Moody's downgrades all of its ratings of American Airlines Group, corporate family to B2; outlook negative

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded all of its ratings of American Airlines Group Inc., including those assigned to subsidiary American Airlines, Inc. (together, "American"); corporate family rating to B2 from Ba3, probability of default rating to B2-PD from Ba3-PD, senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa1 from B1, and senior secured debt ratings to Ba3 from Ba1. Moody's also downgraded each of its ratings on the company's Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates ("EETCs"), and the company's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The ratings outlook is negative. These rating actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on March 17, 2020. Please see the end of this press release for the detailed list of rating actions taken today.

The downgrade of the senior unsecured rating by three notches versus the two-notch decline in the corporate family rating reflects the increasing proportion of senior secured obligations in the company's capital structure, which diminishes the value available to unsecured claims in the application of Moody's Loss Given Default rating methodology.

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the weakened global economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines are sustaining a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline industry is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's downgrades reflect American's more modest liquidity coverage relative to its daily cash burn rate and the breadth and severity of the coronavirus shock and uncertain trends in passenger demand that will persist in upcoming years. American will experience a faster recovery in its aggregate demand relative to peers Delta and United as its international revenue represented about 26% of passenger revenue in 2019, a meaningfully lower level than the other two.

Today's rating actions reflect that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to significantly curtail US domestic and global demand for air travel for an extended period. Moody's assumed that American's Q4 2020 capacity would be down about 50% versus Q4 2019 in its faster recovery model and about 70% in its slower recovery model. These scenarios also assume that passenger demand substantially increases towards 2019 levels in 2023. American has sustained the weakest operating margins of the rated US airlines for several years. Nonetheless, it too should realize improved operating margins by 2023 with learnings from managing costs and gaining efficiencies while managing the operations through the pandemic. In all scenarios, the reduction in passenger demand is greater than the reduction in capacity, leading to meaningfully lower load factors. The risk of more challenging downside scenarios remains high, and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions remain highly uncertain, particularly given the threat of an increase in the number of infections as social distancing practices across the US and other countries become less stringent in upcoming weeks and beyond.

The negative outlook reflects the potential for greater than already anticipated adverse impact from the coronavirus crisis, which would consume more of the company's liquidity and delay the pace and scope of the recovery in demand, the retirement of debt, and the strengthening of credit metrics relative to Moody's current expectations.

LIQUIDITY

Cash and short-term investments totaled $6.8 billion on March 31st. In early April, American drew about $2.8 billion on its about $3.2 billion of revolvers that expire in October 2024. In March, the company arranged a $1 billion 364-day facility that comes due in March 2021. It has otherwise refrained from raising other debt. American will receive $5.8 billion under the Payroll Support Program of the US Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Of this amount, $1.73 billion will be a 10-year, unsecured loan. A CARES Act secured loan of $4.75 billion will also be available to American through September 30, 2020. We believe American will draw the loan given it has so far refrained from raising other significant amounts of debt capital or equity. Unsecured assets with estimated value of about $10 billion -- excluding the AAdvantage loyalty program -- remain available for additional financing, as does a forward sale of loyalty program miles, if needed.

A commitment by the US airlines to return on capital and profit maximization rather than market share strategies, declines in unemployment rates, and passenger demand and oil price levels will be key determinants of American's future cash generation that will inform the potential pace of deleveraging the capital structure. American spent $9.4 billion on fuel and invested $4.3 billion on capital expenditures and returned $1.3 billion to shareholders in 2019. With the CARES Act prohibition on returns to shareholders for one year after the repayment of loans, potentially significant reductions in capital expenditures and likely materially lower fuel prices, there is the potential for American to sequentially and cumulatively retire a significant amount of the debt incurred in 2020 because of the coronavirus, as demand recovers through 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

