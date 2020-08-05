Moody's downgrades five classes of small balance commercial loan ABS issued by Lehman Brothers

Approximately $89.9 million asset-backed securities affected

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded ratings of five classes issued by Lehman Brothers Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-2 (Lehman 2007-2) and Lehman Brothers Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-3 (Lehman 2007-3). The deal is a securitization of small balance commercial real estate loans and is serviced by PHH Mortgage Corporation, a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation.

The complete rating actions are as follow:

Issuer: Lehman Brothers Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-2

Cl. 1A3, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on May 5, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. 1A4, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on May 5, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Lehman Brothers Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-3

Cl. AJ, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Dec 2, 2015 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. M1, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Dec 2, 2015 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. M2, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Dec 2, 2015 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade rating actions on Cl. 1A3 and Cl. 1A4 in the Lehman 2007-2 transaction and Cl. AJ and Cl. M-1 in the Lehman 2007-3 transaction reflect the unpaid credit-related basis risk interest shortfalls caused by the continued accrual of interest on the outstanding shortfalls. The interest accrued on the credit-related basis risk shortfall on Cl. AJ and Cl. M-1 in Lehman 2007-3 transaction is expected to continue to accrue at a high rate due to the coupons on these bonds. For both the 2007-2 and the 2007-3 transactions, the credit-related basis risk shortfalls are unlikely to be reimbursed because both transactions are currently undercollateralized, the reserve accounts are empty and a large portion of their respective pool balances is severely delinquent, in foreclosure or in REO status. Further, interest shortfalls owed on bonds are paid from the excess interest only after the reserve has built to a pre-specified target amount. The risk of future credit-related interest shortfalls is now significantly elevated in the current environment.

The downgrade rating action on Cl. M-2 in Lehman 2007-3 transaction reflects continued deterioration of the pool performance. In July, 22.6% of the pool balance is severely delinquent, in foreclosure, or in REO status as compared with 11.6% as of April. Further, the undercollateralization in this transaction increased to -45.6% in July from -40.1% in April. In the current environment, the risk of further undercollaterization deterioration is heightened, affecting the recovery on this bond.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of small businesses from the collapse in US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225856. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Better than expected pool performance and levels of credit enhancement that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline below Moody's expectations as a result of a decrease in seriously delinquent loans, lower loss severities than expected on liquidated loans, or fewer defaults than expected. Changes in servicer practices leading to reimbursement or increased likelihood of reimbursement of credit-related basis risk shortfalls could lead to rating upgrades.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against expected losses could drive the ratings down. Moody's expectation of pool losses could increase as a result of an increase in seriously delinquent loans and higher severities than expected on liquidated loans. Further occurrence of credit-related basis risk shortfalls or changes in servicer practices leading to higher likelihood of credit-related basis risk shortfalls could lead to rating downgrades.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Moody's attempted but was not able to disclose the draft rating action press release to the rated entity or its designated agent(s). The rating action press release was issued with no amendment.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

