficulties in raising new funds from onshore
and offshore channels to address its refinancing needs amid tight funding
conditions.
Zhenro's Caa3 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch lower than its
Caa2 CFR because of the risk of structural subordination. This
risk reflects the fact that most of the claims are at the operating subsidiary
level and have priority over claims at the holding company level in a
bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks
significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As
a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company
will be lower.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership by Mr.
Ou Zongrong and his son Mr. Ou Guowei, which held a 59.6%
stake in the company as of 30 June 2021. The company's inconsistent
repayment plans related to its senior perpetual capital securities raise
concerns regarding the company's governance practices. This is
a key driver of today's rating action. Specifically, the
company announced on 4 January 2022 that it will redeem the USD200 million
perpetual securities in March 2022[2], but subsequently on
18 February 2022 said that it will not redeem them.
Moody's has also considered (1) the fact that independent directors serve
as chairs of the audit and remuneration committees; (2) the low level
of related-party transactions and dividend payouts; and (3)
the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as
required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook.
However, the outlook could return to stable if Zhenro improves its
funding access and materially reduces its refinancing risks.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company's
liquidity and refinancing risks heighten, or if the recovery prospects
for its creditors deteriorate.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Zhenro Properties Group Limited was incorporated in the Cayman Islands
in 2014 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in January 2018.
As of 30 June 2021, Zhenro had 231 projects across China.
Its key operating cities include Shanghai, Fuzhou, Nanjing,
Suzhou, Jinan, Hefei, Tianjin, Wuhan and Xi'an.
The company was founded by Mr. Ou Zongrong, who indirectly
owned 54.6% of Zhenro as of 30 June 2021. Mr.
Ou Guowei, the son of Ou Zongrong, owned 5.0%
of the company as of the same date.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Zhenro's announcement filed on Stock Exchange of Hong Kong 18-Feb-2022
[2] Zhenro's announcement filed on Stock Exchange of Hong Kong 04-Jan-2022
