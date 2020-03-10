Moody's downgrades eight Omani corporates to Ba2 following sovereign downgrade

London, 10 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the ratings of eight non-financial corporates
domiciled in Oman.
The rating action is a direct consequence of the downgrade of the Government
of Oman, on 5 March 2020, to Ba2 from Ba1 with a stable outlook.
For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer
to Moody's press release published on 5 March 2020: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_419047.
Moody's downgraded the ratings of the following eight corporates
to Ba2 from Ba1 with stable outlooks because of their concentration of
cash flows and operations in Oman:
• Dhofar Power Company SAOC (DPC)
• Majan Electricity Company SAOC (MJEC)
• Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC (MZEC)
• Muscat Electricity Distribution Company SAOC (MEDC)
• Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC (OETC)
• Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC (OPWP)
• Rural Areas Electricity Company SAOC (Tanweer)
• Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G.
(Omantel)
Full details of the rating actions for the affected entities can be found
at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC,
OPWP and Tanweer are constrained by the sovereign rating because of their
significant exposure to the Omani government in the form of subsidies
and whose credit standing has been weakening (OETC and OPWP being indirectly
exposed). In particular, recurring delays in the payment
of subsidies to DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC and Tanweer have
negatively affected these companies' liquidity as demonstrated by
their increased reliance on short-term working capital facilities.
MJEC, MZEC and MEDC are subject to additional liquidity pressure
because of increased reliance on short-term funding in the anticipation
of their -- now delayed -- privatization. DPC,
MJEC, MZEC, OETC and Tanweer also face high capital expenditures
requirements until at least 2021 with associated funding requirements
and increases in leverage.
The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC,
OPWP and Tanweer remain supported by (1) the stable and transparent regulatory
framework for the electricity sector and the independence of the regulator;
(2) the cost-recovery mechanisms of the regulatory framework;
(3) the low business risk profile of the electricity transmission,
distribution and supply activities and (4) their respective monopoly positions
in Oman. Their stable outlooks are in line with that of the sovereign
rating.
The rating of Omantel is constrained by the rating of the Omani government
because the company generates most of its cash flows in Oman. The
downgrade of the baseline credit assessment (BCA) to ba2 from ba1 and
corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba1 also reflects a weakening
in Omantel's operating performance driven by a decline in the higher
margin mobile business as experienced across the mobile sector.
This decline has been offset by an increase in low margin revenues such
as hubbing, resulting in increase in cost of sales and thereby reducing
EBITDA margins. Moody's expects Omantel's Moody's
adjusted debt to EBITDA to increase to above 3.0x for fiscal-year
ending December 2019 from 2.9x a year earlier and Moody's
adjusted RCF to debt to decrease below 20% for the same period
from 21.6% a year earlier. The rating of Omantel
remains supported by the company's (1) dominant market position
in the Omani telecommunications market; (2) industry leading,
albeit slightly declining, Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins
around 50% (excluding royalty charges); and (3) good liquidity.
Omantel's stable outlook is in line with that of the sovereign rating.
Moody's classifies DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC,
OPWP, Tanweer and Omantel as government-related issuers (GRI)
that benefit from credit linkages with the Government of Oman.
All of the corporates' baseline credit assessments (BCA) have been downgraded
to ba2 from ba1 in line with their final rating. GRI assumptions
for DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC and OETC include 'high' likelihood
of extraordinary government support and 'very high' default dependence
with the government. GRI assumptions for OPWP and Tanweer include
'very high' likelihood of extraordinary government support and 'very high'
default dependence with the government. GRI assumptions for Omantel
include 'strong' likelihood of extraordinary government support and 'high'
default dependence with the government.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC,
OPWP and Tanweer could be upgraded if Oman's long-term issuer rating
was upgraded. This would also require no material deterioration
in the companies' operating and financial performance as well as stronger
liquidity profiles.
The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC,
OPWP and Tanweer could be downgraded in case of a further downgrade of
Oman's sovereign rating or in case of adverse changes in the regulatory
framework.
In addition, the BCAs of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC
and Tanweer could be lowered as a result of (1) weakening liquidity profiles
or (2) weakening credit metrics such that (CFO pre-WC + Interest)
/ Interest (3-year average) drops below 2.0x; (CFO
pre-WC -- Dividends) / Debt (3-year average)
drops below 0%; or Debt/Capitalisation (3-year average)
rises to above 65%.
The BCA of OETC could be lowered as a result of (1) a weakening liquidity
profile or (2) weakening credit metrics such that net debt/fixed assets
(3-year average) rises above 85%; FFO/net debt (3-year
average) falls below 5%; or FFO interest coverage (3-year
average) falls below 2.0x.
Omantel's rating is constrained to Ba2 by the Government of Oman's sovereign
rating.
We could consider Omantel being rated above the Omani sovereign rating
should its baseline credit assessment align with a strongly positioned
ba1 and if there is at least an equal balance between free cash flow generated
in Oman and dividend flowing from Zain (net of interest expense) through
Oztel to Omantel. In addition, an upgrade of Omantel's CFR
would require Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to be below 3.0x
and Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/debt above 25%.
Downward rating pressure on Omantel could occur if the Government of Oman's
sovereign rating is downgraded. Similarly, Omantel's CFR
could come under downward pressure if its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA
exceeds 3.5x , likely resulting in a downgrade to its BCA.
A Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/debt below 20% could
also exert negative pressure on the company's BCA.
Any adverse government influence/inference with respect to Omantel's financial
policies or operating strength could also lead to downward pressure on
the company's BCA.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Lamar Funding Limited
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1
..Issuer: Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2 from Ba1
..Issuer: OmGrid Funding Limited
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1
..Issuer: Dhofar Power Company SAOC
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2 from Ba1
..Issuer: Majan Electricity Company SAOC
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2 from Ba1
..Issuer: Muscat Electricity Distribution Company
SAOC
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2 from Ba1
..Issuer: Oman Power and Water Procurement Company
SAOC
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2 from Ba1
..Issuer: Rural Areas Electricity Company SAOC
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2 from Ba1
..Issuer: Mazoon Assets Company S.A.O.C
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1
..Issuer: Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2 from Ba1
..Issuer: Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G.
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2 from Ba1
..Issuer: Oztel Holdings SPC Limited
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Lamar Funding Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: OmGrid Funding Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Dhofar Power Company SAOC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Majan Electricity Company SAOC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Muscat Electricity Distribution Company
SAOC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Oman Power and Water Procurement Company
SAOC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Rural Areas Electricity Company SAOC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Mazoon Assets Company S.A.O.C
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Oztel Holdings SPC Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
The principal methodologies used in rating Oman Electricity Transmission
Company SAOC, Lamar Funding Limited and OmGrid Funding Limited were
Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017, and
Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020.
The principal methodologies used in rating Dhofar Power Company SAOC,
Majan Electricity Company SAOC, Muscat Electricity Distribution
Company SAOC, Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC,
Rural Areas Electricity Company SAOC, Mazoon Electricity Company
SAOC and Mazoon Assets Company S.A.O.C were Regulated
Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017, and Government-Related
Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. The principal methodologies
used in rating Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G.
and Oztel Holdings SPC Limited were Telecommunications Service Providers
published in January 2017, and Government-Related Issuers
Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
The Local Market analyst for Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC,
Dhofar Power Company SAOC, Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC,
Mazoon Assets Company S.A.O.C, Lamar Funding
Limited and OmGrid Funding Limited is Thomas Le Guay, +971
(423) 795-45.
The Local Market analyst for Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G.
and Oztel Holdings SPC Limited is Julien Haddad, +971 (423)
795-39.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Julia Pribytkova
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454