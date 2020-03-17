Moody's downgrades easyJet's rating to Baa2 from Baa1; ratings placed on review for downgrade

London, 17 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded easyJet Plc's (easyJet or the company) issuer rating
to Baa2 from Baa1. Moody's has also downgraded the provisional
senior unsecured rating of easyJet's GBP3.0 billion EMTN programme
to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1 and the ratings of its €1.5 billion
senior unsecured bonds due in 2023 and 2025 to Baa2 from Baa1.
All ratings of easyJet are placed on review for downgrade.
A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of
this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact
on easyJet of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The rating action was prompted by the very sharp decline in passenger
traffic since the outbreak of coronavirus started during January 2020,
which will result in a significant negative free cash flow in 2020,
a weakening liquidity profile and a significantly higher leverage.
From a regionally contained outbreak the virus has rapidly spread to many
different regions severely denting air travel. The International
Air Travel Association's (IATA) latest scenario analysis forecasts
a decline in passenger numbers of between 11% and 19% for
the full year 2020.
Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic
will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over at least
the next three months with partial or full flight cancellations and aircraft
groundings, with all regions affected globally. The base
case assumes there is a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting
in the third quarter. However there are high risks of more challenging
downside scenarios and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel
restrictions is uncertain. Moody's analysis assumes around
a 50% reduction in easyJet's passenger traffic in the second
quarter and an 21% fall for the full year, whilst also modelling
significantly deeper downside cases including a full fleet grounding during
the course of Q2 and a more extended period of severely depressed volumes.
easyJet has been particularly exposed to the early stages of the coronavirus
outbreak in Europe due to its exposure to Italy, which represented
around 20% of passenger volumes in 2019. Moody's expects
travel restrictions to worsen globally over the coming weeks leading to
full or partial groundings across the company's network.
Moody's does not expect easyJet to benefit materially in 2020 from
the lower oil price because it has hedged around 68% of its expected
fuel costs for fiscal 2020, ended 30 September 2020, through
swaps at a jet fuel price of $655 per metric tonne, compared
to the current price of around $420 per metric tonne. With
significant cancellations and capacity cuts easyJet is likely to be fully
or overhedged in the next quarter. Whilst its hedging policy is
relatively common across European airlines easyJet does not benefit from
material fuel price alleviation available to its US airline peers.
Moody's considers that further actions will be required to reduce
the cost base, with staff layoffs, voluntary and mandatory
unpaid leave and deferrals of aircraft pre-delivery payments and
deliveries to support the company through the crisis.
Moody's also anticipates that the airline industry will require
continued and further support from regulators, national governments
and labour representatives to alleviate pressures on slot allocations,
provide indirect or direct financial support and manage airlines'
cost bases. Whilst easyJet's strong balance sheet means it
is in less need of such support, ready access to financial markets
may be required in downside scenarios particularly to enable monetisation
of its unencumbered fleet. An extension of slot alleviation beyond
the current provisions to June 2020 in Europe is also likely to be important.
LIQUIDITY
easyJet currently has significant levels of liquidity of GBP2.0
billion, comprising cash of GBP1.6 billion and a committed
and undrawn syndicated credit facility of $500 million.
With total available funds representing around 31% of fiscal 2019
revenues easyJet's liquidity is in the upper tier of global airlines.
Under normal market conditions this would be adequate and Moody's
considers easyJet's current liquidity capable of supporting the
company for a period of partial or total aircraft grounding in line with
base case assumptions. However a more severe downside with extended
groundings into Q3 would likely start to pressurise the company's
current resources.
In this context Moody's expects easyJet to take further actions
to strengthen its liquidity. Of critical importance is the company's
fleet flexibility, with 232 owned aircraft out of a total of 331
as at 30 September 2019. The company's high proportion of
unencumbered fleet valued at in excess of GBP4 billion should provide
the company with access to substantial additional sources of liquidity.
It also means its fixed costs are lower than most airlines due to limited
leasing expenses which will be critical in managing liquidity during a
period of substantial aircraft groundings.
The profile and financial metrics of easyJet in a post-crisis environment
are subject to high uncertainty but Moody's expects that the company
would ultimately be in a position to gain share and recover its financial
metrics over time, depending on the severity of the current crisis.
The review process will be focusing on (i) the current market situation
with a review of current passenger traffic conditions and pre-booking
trends for the next few weeks, (ii) the liquidity measures taken
by the company and their impact on the company's balance sheet,
(iii) other measures being taken by the company to alleviate balance sheet
and credit metrics stress.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP / DOWN
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought
under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and passenger
volumes return to more normal levels. At this point Moody's
would evaluate the balance sheet and liquidity strength of the company
and positive rating pressure would require evidence that the company is
capable of substantially recovering its financial metrics and restoring
liquidity headroom within a 1-2 year time horizon.
Moody's could downgrade easyJet if:
• there are expectations of deeper and longer declines in passenger
volumes including a material extension into Q3 2020 as a result of the
coronavirus outbreak, particularly if not matched by additional
sources of liquidity
• failure of the company to secure additional material liquidity
or a weakness in the market for aircraft financing restricting easyJet's
ability to utilise its unencumbered fleet to generate additional funds
• wider liquidity concerns increase, for instance due to cost
inflexibility or restrictions on cash bookings receipts from credit card
providers
• there are clear expectations that the company will not be able
to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Baa2 rating following
the coronavirus outbreak, in particular if:
- gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably above 3x
- retained cash flow / debt is expected to be sustainably below
25%
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
easyJet complied with the applicable 2016 UK Corporate Governance Code
throughout fiscal 2019.
easyJet has committed to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions on all
flights across its network through the purchase of carbon offsets since
November 2019.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline
Industry published in April 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Established in 1995, easyJet Plc is one of the largest low-cost
airlines in Europe, with around 96 million passengers, sales
of GBP6.4 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBIT of
GBP490 million in fiscal 2019. easyJet is listed on the London
Stock Exchange, and the family of the founder, Sir Stelios
Haji-Ioannou, remains the largest shareholder of the group,
with a stake of 33.7%.
AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: easyJet Plc
.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa2
from Baa1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: easyJet Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Martin Robert Hallmark
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454