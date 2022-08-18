Moody's downgrades four CMBS classes of GSMS 2012-BWTR

Approximately $82 million of structured securities affected

New York, August 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded four classes in GS Mortgage Securities Corporation Trust 2012-BWTR, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates Series 2012-BWTR as follows:

Cl. B, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Apr 5, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Apr 5, 2019 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Mar 4, 2021 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Apr 5, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on three P&I classes were downgraded due to heightened refinance risk at the loan's October 2022 maturity date due to the decline in performance in recent years and the uncertainty of the property's ability to recover to its financial performance prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Historically, the property's net cash flow (NCF) exhibited very stable operating performance from securitization through 2019. The property's reported NCF in 2020 was $30.9 million, compared to $32.3 million in 2012. However, the 2021 NCF was 24% lower than the historical NCF average between securitization and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic (between 2012 and 2019). Based on the first half performance in 2022, the annualized 2022 NCF would be at similar levels with that of 2021. The Bridgewater Commons loan remains current as of the August 2022 distribution date and had a NCF DSCR of 2.35X through the first half of 2022.

The property benefits from its location in Somerset County, one of the most affluent in the US with very strong demographics. Furthermore, the property has exhibited strong fundamentals and a proven track record of stable performance prior to the pandemic. In this credit rating action we considered qualitative and quantitative factors in relation to the senior-sequential structure and trophy/dominant nature of the asset, and we analyzed multiple scenarios to reflect various levels of stress in property values could impact loan proceeds at each rating level. However, the trust may be at increased risk of interest shortfalls if the borrower failed to pay off at its maturity and became delinquent on its debt service payments.

The rating on one interest-only (IO) class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to decline in the credit quality of the referenced class, Cl. B.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in defeasance or a significant improvement in the loan's performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a further decline in actual or expected performance of the loan or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the August 5, 2022 distribution date the transaction's certificate balance was $300 million, the same as at securitization. The 10-year, fixed rate loan is secured by fee simple interest in Bridgewater Commons Mall and mature in October 2022. The sponsor of the borrower is Four State Properties, LLC; a joint venture between Fourmall Acquisition, LLC (65%) and NYSTRS and JP Morgan & Chase Co. (35%). Fourmall Acquisition, LLC is a joint venture between the New York State Teachers' Retirement System (NYSTRS) and the Commingled Pension Trust Fund of JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, which is managed by JPMorgan Asset Management – Global Real Estate Assets.

The collateral for the loan is 546,511 square feet (SF) portion within Bridgewater Commons Mall, an 898,762 SF super-regional mall and an adjacent 93,799 SF lifestyle center (The Village at Bridgewater Commons), located in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The property was originally constructed in 1988 and renovated and expanded between 2005 and 2010. The current mall anchors include Macy's and Bloomingdales. Lord & Taylor closed its store at this location in January 2022 and the space remains vacant. Macy's and the former Lord & Taylor's improvements are not collateral for the loan. As of the June 2022 rent roll the collateral (excluding Macy's and former Lord & Taylor space) was 90% leased.

The property's NCF for the first half of 2022 was $11.9 million compared to $25.3 million achieved in full year 2021. This represented a decline from the 2020 NCF of $30.9 million. Prior to 2020, the performance for the loan had been very stable since securitization with the collateral's NCF having ranged between a low of $31.1 million (in 2014) and a high of $36.0 million (in 2017) between 2012 and 2019 period. Moody's stressed NCF is $25.0 million.

Moody's stressed loan to value (LTV) ratio is 99%, and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is 0.90x. The current IO fixed rate loan has a coupon of 3.339% and the reported NCF DSCR through June 2022 was 2.35X. There are no interest shortfalls outstanding as of the current distribution date.

