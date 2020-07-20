Moody's downgrades auction rate preferred share ratings of Allianz CEFs to A1

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded the ratings of auction rate preferred shares (ARPS) issued
by AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) and AllianzGI Convertible
& Income Fund II (NCZ) to A1 from Aa3 under review for downgrade.
These rating actions conclude a review initiated on 02 April 2020.
A summary of the rating action is as follows:
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) - Series A,
B, C, D and E total $223.275 million of auction-rate
preferred shares — downgraded to A1 from Aa3 under review for downgrade
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) - Series A,
B, C, D and E total $162.525 million of auction-rate
preferred shares — downgraded to A1 from Aa3 under review for downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of the ARPS ratings reflects the Funds' elevated net
asset value (NAV) volatility and weakened risk adjusted asset coverage
ratios. As of 30 June, the Funds' NAVs were each down
approximately 16% year-to-date. While improved
from the sharp market declines of March, the Funds' risk adjusted
asset coverage scores remain weaker than their historical levels.
Additionally, the Funds' higher sensitivity to the economic
and market shocks from the coronavirus pandemic is likely to maintain
pressure on the Funds'asset coverage ratios.
Despite the Funds' steps to reposition their portfolios to improve
liquidity, leverage remains high. Effective leverage for
both NCV and NCZ was slightly above 45% as of 31 May. This
is high relative to peers and adds to the challenge of managing asset
coverage with narrow cushions above regulatory levels when leverage tends
to amplify the impact of market movements.
The A1 rating on NCV and NCZ's ARPS reflects the low credit quality
of the funds' underlying holdings of high yield and convertible
bonds. The average credit quality of the funds' portfolio
was single-B at 30 June. The ratings also reflect the funds'
low annual fixed charge coverage ratios which was under four times net
investment income. Although the current distribution rate on the
ARPS are very low (about 11 bps), the rates on the funds'
cumulative preferred shares (unrated) are in excess of 5%.
The higher cost cumulative preferred shares are non-callable until
2023.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ARPS ratings include:
1) a significant reduction in the funds' effective leverage such
that their risk adjusted asset coverage ratio scores are consistent with
Aaa rating levels, or 2) a sustained improvement to the overall
credit quality of the funds' portfolio or 3) annual fixed charge
coverage of greater than 4 times net investment income.
Conversely, factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ARPS ratings
include: 1) leverage sustained above 45%, or 2) the
funds experience greater than expected losses that results in significant
asset decay and lower coverage ratios or 3) annual fixed charge coverage
falls below 3 times net investment income.
The ongoing economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak is creating
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. The closed-end fund sector has been one of
the sectors affected by the pandemic given lower portfolio valuations
risk breaching regulatory asset coverage and leverage levels. We
regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on NCV and NCZ of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered.
Allianz Global Investors US LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned
subsidiary of PFP Holdings, Inc. serves as the funds' investment
manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Securities Issued
by US Closed-End Funds" published in August 2018 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125868.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
