Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades eir's debt instrument ratings to B2; affirms B1 CFR, stable outlook

14 Mar 2022

Milan, March 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited ("eir", "the company" or "the group"), the parent company of Eircom Ltd, the Irish integrated telecommunications provider. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B2 from B1 the backed senior secured rating at eircom Finance Designated Activity Company, and the backed senior secured bank credit facility at eircom Finco S.a.r.l. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

The rating action follows the reporting of eir's 2021 results[1], which showed growth in revenue and EBITDA of 11% and 6%, respectively, in the quarter ending December 2021, mostly driven by the contribution of acquired assets.

The company also provided additional details on the creation of Fibre Network Ireland (FibreCo), the new joint venture with InfraVia Capital Partners (Infravia), a leading independent private equity firm specialized in infrastructure and technology investments. The creation of the joint venture was announced in February 2022, with Infravia buying a 49% stake from eir. The sale of the minority stake is subject to EU competition clearance and should close by June 2022.

Proceeds from the transaction include cash from the equity sale, and cash proceeds from a new €765 million debt facility at FibreCo level.

"The sale of a minority stake in FibreCo will weaken eir's business model and increase the group's complexity, at a time when leverage remains high for the rating. However, the affirmation of the B1 CFR reflects the company's growing margins and sustained positive free cash flow generation," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for eir.

"The downgrade of the backed senior secured debt instrument ratings to B2 from B1 reflects that following the placement of new debt at FibreCo level, an operating company closer to the best quality assets within the group, the debtholders at holding company level will become structurally subordinated," adds Mr Bisagno.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF B1 CFR

The affirmation of eir's B1 CFR reflects its steady operating performance with revenue and EBITDA growing by 5% in 2021, as of year end December 2021. The increase was driven by the positive contribution from Evros Technology Group and the positive product mix on the back of higher fiber contribution; partially offset by lower organic revenues. Free cash flow before shareholder distributions remained positive at approximately €180 million, while Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA was marginally higher at around 5.1x (from 4.9x based on the previous year end closing at June 2020), due to higher lease obligations.

Moody's has factored into its decision the corporate governance considerations associated with the company's financial strategy and risk management, as well as its organizational structure. The structural separation of eir's network with the creation of FiberCo, alongside the sale of a 49.9% stake to Infravia will dilute its ownership in key infrastructure assets, which benefit from a more predictable cash flow generation capacity than the telecom service operations. In addition, the transaction adds analytical complexity, as the company will fully consolidate an asset that it does not fully own.

Moody's understands that proceeds from new debt at FiberCo will be used to repay an equivalent amount of debt at holding company level, such that consolidated leverage remains unchanged. While the use of proceeds from the sale of the 49% stake in FibreCo has not yet been determined, Moody's believes that the most likely use of proceeds will be a shareholder distribution, in line with recent transactions such as the disposal of towers completed in 2020.

The group's leverage on a pro rata consolidated basis assuming a 51% proportional contribution from FiberCo, will be broadly similar to leverage on a fully consolidated basis, as the dilution in consolidated EBITDA would be partially offset by increased debt at the FiberCo level. The rating agency also assumes that there will be no dividends paid to Infravia over 2022-2026 because free cash flow generation at FibreCo will be negative, owing to the high capex requirements.

Moody's anticipates EBITDA to remain stable over 2022-2023, driven by growth in fiber connections with more customers migrating from copper to FTTH and FTTC, and ongoing focus on cost optimization. This will be offset by ongoing revenue pressure due to regulatory headwinds on wholesale access, and the ongoing price competition.

The rating agency has assumed capital spending in line with the company's guidance of 21%-23% of revenue, with a significant part of it related to the development of the FTTH broadband network in Ireland. Free cash flow before shareholder distributions and spectrum payments should remain positive at around €150 million each year, although the company's appetite for shareholder distributions will constrain the pace of leverage reduction. As a result, eir's Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA will remain at around 5.0x, leaving the company weakly positioned in the rating category.

The B1 rating reflects (1) the company's integrated business model and improving network quality, (2) its leading position in the fixed line market as Ireland's incumbent operator; (3) its position as the third-largest operator in the mobile segment and (4) its positive free cash flow generation (FCF). The rating also reflects (1) eir's moderate leverage and its appetite for material shareholder distributions; (2) its exposure to the highly competitive environment in the Irish market, which results in persistent revenue pressure; (3) and its progressive transition to an asset light business model, which increases both its business risk and the complexity of its group structure.

-- RATIONALE FOR DOWNGRADE OF DEBT INSTRUMENT RATINGS TO B2 FROM B1

Moody's has downgraded the debt instrument ratings to B2 from B1 owing to the increased structural subordination for the existing lenders to the new debt raised at FibreCo level. The new debt is closer to the group's strategic assets, with FibreCo generating around 25% of eir's consolidated EBITDA. Moody's understands that FibreCo will be a restricted subsidiary under the existing documentation, but will not provide an upstream guarantee to the holding company obligations.

LIQUIDITY

eir's adequate liquidity is supported by its cash balance of €287 million as of December 2021, a €50 million undrawn revolving credit facility expiring in October 2023 (with a springing financial covenant for drawings above 40%, based on net senior secured leverage below 7.5x ) and Moody's expectation of FCF (before shareholder distributions) of around €150 million each year over 2022-2023. Following the refinancing in 2019, the company has no debt maturities until November 2024, when the €350 million backed senior secured bond matures.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

While eir is weakly positioned in the rating category, the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to generate positive FCF and calibrate shareholder distributions in line with its stated 3.5x-4.0x net leverage target.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Following the sale of the minority equity stake in FibreCo, Moody's has tightened the leverage thresholds by 0.25x, to reflect the increased business risk owing to the partial sale of a strategic asset and the increased complexity of the group structure.

Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely given the company's financial policy that targets a net reported leverage between 3.5x and 4.0x (equivalent to a Moody's adjusted leverage of around 5.0x). However, overtime it could develop if the company operates under a more conservative financial policy, and operating performance improves such that eir's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 4.0x (before 4.25x) and retained cash flow/debt remains above 15%, both on a sustained basis.

The company is weakly positioned in the rating category and further downward pressure could develop if its operating performance weakens, with pressure on revenue or a deterioration in either margins or main KPIs (subscriber growth, average revenue per user [ARPU], market share), leading to a deterioration in credit metrics, including adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining sustainably above 4.75x (before 5.0x), retained cash flow/debt remaining consistently below 10% and negative FCF.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

Downgrades:

..Issuer: eircom Finance Designated Activity Company

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 from B1

..Issuer: eircom Finco S.a.r.l.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: eircom Finance Designated Activity Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: eircom Finco S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited is the parent company of Eircom Ltd, an integrated telecommunications provider that offers quad-play bundles, including high-speed broadband, and mobile, TV and sports content, over its convergent fixed and mobile networks. eir is the principal provider of fixed-line telecommunications services in Ireland. As of September 2021, the company had a 42.8% share of the Irish retail fixed-line revenue market and 28.2% of retail fixed-line broadband market (66% of total fixed-line broadband market) (according to ComReg). eir also provides access to its network via its wholesale division (at a lower margin than retail). The group is the third-largest mobile operator in Ireland, with a subscription market share of around 21.6%. In 2021, the company reported revenue of €1,264 million and EBITDA of €632 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.eir.ie/investorrelations/reports/2021/. Company website 08-Mar-2022.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ernesto Bisagno, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

