Moody's downgrades eight classes of MSBAM 2012-C5

Approximately $147 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings on eight classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2012-C5 ("MSBAM 2012-C5"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-C5 as follows:

Cl. C, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Oct 13, 2022 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Oct 13, 2022 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Oct 13, 2022 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Oct 13, 2022 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)

Cl. G, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Oct 13, 2022 Affirmed B1 (sf)

Cl. H, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Oct 13, 2022 Affirmed B3 (sf)

Cl. PST, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Oct 13, 2022 Downgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. X-C*, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Oct 13, 2022 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes, Cl. C through Cl. H, were downgraded due to a high Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio on the pool as well as interest shortfall risks stemming from tenant concentration concerns on the largest remaining loan and the two loans in special servicing (29% of the pool) that have been deemed non-recoverable. The largest loan in the pool (Legg Mason Tower – 70% of the pool) is secured by an office property with significant single tenant concentration (44% of the property's NRA expiring in August 2024). This loan may be at heightened risk of default after the current tenant's lease expiration date if the borrower is unable to re-lease the space. Cl. C has paid down 59% from its original principal balance and any principal proceeds will be first distributed pro-rata to Cl. C and Cl. PST (which represents an exchangeable portion of Cl. C). Despite the hyper-amortization of the Legg Mason loan, Cl. C and Cl. PST may still be outstanding upon the lease expiration of the largest tenant.

The rating on one IO class, Cl. X-C, was downgraded due to both principal paydowns of higher quality reference classes and a decline in the credit quality of its reference classes. The IO class references all P&I classes including Cl. J, which is not rated by Moody's.

The rating on the exchangeable class (Cl. PST) was downgraded due to principal paydowns of higher quality reference classes and a decline in the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable class.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 19.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 17.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 2.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 2.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization or a significant improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 17, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 86% to $191 million from $1.35 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by four remaining mortgage loans.

As of the February 2023 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $3.0 million. While interest shortfalls impact up to Cl. E, the class received 93% of its monthly interest due as of the February 2023 remittance report. The shortfalls at Cl. E were caused by the servicer's reimbursement from outstanding loan advances on the specially serviced loans.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $1.5 million (for a loss severity of 19%). Two loans, constituting 29% of the pool, are currently in special servicing and both special serviced loans have been deemed non-recoverable by the master servicer as of the February 2023 remittance report.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Distrikt Hotel Loan ($33.0 million -- 17.3% of the pooled balance), which is secured by the leasehold interest in a 32 story, full-service hotel located in the Times Square neighborhood of New York, New York. The property operates under a Hilton flag as part of their "Tapestry Collection." The collateral is subject to a ground lease with an expiration in April 2111 with a current ground lease payment of $825,000, increasing to 907,500 in years 11 through 15 with subsequent increases thereafter. The property's performance has generally declined since 2013, due to lower revenue per available room (RevPAR). The August 2022 trailing twelve month (TTM) occupancy, ADR and RevPAR were 66.1%, $180.10 and $119.00, respectively, compared to 93.9%, $192.85 and $181.03 for the same period ending March 2020. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2020 due to imminent monetary default in relation to the coronavirus outbreak and is last paid through the September 2020 payment date. The special servicer commentary indicates a receiver is in-place and they are currently pursuing legal remedies. The most recently reported appraisal value in November 2022 was 30% above the outstanding loan balance, however, the loan has accrued over $6 million in outstanding loan advances.

The other specially serviced loan is the Chatham Village Loan ($22.3 million -- 11.7% of the pool), which is secured by a retail property on the south side of Chicago, Illinois. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2021 due to payment default and is last paid through January 2022. The property had faced declining net operating income (NOI) since 2014 and the property was 77% leased as of September 2021, compared to 79% in March 2020 and 92% at securitization. The most recent appraisal value from August 2022 was 30% lower than the outstanding loan amount and the loan has accrued approximately $1.5 million in loan advances. Special servicer commentary indicates that foreclosure was initiated, however, the borrower filed bankruptcy.

Moody's estimates an aggregate $30.7 million loss for the specially serviced loans (56% expected loss on average).

The two performing loans represent 71% of the pool balance.

The largest performing loan is the Legg Mason Tower Loan ($132.7 million -- 69.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 24-story, 612,613 SF, Class A multi-tenant office building located in the Harbor East waterfront of Baltimore, Maryland. The property is part of a three unit condominium structure that includes office space, 18,988 SF of ground and second floor retail space, and a 1,145 space subterranean parking garage shared with the adjacent Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore. The property was 99% leased as of September 2022 compared to 100% in September 2020 and 85% at securitization. The largest tenant, Legg Mason, had previously downsized its space from 374,598 SF to 269,2756 SF (currently 44% of NRA expiring in August 2024). Legg Mason reportedly subleases at least an additional 46,981 SF to other tenants. Legg Mason had previously subleased their space in 2009 to various tenants such as Johns Hopkins University (still subleasing) and One Main Financial (signed a direct lease for 18% of NRA). Franklin Templeton, which acquired Legg Mason during 2020, announced that it will lease office space at the Wills Wharf development along the Baltimore waterfront. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized 26% since securitization. The loan has passed its anticipated repayment date (ARD) date of July 2022 and is now in its hyper-amortization period with a legal final maturity in July 2027. After the ARD the interest rate increased to the greater of (i) 4.550% plus 3.000% and (ii) the sum of (x) the then applicable treasury rate plus (y) then current five-year mid swap rate spread, but in no event will the revised interest rate exceed 9.550%. The property faces significant rollover risk stemming from the largest tenant, however, the loan reported a 2.00X NOI DSCR in September 2022 (based on its 25-year amortization period prior to the ARD) and is expected to amortize further based on the property's current net cash flow and ARD structure. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 134% and 0.81X, respectively compared to 97% and 1.03X at the last review.

The other performing loan is the CVS – Charlotte, NC Loan ($2.9 million -- 1.5% of the pool), which is secured by a single tenant retail building 100% occupied by CVS with a lease expiration in January 2030. The property is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The loan has amortized 19% since securitization and matures in July 2025. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 83% and 1.20X, respectively, compared to 84% and 1.19X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

