Moody's downgrades eight Omani corporates to Ba2 following sovereign downgrade

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses. Enter the

characters you see Can't read?

Try a new set Send Cancel Email Research Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings. OK Thank you! You have successfully sent the research.

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Dhofar Power Company SAOC Lamar Funding Limited Majan Electricity Company SAOC Mazoon Assets Company S.A.O.C Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC Muscat Electricity Distribution Company SAOC Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G. OmGrid Funding Limited Oztel Holdings SPC Limited Rural Areas Electricity Company SAOC Related Research Credit Opinion: Muscat Electricity Distribution Company SAOC: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Majan Electricity Company SAOC: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Rural Areas Electricity Company SAOC: Update to credit analysis Rating Action: Moody's downgrades eight Omani corporates to Ba2 following sovereign downgrade 10 Mar 2020 London, 10 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings of eight non-financial corporates domiciled in Oman. The rating action is a direct consequence of the downgrade of the Government of Oman, on 5 March 2020, to Ba2 from Ba1 with a stable outlook. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release published on 5 March 2020: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_419047. Moody's downgraded the ratings of the following eight corporates to Ba2 from Ba1 with stable outlooks because of their concentration of cash flows and operations in Oman: • Dhofar Power Company SAOC (DPC) • Majan Electricity Company SAOC (MJEC) • Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC (MZEC) • Muscat Electricity Distribution Company SAOC (MEDC) • Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC (OETC) • Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC (OPWP) • Rural Areas Electricity Company SAOC (Tanweer) • Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G. (Omantel) Full details of the rating actions for the affected entities can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC, OPWP and Tanweer are constrained by the sovereign rating because of their significant exposure to the Omani government in the form of subsidies and whose credit standing has been weakening (OETC and OPWP being indirectly exposed). In particular, recurring delays in the payment of subsidies to DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC and Tanweer have negatively affected these companies' liquidity as demonstrated by their increased reliance on short-term working capital facilities. MJEC, MZEC and MEDC are subject to additional liquidity pressure because of increased reliance on short-term funding in the anticipation of their -- now delayed -- privatization. DPC, MJEC, MZEC, OETC and Tanweer also face high capital expenditures requirements until at least 2021 with associated funding requirements and increases in leverage. The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC, OPWP and Tanweer remain supported by (1) the stable and transparent regulatory framework for the electricity sector and the independence of the regulator; (2) the cost-recovery mechanisms of the regulatory framework; (3) the low business risk profile of the electricity transmission, distribution and supply activities and (4) their respective monopoly positions in Oman. Their stable outlooks are in line with that of the sovereign rating. The rating of Omantel is constrained by the rating of the Omani government because the company generates most of its cash flows in Oman. The downgrade of the baseline credit assessment (BCA) to ba2 from ba1 and corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba1 also reflects a weakening in Omantel's operating performance driven by a decline in the higher margin mobile business as experienced across the mobile sector. This decline has been offset by an increase in low margin revenues such as hubbing, resulting in increase in cost of sales and thereby reducing EBITDA margins. Moody's expects Omantel's Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA to increase to above 3.0x for fiscal-year ending December 2019 from 2.9x a year earlier and Moody's adjusted RCF to debt to decrease below 20% for the same period from 21.6% a year earlier. The rating of Omantel remains supported by the company's (1) dominant market position in the Omani telecommunications market; (2) industry leading, albeit slightly declining, Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins around 50% (excluding royalty charges); and (3) good liquidity. Omantel's stable outlook is in line with that of the sovereign rating. Moody's classifies DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC, OPWP, Tanweer and Omantel as government-related issuers (GRI) that benefit from credit linkages with the Government of Oman. All of the corporates' baseline credit assessments (BCA) have been downgraded to ba2 from ba1 in line with their final rating. GRI assumptions for DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC and OETC include 'high' likelihood of extraordinary government support and 'very high' default dependence with the government. GRI assumptions for OPWP and Tanweer include 'very high' likelihood of extraordinary government support and 'very high' default dependence with the government. GRI assumptions for Omantel include 'strong' likelihood of extraordinary government support and 'high' default dependence with the government. