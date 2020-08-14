Moody's downgrades Zhongyuan AMC to Ba1; changes outlook to stable

Hong Kong, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the local currency and foreign currency long-term and short-term issuer ratings of Zhongyuan Asset Management Co., Ltd (Zhongyuan AMC) to Ba1/NP from Baa3/P-3. In addition, Moody's has assigned a Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) to the company and downgraded its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to b2 from b1.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the entity-level outlook on Zhongyuan AMC to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

This rating action comes after the China's Communist Party's Commission for Discipline Inspection in Henan province announced on 29 July that Zhongyuan AMC's former chief executive, Yue Shengli, was under investigation for suspected violation of laws[1]. While the details of the investigation have not yet been made public, the alleged misconduct of the former chief executive suggests a material weakness in the company's corporate governance. In addition, the company has also changed the auditor of its 2019 report to Hexin Certified Public Accountants LLP, a local CPA firm, from Ernst & Young, which in Moody's view raises concerns over the quality of the company's financial reporting and internal controls.

Moody's regards Zhongyuan AMC's corporate governance weakness as a governance risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given its implications for the company's compliance and reporting.

In addition to weak corporate governance, Zhongyuan AMC's b2 BCA reflects its (1) short track record; (2) high leverage; (3) weak profitability and high earnings volatility; and (4) abundant funding sources and liquidity.

The company's leverage — measured by consolidated total assets/equity attributable to shareholders (excluding perpetual bond and minority interest) — was high at 31.9x at the end of 2019. It recorded more fair value losses in the first quarter of 2020, which has further eroded its weak capital base.

Offsetting Zhongyuan AMC's weak corporate governance and capital position is the company's access to abundant low-cost funding from banks and capital markets, supported by its government ownership and policy role. Its large amounts of credit lines from banks somewhat mitigate the refinancing risk associated with its large debt maturing in 2020.

The change in outlook to stable reflects Moody's expectation that the high level of government support will help the company maintain its financial profile at the current level, and limit the negative impact from the former chief executive's misconduct.

For example, the Henan provincial government has been increasing its stake in Zhongyuan AMC through capital injections and by acquiring stakes from minority shareholders. The province's Department of Finance injected RMB600 million in equity capital into the company in July 2020. As of the end of July 2020, the province's Department of Finance directly and indirectly owned a 57.0% stake in Zhongyuan AMC's paid-in capital. In addition, the Zhengzhou City Department of Finance indirectly owned another 15.0%.

Zhongyuan AMC's Ba1 CFR incorporates a four-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation of a high level of support from and a high level of dependence on the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need, under Moody's Joint Default Analysis approach for government-related issuers. The assumption of a high level of support from the Chinese government considers Zhongyuan AMC's ownership structure and policy functions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Zhongyuan AMC's ratings if (1) there are signs the government is extending more support as the company assumes a greater strategic importance and policy role; or (2) the company's BCA is upgraded.

Moody's could upgrade Zhongyuan AMC's BCA if the company (1) maintains a stable financial profile and operations amid the investigation into its former chief executive; (2) materially strengthens its capital base; (3) lowers its risk appetite, such as by reducing the size of its stock investments; (4) maintains abundant funding and liquidity resources; and (5) controls the credit risks associated with the broader economic slowdown.

Moody's could downgrade Zhongyuan AMC's ratings if (1) the company undertakes more commercial-type activities that weaken its strategic importance and policy role; or (2) its BCA is lowered.

Moody's could downgrade Zhongyuan AMC's BCA if (1) the company's asset quality or profitability materially deteriorates due to weaknesses in its corporate governance and internal controls; (2) it fails to strengthen its weak capital base and reduce its stock investments; (3) it pursues aggressive asset growth or undertakes major acquisitions that pressure its capital, risk management and liquidity profile; or (4) it funds its long-term assets with a higher proportion of short-term financing and secured borrowings.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Zhongyuan Asset Management Co., Ltd was established in August 2015 as the first local distressed asset management company in Henan province. Headquartered in the city of Zhengzhou, it primarily engages in distressed asset management, alternative investments, asset management and financial services, and reported assets of RMB76 billion as of December 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] http://www.hnsjct.gov.cn/sitesources/hnsjct/page_pc/scdc/sggb/zjsc/article2d21a58235bc404ebfa22296f33e7612.html

David Yin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sophia Lee, CFA
Associate Managing Director

David Yin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