American's B2 corporate family rating reflects its scale and competitive position as the world's second largest airline based on revenue, with a strong trans-Atlantic franchise through its partnership with British Airways. Elevated financial leverage coming into 2020 and the related relatively higher debt service obligations, a larger employee base that increases daily cash burn relative to its similarly-sized US peers (based on revenues) and more modest liquidity balance the strong business profile. Financial leverage has been elevated because of a historically aggressive financial policy defined by debt-funding of the largest amount of share repurchases by a US airline since 2013 while conducting a multi-year fleet renewal program through 2019. Notwithstanding its size, American has sustained an inferior operating margin relative to the industry, which has limited its free cash flow and pressures the company's ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes the impacts of the coronavirus will lead to a steeper and longer decline in passenger demand and weaker credit metrics. Expectations of cash and revolver availability falling below $5 billion; no noticeable increase in passenger bookings or revenue passenger miles in upcoming months; no meaningful decrease in daily cash burn in the third or fourth quarter of 2020 under a scenario where there is no increase in passenger demand relative to Q2 2020 levels; or that American will not be able to timely restore its financial profile once the virus recedes (for example, if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 6x or funds from operations plus interest-to-interest falls towards 3x could lead to further rating downgrades.

There will be no upwards pressure on the ratings until after passenger demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels, American maintains liquidity above $7 billion and key credit metrics improve, including EBITDA margins above 14%, debt-to-EBITDA approaching 4.5x and funds from operations plus interest-to-interest is above 3.5x.

Ratings on corporate (non-EETC) debt instruments could further change with no change in the corporate family rating because of changes in the relative contribution of senior secured and senior unsecured obligations in Moody's Loss Given Default waterfall. For example, the $1.74 billion loan portion of the CARES Act Payroll Support Payments is an unsecured obligation; the $4.75 billion CARES Act loan will be secured. The previously arranged $1 billion of 364-day facilities and drawing of the revolvers also increased the amount of secured claims in the LGD waterfall. Adding either materially larger amounts of secured debt than unsecured debt or material amounts of one but not the other can lower the ratings of each class.

Changes in the EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes in the underlying credit quality or ratings of the company, Moody's opinion of the importance of the aircraft collateral to the operations, and/or its estimates of current and projected aircraft market values, which will affect estimates of loan-to-value and potentially, increase the probability of a rejection of a transaction in a bankruptcy scenario. Near-term updates to Moody's estimates of aircraft market values that reduce the respective equity cushion could lead to further downgrades.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: America West Airlines, Inc.

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2 and on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to Ba2 from Baa3 and on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Underlying Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to Ba2 from Baa3 and on review for downgrade

..Issuer: American Airlines Group Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from Ba3 and on review for downgrade

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from Ba3-PD and on review for downgrade

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 from B1 and on review for downgrade

..Issuer: American Airlines, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba1 and on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to B3 from B2 and on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to Baa1 from A2 and on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to Ba2 from Baa3 and on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2 and on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to B2 from Ba3 and on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to Baa1 from A2 and on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to Ba2 from Baa3 and on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2 and on review for downgrade

..Issuer: Pennsylvania Economic Dev. Fin. Auth.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Caa1 from B1 and on review for downgrade

..Issuer: Phoenix Industrial Development Authority, AZ

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Caa1 from B1 and on review for downgrade

..Issuer: US Airways, Inc.

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa1 and on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa2 and on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3 and on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to Ba2 from Baa3 and on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba1 and on review for downgrade

....Senior Secured Underlying Enhanced Equipment Trust, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa2 and on review for downgrade

Confirmations:

..Issuer: US Airways, Inc.

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Confirmed at Ba1 and on review for downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: America West Airlines, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: American Airlines Group Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: American Airlines, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodologies used in these ratings were Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018.

American Airlines Group Inc. is the holding company for American Airlines, Inc. Together with regional partners, operating as American Eagle, the airlines operated an average of nearly 6,800 flights per day to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries before the coronavirus pandemic. The company reported revenue of $45.8 billion for 2019.

