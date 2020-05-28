Moody's downgrades all of its ratings of American Airlines Group, corporate family to B2; outlook negative

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded all of its ratings of
American Airlines Group Inc., including those assigned to
subsidiary American Airlines, Inc. (together, "American");
corporate family rating to B2 from Ba3, probability of default rating
to B2-PD from Ba3-PD, senior unsecured debt ratings
to Caa1 from B1, and senior secured debt ratings to Ba3 from Ba1.
Moody's also downgraded each of its ratings on the company's
Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates ("EETCs"), and
the company's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-3 from
SGL-2. The ratings outlook is negative. These rating
actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on March 17,
2020. Please see the end of this press release for the detailed
list of rating actions taken today.
The downgrade of the senior unsecured rating by three notches versus the
two-notch decline in the corporate family rating reflects the increasing
proportion of senior secured obligations in the company's capital
structure, which diminishes the value available to unsecured claims
in the application of Moody's Loss Given Default rating methodology.
The spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the weakened global economic
outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines are sustaining
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The passenger airline industry is one of the
sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to
travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's downgrades reflect American's more
modest liquidity coverage relative to its daily cash burn rate and the
breadth and severity of the coronavirus shock and uncertain trends in
passenger demand that will persist in upcoming years. American
will experience a faster recovery in its aggregate demand relative to
peers Delta and United as its international revenue represented about
26% of passenger revenue in 2019, a meaningfully lower level
than the other two.
Today's rating actions reflect that the coronavirus pandemic will
continue to significantly curtail US domestic and global demand for air
travel for an extended period. Moody's assumed that American's
Q4 2020 capacity would be down about 50% versus Q4 2019 in its
faster recovery model and about 70% in its slower recovery model.
These scenarios also assume that passenger demand substantially increases
towards 2019 levels in 2023. American has sustained the weakest
operating margins of the rated US airlines for several years. Nonetheless,
it too should realize improved operating margins by 2023 with learnings
from managing costs and gaining efficiencies while managing the operations
through the pandemic. In all scenarios, the reduction in
passenger demand is greater than the reduction in capacity, leading
to meaningfully lower load factors. The risk of more challenging
downside scenarios remains high, and the severity and duration of
the pandemic and travel restrictions remain highly uncertain, particularly
given the threat of an increase in the number of infections as social
distancing practices across the US and other countries become less stringent
in upcoming weeks and beyond.
The negative outlook reflects the potential for greater than already anticipated
adverse impact from the coronavirus crisis, which would consume
more of the company's liquidity and delay the pace and scope of
the recovery in demand, the retirement of debt, and the strengthening
of credit metrics relative to Moody's current expectations.
LIQUIDITY
Cash and short-term investments totaled $6.8 billion
on March 31st. In early April, American drew about $2.8
billion on its about $3.2 billion of revolvers that expire
in October 2024. In March, the company arranged a $1
billion 364-day facility that comes due in March 2021. It
has otherwise refrained from raising other debt. American will
receive $5.8 billion under the Payroll Support Program of
the US Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES)
Act. Of this amount, $1.73 billion will be
a 10-year, unsecured loan. A CARES Act secured loan
of $4.75 billion will also be available to American through
September 30, 2020. We believe American will draw the loan
given it has so far refrained from raising other significant amounts of
debt capital or equity. Unsecured assets with estimated value of
about $10 billion -- excluding the AAdvantage loyalty program
-- remain available for additional financing, as does a forward
sale of loyalty program miles, if needed.
A commitment by the US airlines to return on capital and profit maximization
rather than market share strategies, declines in unemployment rates,
and passenger demand and oil price levels will be key determinants of
American's future cash generation that will inform the potential
pace of deleveraging the capital structure. American spent $9.4
billion on fuel and invested $4.3 billion on capital expenditures
and returned $1.3 billion to shareholders in 2019.
With the CARES Act prohibition on returns to shareholders for one year
after the repayment of loans, potentially significant reductions
in capital expenditures and likely materially lower fuel prices,
there is the potential for American to sequentially and cumulatively retire
a significant amount of the debt incurred in 2020 because of the coronavirus,
as demand recovers through 2023.
RATINGS RATIONALE
American's B2 corporate family rating reflects its scale and competitive
position as the world's second largest airline based on revenue,
with a strong trans-Atlantic franchise through its partnership
with British Airways. Elevated financial leverage coming into 2020
and the related relatively higher debt service obligations, a larger
employee base that increases daily cash burn relative to its similarly-sized
US peers (based on revenues) and more modest liquidity balance the strong
business profile. Financial leverage has been elevated because
of a historically aggressive financial policy defined by debt-funding
of the largest amount of share repurchases by a US airline since 2013
while conducting a multi-year fleet renewal program through 2019.
Notwithstanding its size, American has sustained an inferior operating
margin relative to the industry, which has limited its free cash
flow and pressures the company's ratings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes the impacts of the
coronavirus will lead to a steeper and longer decline in passenger demand
and weaker credit metrics. Expectations of cash and revolver availability
falling below $5 billion; no noticeable increase in passenger
bookings or revenue passenger miles in upcoming months; no meaningful
decrease in daily cash burn in the third or fourth quarter of 2020 under
a scenario where there is no increase in passenger demand relative to
Q2 2020 levels; or that American will not be able to timely restore
its financial profile once the virus recedes (for example, if debt-to-EBITDA
is sustained above 6x or funds from operations plus interest-to-interest
falls towards 3x could lead to further rating downgrades.
There will be no upwards pressure on the ratings until after passenger
demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels, American maintains
liquidity above $7 billion and key credit metrics improve,
including EBITDA margins above 14%, debt-to-EBITDA
approaching 4.5x and funds from operations plus interest-to-interest
is above 3.5x.
Ratings on corporate (non-EETC) debt instruments could further
change with no change in the corporate family rating because of changes
in the relative contribution of senior secured and senior unsecured obligations
in Moody's Loss Given Default waterfall. For example,
the $1.74 billion loan portion of the CARES Act Payroll
Support Payments is an unsecured obligation; the $4.75
billion CARES Act loan will be secured. The previously arranged
$1 billion of 364-day facilities and drawing of the revolvers
also increased the amount of secured claims in the LGD waterfall.
Adding either materially larger amounts of secured debt than unsecured
debt or material amounts of one but not the other can lower the ratings
of each class.
Changes in the EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes
in the underlying credit quality or ratings of the company, Moody's
opinion of the importance of the aircraft collateral to the operations,
and/or its estimates of current and projected aircraft market values,
which will affect estimates of loan-to-value and potentially,
increase the probability of a rejection of a transaction in a bankruptcy
scenario. Near-term updates to Moody's estimates of
aircraft market values that reduce the respective equity cushion could
lead to further downgrades.
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: America West Airlines, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: American Airlines Group Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: American Airlines, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
