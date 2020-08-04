Moody's downgrades and places on review for further downgrade Class D Notes issued by CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2014-D

Approximately $6 million of asset-backed securities affected
New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded and placed on review for possible further downgrade the rating
of the Class D Notes issued by CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2014-D
(CPS 2014-D) and serviced by Consumer Portfolio Services,
Inc.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2014-D
Class D Notes, Downgraded to A2 (sf) and Placed Under Review for
Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 6, 2019 Upgraded to Aaa
(sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's action is prompted by the increased likelihood of the Class D
Notes not being fully paid off by its legal final maturity date of 16
November 2020 due to weak collateral performance throughout the life of
the transaction as well as extensions granted to borrowers who have fallen
behind on payments due to financial hardship. Such extensions delay
the amount of principal and interest a borrower pays and in the event
of subsequent defaults prolong the date the transaction receives cash
from sales of vehicles.
The lifetime cumulative net loss (CNL) expectation for CPS 2014-D
remains unchanged at 21%.
During the review period, we will consider the cash collections
on the pool, the amount of principal paid to the Class D Notes on
each monthly payment date and the approximately $2.7 million
balance of the spread account and assess the likelihood of the bond pay-off
by its legal final maturity date. We will further evaluate the
effects of ongoing and projected macroeconomic conditions, as well
as the impact of various parties including the government, servicer
and issuer on the performance of the underlying pool to update our assumptions.
Unemployment and used vehicle values are key indicators of performance
for auto ABS. Weaknesses in these factors are likely to have a
negative impact on the future performance of non-prime loans.
The rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the government
measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic
outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across
sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered
the effect on the performance of auto loans from the collapse in US economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. Specifically, for auto loan
ABS, loan performance will weaken due to the unprecedented spike
in the unemployment rate that may limit the borrower's income and
their ability to service debt. The softening of used vehicle prices
due to lower demand will reduce recoveries on defaulted auto loans,
also a credit negative. Furthermore, borrower assistance
programs to affected borrowers, such as extensions, may adversely
impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders. As a result,
the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published
in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are greater than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could lead to an upgrade
of the ratings. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations
as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or greater recoveries
from the value of the vehicles securing the obligors' promise of
payment. The US job market and the market for used vehicles are
also primary drivers of the transaction's performance. Other reasons
for better-than-expected performance include changes in
servicing practices to maximize collections on the loans or refinancing
opportunities that result in a prepayment of the loan.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could lead to a downgrade of the
ratings. Losses could increase from Moody's original expectations
as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or a deterioration
in the value of the vehicles securing the obligors' promise of payment.
The US job market and the market for used vehicles are also primary drivers
of the transaction's performance. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction
parties, lack of transactional governance and fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
