Moody's downgrades deposit ratings of two Kuwaiti banks, changes outlook to stable from ratings under review

Limassol, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P. (NBK) and Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.'s (KFH), the long term local and foreign currency deposit ratings to A1 and A2 from Aa3 and A1 respectively. At the same time, the long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) and Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of NBK were downgraded to A1 and A1(cr) from Aa2 and Aa2(cr) respectively. KFH's CRR and CRA were confirmed at the A1 and A1(cr) respectively. The standalone baseline credit assessments (BCAs) and other ratings of these banks are unaffected by this rating action. Today's action concludes the review on the banks' ratings that was initiated on 01 April 2020.

The rating action follows Moody's downgrade of Kuwait's government issuer rating to A1 with a stable outlook. The decision to downgrade the government's rating reflects both the increase in government liquidity risks and a weaker assessment of Kuwait's institutions and governance strength. Please refer to the following press release for more details: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-downgrades-Kuwaits-issuer-rating-to-A1-changes-outlook-to--PR_430830.

Despite the sovereign rating downgrade, Moody's has maintained the Macro Profile it assigns to Kuwait at Strong -. This reflects the rating agency's view that the Kuwaiti banking system's financial performance will remain robust and that the standalone profiles of these banks are underpinned by their strong solvency and liquidity profile.

The rating agency has changed the outlook on the long-term deposit ratings of the two Kuwaiti banks to stable from ratings under review in line with the stable outlook on the sovereign rating.

A list of all affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- DOWNGRADE OF DEPOSIT RATINGS REFLECTS LOWER RATING OF THE SUPPORT PROVIDER

The primary driver for today's rating action is the downgrade of the Kuwaiti government's - the support provider to the banking system in case of need -- issuer ratings to A1 from Aa2. Nonetheless, Moody's assessment of the Kuwaiti government's willingness to provide support remains unchanged at 'very high' reflecting (a) Kuwait's very high stock of sovereign assets held in the Future Generations Fund (FGF) estimated at 359% of GDP as of the end of fiscal year 2019-20, (b) the Kuwaiti authorities' long track record of supporting all the country's banks and (c) NBK's and KFH's importance to the country's banking system, as the two largest Kuwaiti banks by assets and deposits.

The long-term deposit ratings of NBK have been downgraded to A1 from Aa3. The A1 deposit ratings are based on the bank's standalone BCA of a3 which remains unaffected and Moody's assumption of a very high likelihood of government support, which now translates into two notches of uplift from three notches previously.

The long-term deposit ratings of KFH have been downgraded to A2 from A1. The A2 long-term deposit ratings of KFH are based on the bank's BCA of baa3 which remains unaffected and Moody's assumption of a very high likelihood of government support, which translates into four notches of uplift from five notches previously. The four notches of government support uplift is now consistent with other Kuwaiti banks.

-- UNCHANGED MACRO PROFILE REFLECTS MOODY'S UNCHANGED VIEW ON THE OPERATING ENVIRONMENT FOR BANKS IN KUWAIT

Moody's has maintained the Strong - Macro Profile assigned to Kuwaiti banks. This reflects the rating agency's view that the Kuwaiti banking system's financial performance will remain robust and that the standalone profiles of these banks are underpinned by their strong solvency and liquidity profile. While the sovereign rating action captures (a) increase in government liquidity risks, (b) deadlock over the government's medium-term funding strategy and (c) the absence of any meaningful fiscal consolidation, the macro-economic conditions for banks remains strong underpinned by continued government spending which weakens the government's fiscal position but at the same time supports the non-oil economy, where the banks do vast majority of their business.

Additionally, the Central Bank of Kuwait's hands-on regulatory approach supports the banking system's stability and alignment with international standards. The conservative approach of the regulator is also evidenced by the CBK's guidance following which the Kuwaiti banks' have taken judgmental provision far in excess of the recently introduced IFRS 9 accounting standard. Consequently, the system average loan-loss provisioning coverage ratio has been consistently in excess of 250% providing significantly large cushion and supporting the solvency profile of the banks.

RATING OUTLOOKS

The stable outlook on the banks' long-term term deposit ratings is in line with the stable outlook on the sovereign rating.

In terms of governance considerations, Moody's does not have any governance concern for the two Kuwaiti banks. The conservative regulatory framework in Kuwait helps support the banks' governance practices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure on the two Kuwaiti banks' ratings could develop following sustained improvement in operating conditions in Kuwait.

Downwards pressure on the banks' ratings could develop from a significant deterioration of domestic operating conditions which could lead to asset quality deterioration, and/or a material deterioration in the banks' capitalization, profitability and liquidity.

Lowering of Moody's government support assumptions or further weakening of government's capacity to provide support would also place negative pressure on the banks' ratings. Supported ratings that are closer to the government's own ratings such as NBK's and KFH's deposit ratings, are particularly sensitive to these changes.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.

Downgrades:

.... Long-term Bank Deposits, Downgraded to A2 from A1, Outlook Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

Confirmations:

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Confirmed at A1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Confirmed at A1

Outlook Actions:

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P.

Downgrades:

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to A1(cr) from Aa2(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Downgraded to A1 from Aa2

.... Long-term Bank Deposits, Downgraded to A1 from Aa3, Outlook Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

Outlook Actions:

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: NBK SPC Limited

Downgrades:

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A1 from (P)Aa3

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A1 from Aa3, Outlook Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

Outlook Actions:

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

NBK is headquartered in Kuwait and has total assets of KWD29.2 billion (USD96.5 billion) at the end of December 2019.

KFH is headquartered in Kuwait and has total assets of KWD19.4 billion (USD63.9 billion) at the end of December 2019.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Nitish Bhojnagarwala, +971 (423) 795-63.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

