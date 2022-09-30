Moody's downgrades certain ratings of Bausch Health and appends /LD to PDR; outlook negative

New York, September 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded certain ratings of Bausch Health Companies Inc. ("Bausch Health") and certain of its subsidiaries. The downgraded ratings include the senior secured first lien rating of Bausch Health to Caa1 from B3, the senior unsecured rating of Bausch Health and subsidiary Bausch Health Americas, Inc. to Ca from Caa3, and the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2.

At the same time, Moody's affirmed Bausch Health's Caa2 Corporate Family Rating, Caa3 senior secured second lien rating, and Caa3-PD Probability of Default Rating, which is appended with the /LD designation to signify a limited default related to the company's recently completed debt exchange. Moody's views the debt exchange transaction as a distressed exchange, which is an event of default under Moody's definition.

In addition, Moody's affirmed the B1 senior secured rating of Bausch + Lomb Corporation.

The outlook on all entities remains negative.

The downgrades of Bausch Health's senior secured first lien rating to Caa1 from B3 and senior unsecured rating to Ca from Caa3 reflect the capital structure shift following the debt exchange, which weakens coverage for both secured and unsecured lenders. The debt exchange results in a reduction in unsecured debt of approximately $5.4 billion, with first-lien secured debt of Bausch Health rising by $1.8 billion and new second lien debt of Bausch Health of $352 million. The downgrade of the secured rating to Caa1 from B3 is different than Moody's earlier expectations. This largely reflects Moody's concerns about more challenging conditions in global financial markets including rising interest rates, volatility in asset prices and decreased market access. Bausch Health is highly exposed to these conditions due to its untenable capital structure in light of Xifaxan generic risk and the potential Bausch + Lomb spinoff. As a result, Moody's believe there is a greater range of potential expected loss scenarios on the company's first lien debt relative to Moody's prior expectations, resulting in the lower rating.

The downgrade of the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2 reflects a reduction in liquidity related to increasing uncertainty about the timing of any Xifaxan generic launch or the proposed Bausch + Lomb spin-off, where either event would reduce cash flow as well as result in declining cushion under financial maintenance covenants in the revolver. The company's cash flow is susceptible to large deterioration if a generic version of Xifaxan is launched. That said, Moody's views the company's liquidity as adequate based on ongoing free cash flow prior to any generic launch, cushion under the revolver covenant, and the absence of any near-term debt maturities.

Governance risk is a consideration in the rating action. The debt restructuring transaction has negative implications for creditors as it relates to financial strategy and risk management.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa3 (LGD4)

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD2) from B3 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD2) from B3 (LGD2)

..Issuer: Bausch Health Americas, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa3 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa3-PD/LD (/LD appended)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa3 (LGD3) from (LGD4)

..Issuer: Bausch + Lomb Corporation

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD1)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bausch Health Americas, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Bausch + Lomb Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bausch Health's Caa2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage with gross debt/EBITDA of over 7x. Although recent debt restructuring reduces pro forma debt/EBITDA to about 6.5x on a total-company basis, the credit profile is constrained by the potential genericization of Xifaxan - the company's largest product. A recent court decision invalidated certain Xifaxan patents and validated others. Despite uncertain timing, the overhang has led to an untenable capital structure. A planned spin-off of Bausch + Lomb would increase business risks due to reduced scale and diversity. Timing remains uncertain as the company evaluates many factors including legal exposures related to the proposed spin-off.

These risks are tempered by the company's significant global scale and diversity. Underlying utilization trends of most of the company's core products are solid, and apart from Xifaxan there is low exposure to other patent expirations. The credit profile is supported by solid free cash flow prior to any generic Xifaxan launch.

ESG considerations are material to Bausch Health's credit profile, reflected in the Credit Impact Score of CIS-5, Very Highly Negative. Bausch Health faces very highly negative governance risk exposures, reflected in the G-5 score. Despite a consistent debt reduction strategy, gross debt/EBITDA has remained persistently high, creating financial strategy and risk management exposures which are now elevated following the Xifaxan court ruling. In addition, the company faces execution risk in completing the Bausch + Lomb spinoff as well as subsequently operating the remaining Bausch Pharma business, highlighting management credibility and track record risks. In addition, like other pharmaceutical companies Bausch Health has highly negative exposures to social risks, reflected in the S-4 score. These exposures include a variety of unresolved legal issues, notwithstanding significant progress to date at resolving such matters. Other social risks include exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug pricing. Bausch Health's product and geographic diversification help mitigate some of that exposure, as well as business lines outside of branded pharmaceuticals.

The negative outlook reflects the potential for additional credit degradation that would ensue from a generic Xifaxan launch, a spin-off of Bausch + Lomb Corporation, or from additional distressed exchange transactions. The separation of Bausch + Lomb Corporation remains uncertain, but would be credit negative based on reduced scale, diversity and earnings, leaving remaining company more vulnerable to the impact of Xifaxan generic risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include generic competition for Xifaxan, a spin-off of Bausch + Lomb, deteriorating liquidity or additional transactions that increase the probability of default or expected loss.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include clarity in avoiding or delaying generic competition for Xifaxan, solid operating performance, and successful pipeline execution of new rifaximin formulations. Debt reduction would also improve the company's credit profile.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is a global company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products. These are primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. Revenues for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 totaled approximately $8.2 billion.