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC, OPWP and Tanweer could be upgraded if Oman's long-term issuer rating was upgraded. This would also require no material deterioration in the companies' operating and financial performance as well as stronger liquidity profiles. The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC, OPWP and Tanweer could be downgraded in case of a further downgrade of Oman's sovereign rating or in case of adverse changes in the regulatory framework. In addition, the BCAs of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC and Tanweer could be lowered as a result of (1) weakening liquidity profiles or (2) weakening credit metrics such that (CFO pre-WC + Interest) / Interest (3-year average) drops below 2.0x; (CFO pre-WC -- Dividends) / Debt (3-year average) drops below 0%; or Debt/Capitalisation (3-year average) rises to above 65%. The BCA of OETC could be lowered as a result of (1) a weakening liquidity profile or (2) weakening credit metrics such that net debt/fixed assets (3-year average) rises above 85%; FFO/net debt (3-year average) falls below 5%; or FFO interest coverage (3-year average) falls below 2.0x. Omantel's rating is constrained to Ba2 by the Government of Oman's sovereign rating. We could consider Omantel being rated above the Omani sovereign rating should its baseline credit assessment align with a strongly positioned ba1 and if there is at least an equal balance between free cash flow generated in Oman and dividend flowing from Zain (net of interest expense) through Oztel to Omantel. In addition, an upgrade of Omantel's CFR would require Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to be below 3.0x and Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/debt above 25%. Downward rating pressure on Omantel could occur if the Government of Oman's sovereign rating is downgraded. Similarly, Omantel's CFR could come under downward pressure if its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 3.5x , likely resulting in a downgrade to its BCA. A Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/debt below 20% could also exert negative pressure on the company's BCA. Any adverse government influence/inference with respect to Omantel's financial policies or operating strength could also lead to downward pressure on the company's BCA. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Downgrades: ..Issuer: Lamar Funding Limited ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 ..Issuer: Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC ....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD ....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 ..Issuer: OmGrid Funding Limited ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 ..Issuer: Dhofar Power Company SAOC ....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 ..Issuer: Majan Electricity Company SAOC ....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 ..Issuer: Muscat Electricity Distribution Company SAOC ....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 ..Issuer: Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC ....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 ..Issuer: Rural Areas Electricity Company SAOC ....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 ..Issuer: Mazoon Assets Company S.A.O.C ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 ..Issuer: Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC ....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD ....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 ..Issuer: Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G. ....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD ....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 ..Issuer: Oztel Holdings SPC Limited ....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Lamar Funding Limited ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative ..Issuer: Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative ..Issuer: OmGrid Funding Limited ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative ..Issuer: Dhofar Power Company SAOC ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative ..Issuer: Majan Electricity Company SAOC ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative ..Issuer: Muscat Electricity Distribution Company SAOC ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative ..Issuer: Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative ..Issuer: Rural Areas Electricity Company SAOC ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative ..Issuer: Mazoon Assets Company S.A.O.C ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative ..Issuer: Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative ..Issuer: Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G. ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative ..Issuer: Oztel Holdings SPC Limited ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative The principal methodologies used in rating Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC, Lamar Funding Limited and OmGrid Funding Limited were Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. The principal methodologies used in rating Dhofar Power Company SAOC, Majan Electricity Company SAOC, Muscat Electricity Distribution Company SAOC, Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC, Rural Areas Electricity Company SAOC, Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC and Mazoon Assets Company S.A.O.C were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. The principal methodologies used in rating Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G. and Oztel Holdings SPC Limited were Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. The Local Market analyst for Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC, Dhofar Power Company SAOC, Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC, Mazoon Assets Company S.A.O.C, Lamar Funding Limited and OmGrid Funding Limited is Thomas Le Guay, +971 (423) 795-45. The Local Market analyst for Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G. and Oztel Holdings SPC Limited is Julien Haddad, +971 (423) 795-39. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Julia Pribytkova

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​