You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Freshwater Finance Plc Freshwater Finance Plc Series 2 Freshwater Finance Plc Series 4 Related Research Announcement: Moody's Updates its Determination of Types of Securities Constituting Structured Finance Instruments Rating Action: Moody's takes rating actions on structured finance bonds insured by Ambac Assurance Corporation Rating Action: Moody's takes rating actions on structured finance bonds insured by Ambac Assurance Corporation Rating Action: Moody's takes rating actions on structured finance bonds insured by Ambac Assurance Corporation Rating Action: Moody's assigns Aaa rating to GBP 297,500,000 notes issued by Freshwater Finance Plc Rating Action: Moody's downgrades and places on review for downgrade ratings of 3 Repack notes 24 Dec 2019 Approximately GBP 897.5m of structured securities affected London, 24 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded and placed on review for downgrade the ratings of the following notes issued by Freshwater Finance Plc ("Freshwater"): ....GBP400M Freshwater Finance Plc Class A Guaranteed Asset-Backed Fixed-Rate Notes due 2035, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 17, 2008 Downgraded to A3 (sf) ....GBP200M Freshwater Finance Plc Series 2 Guaranteed Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 2036, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 17, 2008 Downgraded to A3 (sf) ....GBP297.5M Freshwater Finance Plc Series 4 Class A Guaranteed Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 2036, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 17, 2008 Downgraded to A3 (sf) These transactions represent respectively the repackaging of RPI-Linked bonds issued by Anglian Water Services Financing plc (A3 Under Review for Possible Downgrade Backed Senior Secured), "Anglian Water"), National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc (A3 Senior Unsecured) and National Grid Gas Plc (A3 Senior Unsecured) ("the underlying assets"). HSBC Bank plc (Aa3 Senior Unsecured, "HSBC") acts as swap counterparty on all 3 transactions whereby it receives the inflation-linked amounts paid by the underlying assets and pays the fixed rate interest amounts and ultimate principal due under the repack notes. RATINGS RATIONALE Today's rating actions reflect i) the greater severity expected on the notes upon the default or restructuring of the underlying assets due to potential large swap termination payments ranking senior to payment to the noteholders and ii) in the case of Freshwater Finance Plc, the placement on review for downgrade of the rating of the underlying bond issued by Anglian Water Services Financing plc. Given the repack nature of the structure, noteholders are mainly exposed to the credit risk of the underlying assets and the swap counterparty. In addition, each repack benefits from an financial insurance policy issued by Ambac Assurance UK Limited (not rated, "Ambac"). Subsequent to the withdrawal of Ambac's rating, the ratings of the repack notes do not take account of the insurance policies. In its analysis, Moody's has considered the impact of swap termination payments which would become due after any default or restructuring on the underlying assets. In this scenario, payments due to the swap counterparty rank senior to payments due to the noteholders and could potentially adversely impact the ability of the issuer to pay in full the obligations under the repack notes. Moody's has assessed that the impact on the repack notes is at least one notch and the ratings remain on review pending completion of the analysis. In addition, the rating action on the Class A Notes issued by Freshwater Finance plc incorporates the placing on review for downgrade on 20 December 2019 the rating of the underlying bond issued by Anglian Water Services Financing plc. For further information on the underlying review see the press release titled "Moody's reviews Anglian Water and Osprey's ratings for downgrade" on www.moodys.com. Link: http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_414370. Methodology Underlying the Rating Action: The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Given the repack nature of the structure, noteholders are mainly exposed to the credit risk of the underlying assets and the swap counterparty. A downgrade or upgrade of either the underlying or the swap counterparty could trigger a downgrade or upgrade on the notes. Moody's notes that this transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, which could negatively impact the ratings of the notes, as evidenced by 1) uncertainties of credit conditions in the general economy and 2) more specifically, any uncertainty associated with the underlying credits in the transaction could have a direct impact on the repackaged transaction and 3) additional expected loss associated with hedging agreements in this transaction may also negatively impact the ratings. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form. The analysis focuses on the risks relating to the credit quality of the assets backing the repack and of the counterparties. Moody's generally determines the expected loss posed to noteholders by adding together the severities for loss scenarios arising from either underlying asset default, and if applicable, hedge counterparty risk, each weighted according to its respective probability. Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Ashika Chandarana

Associate Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Raja Iyer

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

