Moody's downgrades five CMBS classes of MSC 2019-NUGS

Approximately $252 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings on five classes in Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2019-NUGS as follows:

Cl. A, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Confirmed at Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Confirmed at A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Confirmed at Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Confirmed at Ba3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were downgraded due to an increase in Moody's LTV as a result of decline in performance. This floating rate loan transferred to special servicing in December 2022 after being unable to pay off the loan at its first extended maturity date. As of the February 2023 remittance statement, the loan remained current on its interest-only debt service payments and is classified as performing maturity balloon.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization or a significant improvement in the loan's performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a further decline in actual or expected performance of the loan or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 15, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance remains unchanged at $277.1 million from securitization. The 5-year (including three one-year extensions with a final maturity date in December 2024), interest only, floating rate loan is secured by a 1,195,149 square feet (SF), Class A, office property comprised of 52-story tower and an adjoining 12-story garage located in the central business district (CBD) of Denver, Colorado. In addition, the property is encumbered by $50.6 million of non-pooled B-note and $45.3 million of non-pooled mezzanine debt.

The loan transferred to special servicing in December 2022 due to maturity default. The borrower previously exercised the loan's first extension option which extended the maturity date by one year, from December 2021 to December 2022. While the borrower had the second one-year extension option, the borrower didn't exercise the option largely due to increased interest rates and costs associated with an interest rate protection agreement for the extended term. The loan required an extension term strike rate that would result in a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.05x based on the total debt. While the senior mortgage loan balance of $277.1 million had a net operating income (NOI) DSCR above this threshold at current one-month LIBOR rates, the total debt DSCR would be below 1.00X.

The property was 83% leased in June 2022 compared to 77% in December 2021 and 86% in December 2020. The lower occupancy has caused revenues to decline since securitization and the property's 2022 NOI was 8% below the NOI in 2021 and 11% below that of 2020. Some of the largest tenants at the property include Wells Fargo Bank (244,893 SF, 20.5% of NRA), WeWork (117,061 SF, 9.8% of NRA), Bryan Cave HRO (98,192 SF, 8.2% of NRA), and Cimarex Energy Co (88,134 SF, 7.4% of NRA). With respect to the largest tenant, Wells Fargo Bank, 69,778 SF of their leases will expire in December 2023 and the remaining 175,115 SF will expire in December 2028.

The property is well-located in the Denver CBD, however, the Denver office market vacancies have increased since securitization. According to CBRE, the Downtown submarket in Denver, Colorado included 27.6 million SF of Class A office space in Q4 2022 with a vacancy of 22.5%, compared to a vacancy rate of 10.8% in 2019.

Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage balance is 135% based on our Moody's Value. Adjusted Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage balance is 118% based on our Moody's Value using a cap rate adjusted for the current interest rate environment. The loan is classified as "performing maturity balloon" and is current on its interest-only debt service payments through the February 2023 remittance date and there is outstanding interest shortfalls totaling $3,105 affecting up to Cl. F and no losses have been realized as of the current distribution date.

