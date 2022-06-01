Moody's downgrades Zotec's CFR to B3; outlook is stable

New York, June 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Zotec Partners, LLC ("Zotec") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2, and Probability of Default rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings on the company's first-lien credit facilities to B3 from B2. The outlook is stable.

The rating downgrades are driven by Zotec's weaker than expected profitability and cash flow, following the implementation of a very large client win announced in 2020. Zotec's operating performance has been negatively impacted by rising labor costs and higher than anticipated integration expenses. The downgrade reflects Moody's expectations for softer credit metrics and weaker cash flow generation over the next 12 to 18 months. Zotec's approaching debt maturities are also a negative credit consideration. ESG considerations were not a key driver of the rating action.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Zotec Partners, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Zotec Partners, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Zotec's ratings reflect its small scale in a competitive industry, with $292 million of revenue as of the twelve months ending March 2022. Zotec's revenue is relatively concentrated in niche healthcare segments, compared to larger and more diversified peers in the revenue cycle management ("RCM") market. The company has been able to grow its target healthcare verticals through selective M&A and new contracts, but over 40% of revenue is still generated by radiology clients. Sizeable contract wins over the last two years have contributed to very strong revenue growth, but have also increased customer concentration and pressured profitability due to higher than anticipated implementation costs. Debt/EBITDA is expected to increase above 6x over the next 12 months. Higher leverage and the expectation for negative free cash flow in 2022 (Moody's adjusted, net of dividend payments) weigh on the credit. However, Moody's anticipates Zotec will be able to normalize integration expenses and improve margins after 2022, leading to long-term positive free cash flow and improving leverage metrics. Zotec's approaching term loan maturity in February 2024 is a negative credit consideration and increases refinancing risk in a rising interest rate environment. The company is exposed to swings in elective healthcare procedure volumes, which experienced high volatility in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zotec competes in the healthcare RCM marketplace with leading technology solutions. A relatively stable core revenue base, afforded by exclusive contracts, as well as good profitability are positive credit considerations. Favorable long-term dynamics in the healthcare industry support long-term growth: increasing regulatory and reimbursement complexity; shift to higher collections from patients; and financial pressure on healthcare providers to cut costs create demand for Zotec's solutions. The credit profile includes the expectation for financial policies that will sustain leverage below 7x.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation for long-term revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range, following a decline in 2022 due to the anticipated roll off of Zotec's temporary contract with the state of Indiana. This contract boosted revenue temporarily in 2021 by supporting the scheduling, tracking and payment processing of the state's coronavirus-related vaccination and testing program. Profitability is expected to remain depressed over the next 12 months versus historical levels, with EBITDA margins around 30% (Moody's adjusted), due to higher than anticipated integration costs in connection with a large contract implementation, plus the roll off of the highly profitable contract with the state of Indiana. Moody's anticipates debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted, including capitalized software costs as an expense) will remain above 6x and free cash flow will be negative in 2022, but credit metrics are expected to improve thereafter as profitability recovers towards historical levels.

Zotec has adequate liquidity, supported by strong cash balances of roughly $61 million as of March 2022 and the anticipation for positive free cash flow after 2022. The company's large cash balance will finance the expected free cash flow deficit in 2022 and the 1% annual term loan amortization rate. Zotec can also manage its capitalized technology development costs to preserve liquidity. Support from Zotec's $20 million undrawn revolving credit facility is limited given its current maturity date in February 2023. The approaching February 2024 maturity date of Zotec's $315 million term loan is credit negative and could pressure the credit if the loan becomes current. Moody's anticipates the company will refinance the capital structure over the next 12 months to push maturities out, but current market conditions and rising interest rates elevate refinancing risk. Capex related to PP&E is expected to normalize in 2022 after elevated spend in 2021 linked to Zotec's new headquarters. Moody's anticipates Zotec will remain in compliance with the credit agreement covenants, including a 5.5x total net leverage ratio (per the credit agreement definition).

The B3 rating on Zotec's senior secured credit facilities, including the $20 million revolver maturing 2023 and the $315 million term loan maturing 2024, reflect both the B3-PD Probability of Default rating and the Loss Given Default assessment of LGD3. Because there is no other meaningful debt in the capital structure to absorb potential losses, the senior secured facilities are rated in line with the B3 corporate family rating. The rated term loan and revolver benefit from secured guarantees of all existing and subsequently acquired domestic subsidiaries. The credit agreement allows for unrestricted subsidiaries to operate outside of the restricted group, which increases the risk of asset leakage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects 1) sustained revenue growth and improved profitability, with EBITDA margin approaching 40%; 2) debt to EBITDA to remain below 5.5x; 3) free cash flow to debt to remain above 5% (all metrics Moody's adjusted); 4) good liquidity; and 5) balanced financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if 1) revenue, profits or free cash flow do not grow as expected; 2) debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 7.0x; 3) free cash flow to debt is expected to remain negative; 4) Zotec's term loan becomes current; or 5) liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56733. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Zotec Partners LLC, based in Carmel, Indiana, provides technology-enabled revenue cycle management services and software to the healthcare industry. Healthcare RCM is the process that begins with scheduling a patient's appointment and ends with the payment from the patient, insurer or government agency for the health services provided. Zotec is owned primarily by its founder and CEO, T. Scott Law, Sr. Over the twelve-month period ending March 2022, Zotec generated $292 million in revenue.

