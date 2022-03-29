Moody's downgrades five classes of COMM 2010-C1

Approximately $77.8 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings on five classes in COMM 2010-C1 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2010-C1 as follows:

Cl. D, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Oct 20, 2020 Confirmed at A3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Oct 20, 2020 Confirmed at Ba1 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Oct 20, 2020 Confirmed at B1 (sf)

Cl. G, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Oct 20, 2020 Confirmed at B3 (sf)

Cl. XW-B*, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Oct 20, 2020 Confirmed at B1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were downgraded due to the pool's exposure to an enclosed retail property (the remaining loan in the pool) that experienced recent declines in net operating income (NOI) and was modified after failing to pay-off at its original maturity date. The remaining loan is the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls with an extended maturity date of October 2023. As a result of the exposure to this loan, the remaining classes are at increased risk of interest shortfalls and the potential for higher expected losses if the performance of this enclosed retail property continues to decline and/or it is unable to pay off at its extended maturity date.

The rating on the IO Class (Cl. XW-B) was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes. The IO Class references all P&I classes including Cl. H, which is not rated by Moody's.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped United States' economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of CMBS. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss plus realized loss of 2.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 1.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since the remaining loan in the pool has been identified as a troubled loan. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from and troubled loans to the most junior class(es) and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior class(es).

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 11, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 89% to $94.9 million from $857 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by one remaining mortgage loan.

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for the remaining loan in the pool, the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls ($94.9 million – 100% of the pool), which is secured by an enclosed fashion outlet center located in Niagara, New York. The property is located approximately five miles east of Niagara Falls and the Canadian border. The loan sponsor is Macerich, which purchased the property in 2011 for $200 million and assumed the loan. As of June 2021, the property was 81% leased, compared to 92% as of March 2020. Property performance has deteriorated since 2018 and NOI declined 28% from 2018 to 2020, driven primarily by a significant decline in revenues. However, the loan has amortized or paid down 22% from securitization. The center has benefitted from its proximity to the Canadian border and Canadian visitors account for a significant portion of demand. The property was impacted significantly by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting US-Canadian border closure to non-essential traffic. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 for imminent maturity default. Due to the coronavirus's impact on the property and broader retail market, the borrower failed to payoff at its maturity date and a 3-year loan extension was implemented. The loan was returned to the master servicer in March 2021.

