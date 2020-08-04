Moody's downgrades and places on review for further downgrade Class D Notes issued by CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2014-D

Approximately $6 million of asset-backed securities affected

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded and placed on review for possible further downgrade the rating of the Class D Notes issued by CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2014-D (CPS 2014-D) and serviced by Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2014-D

Class D Notes, Downgraded to A2 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 6, 2019 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action is prompted by the increased likelihood of the Class D Notes not being fully paid off by its legal final maturity date of 16 November 2020 due to weak collateral performance throughout the life of the transaction as well as extensions granted to borrowers who have fallen behind on payments due to financial hardship. Such extensions delay the amount of principal and interest a borrower pays and in the event of subsequent defaults prolong the date the transaction receives cash from sales of vehicles.

The lifetime cumulative net loss (CNL) expectation for CPS 2014-D remains unchanged at 21%.

During the review period, we will consider the cash collections on the pool, the amount of principal paid to the Class D Notes on each monthly payment date and the approximately $2.7 million balance of the spread account and assess the likelihood of the bond pay-off by its legal final maturity date. We will further evaluate the effects of ongoing and projected macroeconomic conditions, as well as the impact of various parties including the government, servicer and issuer on the performance of the underlying pool to update our assumptions. Unemployment and used vehicle values are key indicators of performance for auto ABS. Weaknesses in these factors are likely to have a negative impact on the future performance of non-prime loans.

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of auto loans from the collapse in US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. Specifically, for auto loan ABS, loan performance will weaken due to the unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate that may limit the borrower's income and their ability to service debt. The softening of used vehicle prices due to lower demand will reduce recoveries on defaulted auto loans, also a credit negative. Furthermore, borrower assistance programs to affected borrowers, such as extensions, may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are greater than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could lead to an upgrade of the ratings. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or greater recoveries from the value of the vehicles securing the obligors' promise of payment. The US job market and the market for used vehicles are also primary drivers of the transaction's performance. Other reasons for better-than-expected performance include changes in servicing practices to maximize collections on the loans or refinancing opportunities that result in a prepayment of the loan.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could lead to a downgrade of the ratings. Losses could increase from Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or a deterioration in the value of the vehicles securing the obligors' promise of payment. The US job market and the market for used vehicles are also primary drivers of the transaction's performance. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, lack of transactional governance and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

