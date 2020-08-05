Moody's downgrades five classes of small balance commercial loan ABS issued by Lehman Brothers

Approximately $89.9 million asset-backed securities affected
New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded ratings of five classes issued by Lehman Brothers Small Balance
Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-2
(Lehman 2007-2) and Lehman Brothers Small Balance Commercial Mortgage
Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-3 (Lehman 2007-3).
The deal is a securitization of small balance commercial real estate loans
and is serviced by PHH Mortgage Corporation, a wholly-owned
operating subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation.
The complete rating actions are as follow:
Issuer: Lehman Brothers Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2007-2
Cl. 1A3, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on May 5,
2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. 1A4, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on May 5,
2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Lehman Brothers Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2007-3
Cl. AJ, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Dec 2,
2015 Downgraded to B1 (sf)
Cl. M1, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Dec 2,
2015 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)
Cl. M2, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Dec 2,
2015 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade rating actions on Cl. 1A3 and Cl. 1A4 in the
Lehman 2007-2 transaction and Cl. AJ and Cl. M-1
in the Lehman 2007-3 transaction reflect the unpaid credit-related
basis risk interest shortfalls caused by the continued accrual of interest
on the outstanding shortfalls. The interest accrued on the credit-related
basis risk shortfall on Cl. AJ and Cl. M-1 in Lehman
2007-3 transaction is expected to continue to accrue at a high
rate due to the coupons on these bonds. For both the 2007-2
and the 2007-3 transactions, the credit-related basis
risk shortfalls are unlikely to be reimbursed because both transactions
are currently undercollateralized, the reserve accounts are empty
and a large portion of their respective pool balances is severely delinquent,
in foreclosure or in REO status. Further, interest shortfalls
owed on bonds are paid from the excess interest only after the reserve
has built to a pre-specified target amount. The risk of
future credit-related interest shortfalls is now significantly
elevated in the current environment.
The downgrade rating action on Cl. M-2 in Lehman 2007-3
transaction reflects continued deterioration of the pool performance.
In July, 22.6% of the pool balance is severely delinquent,
in foreclosure, or in REO status as compared with 11.6%
as of April. Further, the undercollateralization in this
transaction increased to -45.6% in July from -40.1%
in April. In the current environment, the risk of further
undercollaterization deterioration is heightened, affecting the
recovery on this bond.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of small businesses from the collapse in US economic activity
in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the
year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in May
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225856.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Better than expected pool performance and levels of credit enhancement
that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations
of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline below
Moody's expectations as a result of a decrease in seriously delinquent
loans, lower loss severities than expected on liquidated loans,
or fewer defaults than expected. Changes in servicer practices
leading to reimbursement or increased likelihood of reimbursement of credit-related
basis risk shortfalls could lead to rating upgrades.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against expected losses could drive the ratings down. Moody's expectation
of pool losses could increase as a result of an increase in seriously
delinquent loans and higher severities than expected on liquidated loans.
Further occurrence of credit-related basis risk shortfalls or changes
in servicer practices leading to higher likelihood of credit-related
basis risk shortfalls could lead to rating downgrades.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Moody's attempted but was not able to disclose the draft rating
action press release to the rated entity or its designated agent(s).
The rating action press release was issued with no amendment.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
