Moody's downgrades easyJet to Baa3 from Baa2; outlook negative

London, 28 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded easyJet Plc's (easyJet or the company) issuer rating
to Baa3 from Baa2. Moody's has also downgraded the provisional
senior unsecured rating of easyJet's GBP3.0 billion EMTN programme
to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2 and the ratings of its €1.5 billion
senior unsecured bonds due in 2023 and 2025 to Baa3 from Baa2.
The outlook has been changed to negative from ratings under review.
This concludes the review for downgrade initiated by Moody's on 17 March
2020.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
Today's rating actions reflect:
• The increasing duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak
• Moody's expectation that the airline industry will remain
deeply constrained in 2020 and 2021 and will not recover 2019 passenger
volumes until 2023 at the earliest
• Despite current substantial liquidity, risks that financial
resources could be under pressure from further coronavirus outbreaks and
extended restrictions on air travel
• The likelihood that the company will incur substantially increased
debt during the coronavirus pandemic, and is unlikely to fully repair
its balance sheet in the next two to three years
• The company's position as one of the largest European point-to-point
low-cost airlines with cost advantages over its direct competitors
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on easyJet
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
easyJet was initially affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Italy,
which represented around 20% of 2019 passenger volumes.
As the pandemic spread across Europe the company grounded its entire fleet
from March, and currently plans to commence a small number of flights
from mid-June with more to be introduced over time.
Moody's expects flight activity to resume over Q3 and Q4 of 2020,
but remaining severely depressed, with domestic flights recovering
earlier and a slower return for international and long haul flights.
With its focus entirely on low cost European domestic and short haul travel
easyJet is somewhat better placed than the legacy carriers in the timing
of recovery and capturing business in a more constrained economic environment.
The United Kingdom's current plans to quarantine international air
passengers arriving from outside Ireland are also likely to affect easyJet,
with around 35% of flights between the UK and European Union.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) currently forecasts
that 2020 global passenger numbers will be 48% down year-on-year,
with 2021 volumes around 30% below 2019, and only recovering
to 2019 levels by 2023[1]. Given high levels of uncertainty
over the trajectory of the pandemic there are a wide range of possible
outcomes and Moody's credit assessment considers deeper downside
scenarios incorporating the risks of a slower recovery. In particular
Moody's considers that 2021 is likely to remain a severely depressed
year for the industry, with continued travel restrictions,
health screening and social distancing, consumer concerns over travel,
a weak economic environment and threats of further coronavirus outbreaks.
This is likely to be partially mitigated by better preparedness by governments
and healthcare systems, international coordination, pent-up
consumer demand and the economic importance of resuming air travel.
The timing and profile of a recovery beyond 2021 also remains highly uncertain.
In response to the crisis easyJet has secured substantial levels of liquidity
and reduced costs and cash outflows, plus taken action to reduce
its planned fleet size to compensate for likely reduced demand.
The company also announced today an employee consultation process to reduce
staff numbers by up to 30%. As at 31 March 2020 the company
had total liquidity of around GBP1.8 billion, comprising
cash of GBP1.4 billion and a committed and undrawn syndicated
credit facility of $500 million. It has subsequently raised
a further GBP600 million through the UK's Covid Commercial Financing
Facility, GBP400 million of secured term loans due 2022,
and is in the process of raising a further GBP400-550 million
through aircraft sale and leasebacks. This would lead to a total
notional liquidity at 31 March 2020 of around GBP3.3 billion,
which the company reports as sufficient to support over nine months of
groundings. The strength of liquidity remains subject to some uncertainty
particularly in relation to the level of potential customer refunds for
cancelled flights.
easyJet's liquidity is somewhat lower than similarly-rated
airlines and any material deterioration in its position could put downward
pressure on the rating. However, liquidity could be substantially
boosted by raising further debt against aircraft, with around half
of easyJet's fleet remaining unencumbered.
easyJet is in a significantly over-hedged position for fiscal year
2020, ending 30 September 2020, and has reported a mark-to-market
loss of GBP175-185 million in relation to fuel and currency
hedges. This is expected to be incurred in cash in fiscal 2020
and included within the company's cash burn analysis. Moody's
expects that easyJet will incur substantial additional debt to support
its liquidity and cash consumption during the coronavirus outbreak,
and that operational cash generation is unlikely to be sufficient thereafter
to fully restore balance sheet metrics by 2023.
At the same time the rating reflects Moody's expectation that easyJet
will remain a leading operator in the industry and that it is likely to
gain market share and improve operational efficiencies after the crisis.
This is supported by its position as one of the largest European point-to-point
low-cost airlines with a large route network and number one or
number two market positions at many primary airports; its competitive
advantage over its direct competitors in terms of its cost structure;
and its domestic and short haul network which is likely to recover more
quickly than long haul routes. easyJet currently competes mainly
with higher cost legacy airlines, although market dynamics are likely
to change post crisis with free capacity available at many of easyJet's
airports which could lead to increased competition from other low-cost
airlines including Ryanair and Wizz Air Holdings plc.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
easyJet complied with the applicable 2016 UK Corporate Governance Code
throughout fiscal 2019. On 22 May 2020 easyJet's shareholders
voted against resolutions brought by the company's founder and largest
shareholder, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, to remove four
board members. Whilst the vote removes uncertainty over board composition
and management strategy, such tensions are an unwelcome distraction
and may impact on the company's future ability to raise equity finance.
On 26 May 2020 the company's Chief Finance Officer Andrew Findlay
announced his intention to leave easyJet, with his departure expected
in May 2021.
On 19 May 2020 easyJet reported that it had been subject to a cyber attack
in which email addresses and travel details of around nine million customers
were accessed. Moody's does not expect the incident to result
in either a substantial fine or material loss of bookings. This
is because of the sophisticated nature of the attack, close liaison
with regulatory bodies, the limited access to customers' credit
card details, and the current low booking environment.
easyJet has committed to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions on all
flights across its network through the purchase of carbon offsets since
November 2019.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for the
airline industry, with risks of extended disruption to travel causing
further strain on the company's balance sheet and liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought
under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and passenger
volumes return to more normal levels. At this point Moody's
would evaluate the balance sheet and liquidity strength of the company
and positive rating pressure would require evidence that the company is
capable of substantially recovering its financial metrics and restoring
liquidity headroom within a 1-2 year time horizon.
Moody's could downgrade easyJet if:
• There are expectations of deeper and longer declines in passenger
volumes extending materially into 2021
• There is a material weakening in the company's liquidity
position or there are concerns over the adequacy of liquidity driven by
extended groundings in 2021
• There are clear expectations that the company will not be able
to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Baa3 rating following
the coronavirus outbreak, in particular if:
- Gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably above 3.5x
- Retained cash flow to debt reduces consistently below 20%
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline
Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: easyJet Plc
....LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to
Baa3 from Baa2 on review for downgrade
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2 on review for downgrade
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2 on review for downgrade
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: easyJet Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
COMPANY PROFILE
Established in 1995, easyJet Plc is one of the largest low-cost
airlines in Europe, with around 96 million passengers, sales
of GBP6.4 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBIT of GBP490
million in fiscal 2019. easyJet is listed on the London Stock Exchange,
and the family of the founder, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou,
remains the largest shareholder of the group, with a stake of 33.7%.
