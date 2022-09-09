Moody's downgrades ams-OSRAM's CFR to B1 from Ba3, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, September 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) and Probability of Default rating (PDR) of ams-OSRAM AG (ams-OSRAM or the company) to B1 from Ba3 and B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the instrument rating of the €850 million and $450 million guaranteed senior unsecured bonds to B1 from Ba3. The outlook on all ratings was changed to stable from negative.

"The rating downgrade to B1 reflects the slower than expected achievement in margin improvement and related high leverage for a prolonged period following the acquisition of Osram", said Dirk Goedde, a Moody's Vice President and Lead Analyst for ams-OSRAM. "While we see continuous progress on the integration of Osram and path towards margin expansion, financial metrics are not commensurate with the Ba3 rating category, and we believe cost pass through can become difficult going forward", added Mr. Goedde. "In addition, we see risks of lower demand from end customers amidst the recent inflationary pressure on discretionary income which would whey further on profitability", Mr. Goedde continues.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Since the acquisition of Osram and implementation of the domination-and-profit-and-loss transfer agreement, ams-OSRAM has achieved significant integration progress. The vast majority of planned divestments has either being closed or will be closed over the next quarters and the company will use the proceeds to reduce gross debt. The company also continuous to follow the announced profit optimization plan. The realization of all efforts will, however, only become fully effective in 2023/2024. As per the last twelve month that ended in June 2022, Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.2%, below previous expectations as a consequence of slower than expected synergy realization but also recent cost inflation with only some ability to pass on cost increases. We expect an improvement towards 18% by 2023 from both, the divestment of loss-making subsidiaries and profit optimization measures. This margin improvement, together with the envisaged gross debt reduction, will likely lead to a reduction of Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA from 6.8x in LTM June 2022 towards 5.0x by 2023 (Moody's adjusted leverage includes the put option of the Osram minority shareholders). The company announced a major investment in the expansion of the production footprint, more specifically an 8" wafer fab in Malaysia, which will contribute to future growth but leads to slightly negative free cash flow generation over the next years in our base case.

More general, ams-OSRAM AG's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) positively reflects the company's leading market position with high innovation capabilities in the quickly evolving market for high performance sensors; the strong secular market trends in the defined end markets, with compelling growth opportunities; the company's good diversification in terms of products and use cases across industries, with the increasing penetration of high-performance sensors; and expected improvement of its EBITDA margin towards 20% in our base case. The rating further positively considers the company's solid liquidity position.

Nevertheless, the rating is constrained by its high leverage of 6.8x in the 12 months that ended June 2022, which we expect to reduce towards 5.0x in the next 12-18 months (Moody's-adjusted); execution and integration risks, as well the uncertainty around the full achievability of planned cost synergies and the restructuring of the combined group, which are necessary to reduce leverage; the company's low diversification in terms of end customers and the related dependency on such end customers' development; and its high exposure to highly cyclical end markets, such as automotive and consumer electronics. In light of a more challenging macroeconomic environment, the execution challenges for ams-OSRAM's performance improvement plan have increased.

The stable outlook reflects that ams-Osram's margins will be comfortably in the low double-digit range in percentage terms (Moody's adjusted EBITA), even at times of lower demand, as a result of the company's efficiency measures and good business diversification. Following the voluntary debt repayment in 2022, the company's debt/EBITDA will likely be in a range of 5.0-5.5x (Moody's adjusted) even at times of a weakened consumer sentiment and lower profitability.

LIQUIDITY

ams-OSRAMs' liquidity is adequate, supported by around €1.4 billion of cash on its balance sheet as of June 2022 and full availability under the existing €800 million revolving credit facility due in September 2025. The next major debt maturity is €339 million of maturing convertible bonds and bank facilities due in 2022, which the company plans to repay.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ams-OSRAM's ratings could be upgraded if (i) the company reduces the Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.0x and (ii) Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins approaching 20% and (iii) Moody's adjusted free cash flow/debt is consistently above 5% and (iv) maintenance of a conservative financial policy, focusing on debt reduction and maintenance of strong liquidity.

ams-OSRAM's ratings could be downgraded if (i) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains sustainably above 5.0x or (ii) the company fails to achieve meaningful margin improvements with Moody's adjusted EBITDA-margins remains below 15% or (iii) Moody's adjusted free cash flow/debt remains negative or (iv) any sign of weakening liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: ams-OSRAM AG

Downgrades:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74959. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

ams-OSRAM AG (ams-OSRAM) is an Austria-based producer of high-performance sensors for the consumer electronics, automotive and healthcare industries, as well as lighting solutions primarily for the automotive industry. The company operates 26 production facilities with around 24,700 employees worldwide. In the 12 months that ended June 2022, ams-OSRAM generated €4.9 billion of revenue.

