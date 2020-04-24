Moody's downgrades and places under review for downgrade ratings in eleven Italian NPLs deals

Madrid, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded and placed on review for further downgrade the ratings of two
notes and placed on review for downgrade the ratings of 12 notes in 11
Italian NPLs deals. The downgrades reflect underperformance against
our initial assumption. The placings on review for downgrade reflect
the slower and potentially lower anticipated cash-flows in the
transactions in the context of reduced operability of judicial system,
economic disruption and negatively affected investors sentiment following
coronavirus outbreak. The review focuses on the transactions viewed
as more vulnerable to this expected deterioration in cash-flows.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL423273
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL423273
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
- Lead Rating Analyst
- Person Approving the Credit Rating, and
- Releasing Office
The rating action is prompted by underperformance against our initial
assumption for the two transactions with tranches downgraded and the slower
and potentially lower anticipated cash-flows in the transactions
in the context of reduced operability of judicial system, economic
disruption and negatively affected investors sentiment following coronavirus
outbreak.
Slower than anticipated cash-flows for Popolare Bari NPLs 2016
and 2017 S.r.l.
Gross Cumulative Collection Ratio stood at 88.17% and 70.86%
respectively as of the latest reporting date, which means collections
are significantly slower than anticipated in the original Business Plan
projections. NPV Cumulative Profitability Ratio stood at 100.63%
and 100.2% respectively, in line with original servicer's
expectations, however it only refers to closed positions while the
time to process open positions and the future collections on those remain
to be seen.
Slower and potentially lower anticipated cash-flows generated from
the recovery process following coronavirus outbreak and economic disruption
NPL transactions' cash flows depend on the timing and amount of collections.
Measures imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus are directly
and severely affecting the operability of judicial systems, which
will delay NPL securitisations' gross recoveries. Courts are closed,
with reopening dates being pushed back. As a result, court
appraisals, property inspections and auctions are frozen.
Until courts return to normal activity, recoveries for transactions
will be delayed, although Moody's understand there are still
some payments being made from previously sold properties.
We also expect slow down in the recoveries from unsecured loans in the
portfolios in the current economic environment.
Negatively affected investor sentiment
NPL transactions are exposed to investment sentiment and how property
markets are functioning. Real estate prices could deteriorate to
a varying extent, depending on the magnitude of the economic slowdown
and the property characteristics.
The virus will also affect the ability of special servicers to realise
loan sales to other entities or to reach extrajudicial agreements with
borrowers under additional stress in this environment. Travel restrictions,
among other constraints, will impede the operability of special
servicers.
Due to the current circumstances, Moody's has considered additional
stresses in its analysis, including a six-month delay in
the recovery timing and has placed on review for downgrade the ratings
of the deals that the agency views as more vulnerable to a deterioration
of timeline and amount of cash-flows. This higher anticipated
vulnerability could be driven by one or more of a number of factors,
including (i) the composition of the loan portfolios (for instance in
terms of court and regional distribution), (ii) the credit enhancement
under the notes and the deleveraging since the last rating action and
(iii) the transactions' performance to date. Moody's
expects that transactions that were already behind servicers' original
projections will have additional difficulty improving underperformance.
In the coming months, liquidity available in the transactions may
be needed to ensure payments of senior costs and interest on notes,
given no or reduced cash flows. Currently, reserves are at
target. Moody's expects available liquidity in the transactions
to be sufficient to cover over 12 months of senior costs.
The rating reviews will be concluded following a detailed review and remodeling
with updated performance data of each transaction and consideration of
the evolution of operability of judicial systems and special servicers
and of property prices.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Italian economy as well as the
effects that the announced government measures, put in place to
contain the virus, will have on the cash-flows generated
from the recovery process on the non-performing loans. We
regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
Moody's has taken into account the potential cost of the GACS Guarantee
within its cash flow modelling, while any potential benefit from
the guarantee for the senior noteholders has not been considered in its
analysis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Non-Performing
and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in
January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1207103.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include: (1) the recovery process of the non-performing loans
producing significantly higher cash-flows in a shorter time frame
than expected; (2) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction
counterparties; and (3) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include: (1) significantly lower or slower cash-flows generated
from the recovery process on the non-performing loans due to either
a longer time for the courts to process the foreclosures and bankruptcies,
a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or
idiosyncratic performance factors. For instance, should economic
conditions be worse than forecasted and the sale of the properties generate
less cash-flows for the issuer or take a longer time to sell the
properties, all these factors could result in a downgrade of the
ratings; (2) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction
counterparties; and (3) increase in sovereign risk.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that
vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link
https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL423273
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
- Lead Rating Analyst
- Person Approving the Credit Rating, and
- Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
The person who approved Popolare Bari NPLs 2016 S.r.l.,
Popolare Bari NPLs 2017 S.r.l., BELVEDERE SPV
S.R.L., Pop NPLs 2018 S.r.l.,
Aqui SPV S.r.l, BCC NPLs 2018 S.r.l.,
Prisma SPV S.r.l. and BCC NPLs 2019 S.r.l.
credit ratings is Barbara Rismondo, Senior Vice President/Manager,
Structured Finance Group, 44 20 7772 5454. The person who
approved Maggese S.r.l., SIENA NPL 2018 S.r.l.
and Riviera NPL S.r.l. credit ratings is Michelangelo
Margaria, Senior Vice President/Manager, Structured Finance
Group, 44 20 7772 5454.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maria Turbica Manrique
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Michelangelo Margaria
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Barbara Rismondo
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Sara Santagostino
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454