Moody's downgrades five classes and affirmed the ratings on five classes in UBS-Barclays 2012-C2

Approximately $322 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes and downgraded the ratings on five classes in UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-C2, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-C2:

Cl. A-S-EC, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2022 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B-EC, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2022 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. C-EC, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2022 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2022 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2022 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2022 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2022 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. EC, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2022 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2022 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2022 Affirmed Ca (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on two P&I classes were downgraded due to interest shortfall risks and the potential for higher losses as a result of all of the remaining loans being in special servicing. As of the December 2022 remittance, three specially serviced loan exposures, 53% of the pool, have been deemed non-recoverable and two additional specially serviced loans, 29% of the pool, have recently recognized appraisal reduction amounts due to recent appraisals valuing the properties near or below the outstanding loan balances. As a result, interest shortfalls have impacted up to Cl. B-EC and may increase if the remaining loans continue to be delinquent on their debt service payments. Furthermore, four of the specially serviced loan exposures (80% of the remaining pool) are secured by regional malls that have exhibited declining performance since 2019.

The ratings on five P&I classes were affirmed due to the ratings being consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The ratings on one IO class, Cl. X-A, was downgraded due to paydowns of highly rated classes and a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes

The ratings on one IO class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The ratings on one exchangeable class, Cl. EC, was downgraded due to the decline in credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 49.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 49.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 16.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 16.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization or a significant improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for particular specially serviced loans that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the December 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 73.5% to $322 million from $1.216 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by seven mortgage loans (including two cross-collateralized loans) that are currently in special servicing and have passed their initial scheduled maturity dates.

An aggregate realized loss of $42.4 million has been applied to the pool. Of the remaining specially serviced loans, four loan exposures, 53% of the pool, are already REO and have been deemed non-recoverable by the master servicer and two loans, 29% of the pool, have recently recognized appraisal reduction amounts based on their most recent appraisal values.

As of the December 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $10.7 million and impact up to Cl. B-EC. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue and likely increase due to the exposure to specially serviced loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications, extraordinary trust expenses and non-recoverable determinations.

The largest specially serviced exposure is the Louis Joliet Mall Loan ($85.0 million – 26.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 359,000 square foot (SF) portion of a 975,000 SF regional mall located in Joliet, Illinois. At securitization the mall was anchored by Macy's, Sears, JC Penney and Carson Pirie Scott & Co (all non-collateral). However, both Sears and Carson Pirie Scott & Co. closed their stores at this location in 2018. Two major collateral tenants, MC Sport and Toys R Us, also closed their stores in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The property performance has declined significantly in recent years due to lower revenues and the 2020 NOI declined 25% year over year and was 48% lower than in 2012. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 and became REO in January 2022. The loan was interest-only for the entire term and had an original loan maturity in July 2022. The most recent appraisal value was 43% below the outstanding loan balance and as of the December 2022 remittance statement the loan has been declared non-recoverable by the master servicer. Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Crystal Mall Loan ($81.0 million – 25.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 518,500 SF portion of a 783,300 SF super-regional mall located in Waterford, Connecticut. At securitization the mall contained three anchors: Macy's, Sears, and JC Penney (Macy's and Sears were non-collateral anchors). Sears closed its store at this location in 2018 and the space remains vacant. Property performance had declined significantly since securitization and the year-end 2021 NOI was 60% lower than 2012. The property's reported 2021 NOI DSCR was 0.80X, compared to 0.81X in December 2020 and 1.37X in December 2018. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 and became REO in November 2022. The most recent appraisal value was 78% below the outstanding loan balance and as of the December 2022 remittance statement the loan has been declared non-recoverable by the master servicer. Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The third largest loan in special servicing the Southland Center Mall Loan ($64.2 million – 19.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 611,000 SF portion of a 903,500 SF super-regional mall located in Taylor, Michigan. The mall is currently anchored by Macy's (non-collateral) and JC Penney. Other major tenants include Best Buy and a 12-screen, all-digital, Cinemark multiplex theater. As of December 2021, total mall occupancy was 91%, compared to 94% in December 2019 and 83% at securitization. For the trailing twelve month period ending September 2021 period, comparable in-line tenants occupying less than 10,000 sf, generated sales of $526 PSF, compared to $424 PSF for the FY 2019 and $374 PSF at securitization. The property's net operating income (NOI) has declined annually since 2019 but remains above levels at securitization. The full-year 2021 NOI was 9% higher than 2012 performance and the 2021 NOI DSCR was 1.79X. The loan sponsor is Brookfield Properties. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2022 and has now passed its original maturity date of July 2022. The loan has amortized 18% since securitization and was last paid through September 2022. As of the December 2022 a recent appraisal value was 42% below the value at securitization and slightly above the outstanding loan balance. As a result, the master servicer recognized a minimal appraisal reduction of $736,500. Special servicer commentary indicates potential resolutions discussions between the special servicer and the borrower are ongoing.

The fourth largest specially serviced loan is the Trenton Office Portfolio Loan ($59.6 million – 18.5% of the pool), which is secured by two Class-A midrise office buildings containing an aggregate 473,658 SF located in downtown Trenton, New Jersey. As of June 2022, the buildings were approximately 96% leased, unchanged since 2013. The largest tenant, the State of New Jersey, currently leases 86% of the portfolio's NRA. The loan transferred to special servicing in May and failed to payoff at its June 2022 maturity date and was subsequently extended to January 2023. The loan has amortized 19% since securitization and was last paid through November 2022.

The fifth specially serviced loan is the Westgate Mall ($29.0 million – 9.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 453,544 SF portion of a regional mall. The mall's anchors include non-collateral Dillard's and Belk, as well as JC Penney. A former anchor, Sears (193,000 SF), vacated in September 2018 and the space remains vacant. Major collateral tenants include: Bed Bath & Beyond (36,000 SF; lease expiration in January 2026) and Dick's Sporting Goods (lease expiration January 2030). As of June 2022, total occupancy was 94%, compared to 90% in December 2019, and 95% at closing. The property's performance has declined since 2012 due lower rental revenues, and 2021 NOI was 34% lower than in 2012. The December 2021 NOI DSCR was 1.41X, compared to 2.12X in 2012. The loan has amortized nearly 27% since securitization and has continued to be current on its monthly debt service payment after it failed to payoff at its July 2022 maturity date. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2022 and special servicer commentary indicates the loan Sponsor, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. ("CBL"), has expressed interest in transitioning the property to the borrower. Based on the recent appraisal value reported as of the December 2022 remittance report, the master servicer has already recognized $9 million appraisal reduction, which represents 31% of the outstanding loan balance.

The remaining specially serviced loan is the Neuro Care Medical Office ($3.3 million – 1.0% of the pool). The loan is secured by a two story medical building located in Canton, Ohio. The property is vacant due to a tenant bankruptcy and became REO earlier in 2022. The special servicer indicated a sale is anticipated within the next nine to twelve months.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

