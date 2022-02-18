Moody's downgrades Zhongliang to B2, changes outlook to negative from stable

Hong Kong, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited's (Zhongliang) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1.

Moody's has also changed the outlook to negative from stable.

"The rating downgrade reflects Zhongliang's heightened refinancing risks because of its weakened funding access and sizable debt maturities over the next 12 months," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company's operating and financial performance will weaken over the next 12-18 months amid a challenging operating environment," adds Lai.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has changed its assessment of Zhongliang's liquidity profile to weak from adequate in view of the company's constrained access to funding and deteriorated operations. In particular, Moody's estimates Zhongliang's cash balance has declined notably as of the end of 2021 due to its debt repayment and anticipates that the company's unrestricted cash to short-term debt coverage ratio would decrease below the level of 1.2x as of the end of June 2021.

In addition, the company has around USD1.1 billion of offshore bonds maturing before the end of June 2023. It will likely not be able to raise sizable new bonds at a reasonable cost to refinance its maturing debt in the next 6-12 months, given its weakened funding access. However, Moody's expects the company to repay these maturing debts with its internal cash, though this would constrain the funding available for its operations.

Moody's forecasts that Zhongliang's contracted sales will fall over the next 6-12 months, driven by weak homebuyer confidence amid tight funding conditions. The decline in contracted sales will also weaken the company's financial profile and reduce its operating cash flow and, in turn, its liquidity. Zhongliang's contracted sales fell 25% and 39% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2021 and January 2022, respectively.

Moody's expects Zhongliang's interest coverage, measured by EBIT/interest coverage, to decrease to 2.5x-2.6x over the next 12-18 months, from 2.9x for the 12 months ended June 2021, driven by slower revenue recognition and declining profit margins given the company will likely offer price discounts to accelerate sales. On the other hand, Moody's forecasts that the company's debt leverage, as measured by revenue/debt, will stay around 90%-95% over the same period given the expected debt reduction.

Zhongliang's B2 CFR reflects the company's recognized brand name in second-tier and lower-tier cities in the Yangtze River Delta region and its solid sales execution.

On the other hand, Zhongliang's rating is constrained by its high exposure to lower-tier cities, reliance on non-bank financing and short-term offshore funding. In addition, the company has a material exposure to joint venture (JV) businesses, which hinders the transparency of its credit metrics.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has considered the risk associated with the ownership concentration in Zhongliang's controlling shareholders, Mr. Yang Jian and his spouse, who together held an 82.9% stake as of 30 June 2021. Moody's has also considered (1) the presence of three independent non-executive directors on a board of seven directors, and two independent non-executive directors who chair the audit and remuneration committees, respectively, and (2) the company's moderate 30%-40% dividend payout ratio over the past two years; (3) the application of the listing rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Securities and Futures Ordinance in Hong Kong.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook.

However, Moody's could return the outlook to stable if Zhongliang improves access to funding and operating cash flow, as well as strengthens its liquidity.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) the company's contracted sales and cash collections decline further; and (2) the company's liquidity profile significantly deteriorates.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include unrestricted cash to short-term debt falling below 1x and EBIT/interest coverage below 2.0x, on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited is a Shanghai-based residential property developer in China. The Yangtze River Delta region contributed around 58% of the company's contracted sales in the first half of 2021.

As of 30 June 2021, Zhongliang was 82.9% owned by its chairman, Mr. Yang Jian, and his spouse, who was acting in concert.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

