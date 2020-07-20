Moody's downgrades auction rate preferred share ratings of Allianz CEFs to A1

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of auction rate preferred shares (ARPS) issued by AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to A1 from Aa3 under review for downgrade. These rating actions conclude a review initiated on 02 April 2020.

A summary of the rating action is as follows:

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) - Series A, B, C, D and E total $223.275 million of auction-rate preferred shares — downgraded to A1 from Aa3 under review for downgrade

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) - Series A, B, C, D and E total $162.525 million of auction-rate preferred shares — downgraded to A1 from Aa3 under review for downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the ARPS ratings reflects the Funds' elevated net asset value (NAV) volatility and weakened risk adjusted asset coverage ratios. As of 30 June, the Funds' NAVs were each down approximately 16% year-to-date. While improved from the sharp market declines of March, the Funds' risk adjusted asset coverage scores remain weaker than their historical levels. Additionally, the Funds' higher sensitivity to the economic and market shocks from the coronavirus pandemic is likely to maintain pressure on the Funds'asset coverage ratios.

Despite the Funds' steps to reposition their portfolios to improve liquidity, leverage remains high. Effective leverage for both NCV and NCZ was slightly above 45% as of 31 May. This is high relative to peers and adds to the challenge of managing asset coverage with narrow cushions above regulatory levels when leverage tends to amplify the impact of market movements.

The A1 rating on NCV and NCZ's ARPS reflects the low credit quality of the funds' underlying holdings of high yield and convertible bonds. The average credit quality of the funds' portfolio was single-B at 30 June. The ratings also reflect the funds' low annual fixed charge coverage ratios which was under four times net investment income. Although the current distribution rate on the ARPS are very low (about 11 bps), the rates on the funds' cumulative preferred shares (unrated) are in excess of 5%. The higher cost cumulative preferred shares are non-callable until 2023.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ARPS ratings include: 1) a significant reduction in the funds' effective leverage such that their risk adjusted asset coverage ratio scores are consistent with Aaa rating levels, or 2) a sustained improvement to the overall credit quality of the funds' portfolio or 3) annual fixed charge coverage of greater than 4 times net investment income.

Conversely, factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ARPS ratings include: 1) leverage sustained above 45%, or 2) the funds experience greater than expected losses that results in significant asset decay and lower coverage ratios or 3) annual fixed charge coverage falls below 3 times net investment income.

The ongoing economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak is creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The closed-end fund sector has been one of the sectors affected by the pandemic given lower portfolio valuations risk breaching regulatory asset coverage and leverage levels. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on NCV and NCZ of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Allianz Global Investors US LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of PFP Holdings, Inc. serves as the funds' investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Securities Issued by US Closed-End Funds" published in August 2018.

