Moody's downgrades five UK hospital PFIs to A2; outlook changed to stable

London, 20 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded the underlying and backed ratings of five UK hospital Private
Finance Initiative (PFI) project issuers: Criterion Healthcare PLC
(Criterion Healthcare), Endeavour SCH PLC (Endeavour SCH),
Hospital Company (Dartford) Issuer Plc (The) (HC Dartford), Hospital
Company (Swindon and Marlborough) LTD (HC Swindon & Marlborough) and
Worcestershire Hospital SPC Plc (Worcestershire Hospital), to A2
from A1. The outlook on these issuers has been changed to stable,
from negative.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions follows Moody's 16 October downgrade of the United
Kingdom's issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Aa3 from Aa2,
and change in outlook to stable from negative. For more details,
please refer to the related United Kingdom announcement on this link https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_434172
The rating actions reflect that Moody's assessment of the credit quality
of the National Health Service (NHS) trust or NHS Foundation trust off-taker
on each of the projects is linked to the UK government rating, and
that the revised off-taker credit quality is a constraint for hospital
PFI issuers that were previously rated A1.
Criterion Healthcare, Endeavour SCH, HC Dartford, HC
Swindon & Marlborough and Worcestershire Hospital, are special
purpose companies formed to design, build and finance hospitals
and provide facilities management and maintenance services pursuant to
long-term availability-based concession agreements with
respective NHS trusts and NHS Foundation trusts.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely as the ratings are constrained by Moody's assessment
of the credit quality of the respective off-takers.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the sovereign rating of the Government
of the United Kingdom was downgraded or if there was a material operational
under-performance of a project company.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The rating outlook is stable, reflecting the stable outlook on the
UK government rating and the performance of each of the project companies.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Hospital Company (Dartford) Issuer Plc (The)
.... Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A2 from A1
....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A2 from A1
..Issuer: Criterion Healthcare PLC
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A2 from A1
....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A2 from A1
..Issuer: Endeavour SCH PLC
.... Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A2 from A1
....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A2 from A1
..Issuer: Hospital Company (Swindon and Marlborough)
LTD
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture
, Downgraded to A2 from A1
....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A2 from A1
..Issuer: Worcestershire Hospital SPC Plc
.... Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A2 from A1
....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A2 from A1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Hospital Company (Dartford) Issuer Plc (The)
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Criterion Healthcare PLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Endeavour SCH PLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Hospital Company (Swindon and Marlborough)
LTD
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Worcestershire Hospital SPC Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately
Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October
2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
